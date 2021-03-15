Paid Content
Izikjon.com rebrands, changes name to Zabira.ng
World-class financial technology website, Izikjon.com rebrands to Zabira.ng.
Nigeria leading world-class financial technology website powered by Zabira Technologies (Izikjon.com) on Monday, formally changed its name in a product launch organized by the company to Zabira.ng.
This is coming nearly eight months after its one-year anniversary accomplishment as the leading digital asset in Nigeria.
Isaac John, Founder, and CEO of Zabira.ng while speaking on the name change, stated that the name change is to align with the company’s product offerings which include Digital coins and gift cards exchange to naira, bills settlement solution and other financial offerings.
- “The business model is based on connecting digital assets players, Using “Zabira” an innovative secure online platform for helping people convert digital currency into and out of their local currency. Our aim is to better capture the company’s more global outlook and value proposition.”
Commenting on the new development Tosin Howells, the General Manager of Zabira.ng noted that the name change reflects the company’s broader commitment and its expertise in driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital assets and bills settlement solutions.
While shedding more light on the importance of the name change and new website, he said, “the new Zabira.ng platform is ready for use, while the apps would soon be ready for a mass launch on all play stores but still very much accessible on desktop and mobile.”
“Expect only the best from Zabira.ng. Thank you for choosing us,” he concluded.
Agusto & Co. 2021 Nigerian Insurance Industry Report: Forging Ahead Despite Headwinds
Agusto & Co. expects a better performance by the Industry in the near term on the opportunities accruing from the pandemic and the #Endsars is optimised.
Agusto & Co. Limited, the pan-African credit rating agency and the foremost business information provider has released its 2021 insurance industry report. The 2021 edition of the annual report provides a comprehensive review of the insurance landscape in Nigeria and the near term expectation for the Industry.
Contained in the report is a review of the coronavirus pandemic, as it affects the Nigeria insurance industry and strategies adopted by insurers to minimise the associated disruptions while optimising the opportunities provided by the pandemic. Agusto & Co. estimates a 15% growth in Gross Premium Income (GPI) for the financial year ended 31 December 2020. Innovation in product distribution induced by the pandemic, regulatory-backed opportunities including the digitisation of marine insurance certificates and increasing awareness of the benefits of insurance products were some of the GPI growth drivers during the 2020 financial year.
According to Agusto & Co., the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest in October 2020 adversely impacted the Industry in terms of additional claims, which in turn impaired profitability for the 2020 financial year and would moderate the performance of some insurers in 2021. Nonetheless, the riot that trailed the protest emphasised the importance of insurance products, particularly with the absence of a robust social security system in Nigeria. According to Agusto & Co., the violence/riot that trailed the protest could be a catalyst for insurance uptake, given that the insurance penetration rate has remained less than 1% in Nigeria.
Agusto & Co. expects the on-going recapitalisation exercise to change the structure of the Industry. The persistent naira devaluation has reduced the strength of the Industry’s capital since the last recapitalisation exercise in 2007. Although some insurers have strengthened their capital base through earnings retention, the ability of most Industry operators to solely underwrite large ticket transactions has dwindled based on the lower value of the capital in USD terms. As at 31 December 2020, the Industry had an estimated capital base of $1 billion, significantly lower than $2.2 billion recorded as at 31 December 2007. As a result, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the apex regulator in the Industry, raised the minimum capital to ₦8 billion (from ₦2 billion), ₦10 billion (from ₦3 billion), ₦18 billion (from ₦5 billion) and ₦20 billion (from ₦10 billion) for life insurers, non-life insurers, composite insurers and reinsurance firms respectively. The recapitalisation exercise has suffered some setbacks particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the global economy, Nigeria inclusive. Consequently, NAICOM postponed the deadline for the recapitalisation exercise which was later stratified into two phases; December 2020 and September 2021. In addition, litigation by some Industry operators and aggrieved shareholders resulted in the postponement of the December 2020 deadline for the first phase of the recapitalisation exercise.
Notwithstanding the setbacks, Agusto & Co. believes the recapitalisation exercise could be a watershed in the Industry. In addition to the benefits accruing from a larger capital base from a risk underwriting perspective, improved investment management practices will be upheld by a larger investment portfolio driven by a need to generate adequate returns. The recapitalisation exercise has elicited mergers and acquisition transactions in the Industry. Agusto & Co. anticipates an uptick in these transactions as the deadline draws near. The shareholding structure of most insurers is expected to change in the near term as some investors leverage the exercise to either gain or increase exposure to the Industry. With the gradual rebound of the global economy, more foreign investors are expected in the Industry, given that the naira devaluation has reduced the value of insurance companies (in USD terms), despite the undisputed opportunities in the Nigerian insurance industry.
The entry of new players after the embargo that lasted over a decade was a key point in the Industry. In November 2020, six new operators were licenced in the life, non-life and reinsurance segments of the Industry. The firm anticipates the entry of more players, particularly from existing financial institutions seeking opportunities for diversification of income. Agusto & Co. believes that the new players will intensify competition in the Industry. New insurance products and business practices are also expected from these new players.
Agusto & Co. expects a better performance by the Industry in the near term if opportunities accruing from the pandemic and #Endsars are optimised. The gradual increase in the prevailing interest rate will also support the investment income of insurers. It is expected that more innovative product distribution channels will be introduced to reduce the dominance of insurance brokers. Notwithstanding, Agusto & Co. believes the insurance brokers will remain strategic to the Nigerian insurance industry given the wholesale focus of the Industry.
Coronation Merchant Bank records 15% growth in PBT for 2020 FY
…declares PBT of N5.784bn.
Coronation Merchant Bank Limited has announced its Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31 December 2020 and declared a PBT of N5.784 bn.
Commenting on the financial results, Banjo Adegbohungbe, the Managing Director of Coronation Merchant Bank said that “despite the challenges in our operating environment, we navigated the headwinds that characterised the year to deliver strong results. In a year when the entire world grappled with the debilitating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we strengthened our partnerships with our customers and created sustainable value for our shareholders”.
Financial Highlights
- Total Assets up 63% from N253.35 billion in 2019 to N412.36 billion.
- Loans and advances to customers up 69% to N122.21 billion as at Dec 2020 (Dec 2019: N72.2 billion)
- Customer Deposits up 41% to N195.16 billion as at Dec 2020 (Dec 2019: 138.08 billion)
- Profit After Tax down 1% to N5.040 billion (Dec 2019: N5.097 billion)
- Shareholders’ Funds up by 16% to N40.11 billion (Dec 2019: N34.57 billion)
Key Ratios
- Capital Adequacy Ratio: 20.01% as at Dec 2020 (Dec 2019: 19.17%)
- Regulatory Loan to Funding Ratio: 67.9% as at Dec 2020 (Dec 2019: 71.1%)
- NPL Ratio: 0% as at Dec 2020 (Dec 2019: 0%)
- Cost to Income Ratio of 50.3% as at Dec 2020 (Dec 2019: 51.1%)
- Net Interest Margin: 1.63% as at Dec 2020 (Dec 2019: 2.39%)
- EPS: 100 kobo (Dec 2019: 101 kobo)
- Return on Equity 15.49% as at Dec 2020 (Dec 2019: 15.29%)
Despite the volatile environment in 2020, Profit before Tax increased by 15% from N5.024 billion in 2019 to N5.784 billion while Total Assets grew by 63% from N253.35 billion in 2019 to N412.36 billion in 2020. Non-interest income grew by 23%, mainly driven by trading income that compensated for the declining yield environment in the market.
Risk assets increased by 69% as the Bank continued to support its customers through difficult times. Cost of risk remained at a healthy level of 0.14% while Non-Performing Loans was nil; which reflects the efficacy of our risk management framework and sound corporate governance. Operating expense grew moderately at 14% YoY in spite of the impact of FX devaluation and rising inflation which closed at 15.75% as at December 2020.
During the year, we concluded our maiden international credit rating by Fitch with B- (stable outlook) as at 31 December 2020. The Bank’s bold decision to proceed with an internationally accepted rating despite the challenging and uncertain operating environment is a reflection of the strength of its franchise, the efficacy of its business strategy and its commitment to delivering long term value for its clients.
In addition to this, the Bank raised several tranches of Commercial papers and issued its maiden subordinated bond which was fully subscribed, raising over N25 billion. The continued positive results recorded by the Bank in its issues of commercial papers and bonds is a testament to its strong credit rating in the capital markets and growing levels of investor confidence.
About Coronation Merchant Bank
Coronation Merchant Bank was established in 2015 to provide wholesale banking to a long-underserved market. The Bank offers: Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking/Wealth Management and Global Markets/Treasury Services to its niche clientele. It presently has two branches located in Abuja and Port Harcourt with its Head Office in Lagos, Nigeria.
The Bank has been the recipient of numerous international and national awards for product innovation and sound corporate governance practices. Some of the international awards it received in 2021, 2020 and 2019 include Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by World Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Banking & Finance Review, Best Investment Bank by Global Business Outlook and Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by International Finance.
The Bank’s nimble business strategy has enabled it to record considerable success in the few years of its operations. The bank attained a strong investment grade rating of “A+” with a stable outlook in 2020 (the highest among Merchant Banks in Nigeria) from Nigeria’s foremost rating Agency – Agusto & Co. The bank has also been rated ‘B-‘ with a Stable Outlook by Fitch, one of the ‘Top 3’ global rating agencies, making it the first and only Nigerian Merchant Bank to receive an international risk rating.
