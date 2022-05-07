- Buying and selling of Gift Cards.
- Grip Wallet Funding from your local bank account.
- Utility Bills Payment- Airtime/Data Topup, Electricity Meter Vending, CableTV Subscription.
- Lottery/Betting Wallet Funding
"NM Partners" represent articles published on behalf of corporate organisations, government and non-governmental institutions, academia, and other relevant stakeholders in the economy. The articles include press releases, announcements, targeted content, product promotions, and other forms of corporate communications targeted at our readers. Some of the articles are also paid for. Nairametrics may not be affiliated or endorse any of the content published on this page. Nairametrics does not bear responsibility for any of the content published on this page. For further inquiries or comments on the content published on this page, kindly contact info@nairametrics.com.
Business News | Stock Market | Money Market | Cryptos | Financial Literacy | SME |
© 2022 Nairametrics
Hope 2022!