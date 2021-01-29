Cryptocurrency
Breaking: Bitcoin gains over $6,000 aided by Elon Musk’s Twitter bio update
Thanks to a tweet by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, Bitcoin has gained over $6,000 within a few hours,
Bitcoin is defying all odds as it gained over $6,000 within a few hours, thanks to Elon Musk.
When the world’s richest man updated his Twitter bio — simply adding the word ‘Bitcoin’ — it was followed by an impressive gain sighted in the flagship crypto asset, Bitcoin, jumping by 20% in value.
In retrospect, it was inevitable
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2021
At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin traded at $38,088.72 with a daily trading volume of $115 billion. Bitcoin is up 20.86% for the day.
More details shortly…
Cryptocurrency
Robinhood restricts trading Dogecoin after the crypto gained 1,000%
Robinhood, a leading American online trading platform has just restricted trading Dogecoin after it gained 1,000%.
Robinhood, one of the world’s most famously used trading apps by millennials, a few hours ago suspended trading of Dogecoin which exploded by up to 1,000% thanks to a tweet from Elon Musk.
In retrospect, it was inevitable
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2021
Crypto traders and global investors are rushing to have a stake in this fast-growing crypto, on the account that it has the unique endorsement of the world’s richest individual presently worth $199 billion.
“Due to extraordinary market conditions, we’ve temporarily turned off Instant buying power for crypto,” a Robinhood spokesperson said in a statement emailed to CNBC.
“Customers can still use settled funds to buy crypto. We’ll keep monitoring market conditions and communicating with our customers.”
Recall about a day ago, Robinhood and Interactive Brokers disclosed they have restricted trading in shares of BlackBerry, GameStop, AMC, and other listed companies printing massive gains due to the social media-driven trading frenzy, particularly on Reddit.
GameStop, Blackberry, and others were suspended after having soared so high in the past few weeks because of support from many retail investors on Reddit.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on the popular “Doge” Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo.
- The open-source crypto was invented by an American known as Billy Markus and an Australian identified as Jackson Palmer. The crypto asset was forked from Litecoin in December 2013.
- This fast-rising crypto is being primarily used as a tipping system on popular social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit in order to reward the creation or sharing of quality content.
- Crypto exchanges presently having Dogecoin listed include YoBit, BitAsset, Binance, Huobi Global.
Cryptocurrency
Elon Musk’s favourite crypto, Dogecoin, gains 635% within a day
Dogecoin is moving faster than any crypto as it gains 635% within a day.
Dogecoin is defying all odds, even with the bullish trend prevailing in the crypto-verse amid strong buying pressure by an army of retail investors.
As at press time, Dogecoin traded at $0.056820 with a daily trading volume of $17.4 billion. It is up 634.5% for the day.
- Dogecoin’s creators envisaged it as a fun, light-hearted cryptocurrency that would have greater appeal beyond the core flagship crypto’s audience since it was based on a dog meme.
- Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, had many times on social media stated that Dogecoin is his favourite crypto.
READ: 94% of Bitcoin investors are making money
One word: Doge
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2020
It’s inevitable
It’s inevitable pic.twitter.com/eBKnQm6QyF
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2020
Crypto traders and global investors are rushing to have a stake in this fast-growing crypto, on the account that it has the unique endorsement of the world’s richest individual presently worth $199 billion.
READ: Best performing financial asset in 10 years, Bitcoin up 37,833,333%
What you should know: The tenth most valuable crypto has a market value of $7.3 billion. It presently has a circulating supply of 128,136,378,598 DOGE coins, and the maximum supply is not available.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on the popular “Doge” internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo.
READ: Polkadot fast-rising Crypto, jumps past XRP
- The open-source crypto was invented by an American known as Billy Markus and an Australian identified as Jackson Palmer. The crypto asset was forked from Litecoin in December 2013.
- This fast-rising crypto is being primarily used as a tipping system on popular social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit in order to reward the creation or sharing of quality content.
- Crypto exchanges presently having Dogecoin listed include YoBit, BitAsset, Binance, Huobi Global.
Cryptocurrency
Coinbase: World’s most valuable crypto exchange opts for a direct listing
Coinbase is currently opting for direct listings in order to avoid diluting its existing shareholders and handing over cheap stock to new investors.
The world’s most valuable crypto exchange, Coinbase, recently announced its intention to go public through a direct listing, thereby skipping the traditional IPO route.
Founded over a decade ago, the fast-rising American crypto company has grown to become the biggest crypto exchange in the U.S. and is hitting the public market amid renewed investor interest in digital assets.
Flagship crypto, Bitcoin, at the time of writing this report is trading at about $34,000, gaining over 260% in the past year.
What this means: Coinbase is currently opting for direct listings rather than the traditional IPOs, in order to avoid diluting its existing shareholders and handing over cheap stock to new investors.
Here are highlights of the press release issued by America’s biggest crypto exchange via its web page.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. today announced its intent to become a publicly-traded company pursuant to a proposed direct listing of its Class A common stock.
- Such proposed listing is expected to be pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).
- Coinbase Global Inc. previously announced on December 17, 2020, that it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC.
- The Form S-1 is expected to become effective after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.
Coinbase remains by far the most valuable crypto exchange in the world, which was most recently valued at around $8 billion. It is the largest American-based cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and leading crypto brand respected by many institutional investors.