Breaking: Bitcoin gains over $6,000 aided by Elon Musk’s Twitter bio update

Robinhood, one of the world’s most famously used trading apps by millennials, a few hours ago suspended trading of Dogecoin which exploded by up to 1,000% thanks to a tweet from Elon Musk.

In retrospect, it was inevitable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2021

Crypto traders and global investors are rushing to have a stake in this fast-growing crypto, on the account that it has the unique endorsement of the world’s richest individual presently worth $199 billion.

“Due to extraordinary market conditions, we’ve temporarily turned off Instant buying power for crypto,” a Robinhood spokesperson said in a statement emailed to CNBC.

“Customers can still use settled funds to buy crypto. We’ll keep monitoring market conditions and communicating with our customers.”

Recall about a day ago, Robinhood and Interactive Brokers disclosed they have restricted trading in shares of BlackBerry, GameStop, AMC, and other listed companies printing massive gains due to the social media-driven trading frenzy, particularly on Reddit.

GameStop, Blackberry, and others were suspended after having soared so high in the past few weeks because of support from many retail investors on Reddit.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on the popular “Doge” Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo.