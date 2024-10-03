Nigeria has become a global leader in crypto adoption.

According to the Chainalysis Global Adoption Index, the West African nation ranked second overall, trading roughly $59 billion in cryptocurrency value between July 2023 and June 2024.

About 85% of transfers received in Nigeria are for less than $1 million, with smaller denomination retail and professional transactions being the main drivers of the country’s cryptocurrency activity.

Stablecoins have become an essential part of Sub-Saharan Africa’s crypto economy, making up about 43% of the region’s overall transaction volume, according to Chainalysis research. High inflation readings and the naira’s decline—which caused it to hit a record low in February 2024—are key factors driving the adoption of stablecoins in Nigeria.

Rob Downes, the Head of Digital Assets at ABSA Bank CIB, a significant African bank operating in 12 African nations, disclosed that stablecoin adoption in Africa has been significantly influenced by the widespread foreign exchange (FX) crisis. Chris Maurice, CEO and Co-Founder of Yellow Card, stated that businesses in about 70% of African nations face difficulties accessing the foreign exchange they require to run their operations. Stablecoins offer a welcome substitute in Nigeria, where the naira has suffered severe depreciation.

Maurice further highlighted, “The government and the banks don’t have money, and even if they did, they wouldn’t give it to you.”

“People are starting to see the real-world utility of cryptocurrency, especially in day-to-day transactions, which is a shift from the earlier view of crypto as just a get-rich-quick scheme,” said Moyo Sodipo, COO and Co-Founder of Busha, a cryptocurrency exchange with a presence in Nigeria.

Stablecoins are starting to take precedence over other cryptocurrencies for small to medium-sized transactions, indicating widespread adoption even though cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and altcoins still hold value and have received billions of dollars in investment. Stablecoins are becoming popular, and DeFi is experiencing significant growth in Nigeria.

Many Nigerians send money overseas using stablecoins because traditional remittance channels are expensive and inefficient. According to Sodipo, “Cross-border remittances are a major use case for stablecoins in Nigeria. It’s significantly quicker and less expensive.”

This aligns with the larger pattern that Sub-Saharan Africa is leading the world in DeFi adoption. Nigeria is at the forefront of this trend, having received over $30 billion in value from DeFi services in the past year.

Dollar-pegged stablecoins like Tether and USDC have grown in popularity, especially in countries battling unstable national currencies and restricted access to hard currency, allowing people and companies to store value, make international payments easier, and promote cross-border trade.

Important to this momentum has been the central bank’s decision to lift its ban on banks working with cryptocurrency companies, which was announced in December 2023. “A lot of opportunities for collaboration and more seamless transactions have arisen since the banking ban was lifted,” Sodipo said.

The Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched the Accelerated Regulation Incubation Program (ARIP) in June 2024. Under this program, virtual asset service providers (VASPs) must register and undergo an evaluation process to receive full approval.

The sector is optimistic about ARIP, according to Sodipo, because it represents a move away from uncertainty and a path toward clearer regulations.