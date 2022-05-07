Zabira Technologies unveils renowned actor Bolanle Ninalowo as Brand Ambassador for Grip, a new digital exchange platform for fast transactions and ease of payments.

Grip is an innovative and timely interface where users can confidently trade Gift Cards, fund bet and lottery wallets including payment of all utility bills from electricity, cable subscriptions to even airtime top-up.

Grip.ng offers the following services

Buying and selling of Gift Cards.

Grip Wallet Funding from your local bank account.

Utility Bills Payment- Airtime/Data Topup, Electricity Meter Vending, CableTV Subscription.

Lottery/Betting Wallet Funding

The platform boasts of being the fastest in turnaround time for payments across board and the introduction of a monthly reward system for active traders makes Grip.ng a flagship among contemporaries.

The creative stability of the Bolanle Ninalowo brand resonates deeply with the core values of Grip.ng and this partnership gives assurance to our esteemed clientele of our commitment to making their lives easier with successful digital exchanges in real time.

Interestingly, Grip.ng is not only here to positively change the dynamics of digital exchanges, customers satisfaction is a major core value hence clients are able to walk-into the physical office to put a face to the brand and to have a most satisfying user experience.