Experience Swift, Secure and Seamless digital assets transactions with the new Zabira Pro app

This month, Zabira Technologies marks a remarkable milestone: five years of innovation and excellence in the world of digital finance.

To celebrate this achievement, we’ve launched Zabira Pro, a state-of-the-art digital asset platform that’s set to transform how users handle instant payments and manage digital assets.

Zabira’s journey began with a simple yet powerful idea—to create a platform that meets the growing demand for quick and reliable payment systems, while also facilitating seamless digital asset transactions.

This vision led to the development of Zabira, a platform focused on cryptocurrency trading, and Grip, a companion platform for trading gift cards, topping up airtime, funding bet wallets, and paying for cable subscriptions.

But we didn’t stop there.

Our commitment to enhancing the user experience and providing even more value to our clients inspired the creation of Zabira Pro—a secure, all-in-one app designed to fill the gaps in the existing digital payment landscape. Whether you’re making instant payments, exploring digital currencies, or trading gift cards, Zabira Pro is engineered to offer a smooth, secure, and user-friendly experience.

As we celebrate our 5th anniversary, we take pride in our growth and the evolution from our earlier platforms to this powerful new app. But most importantly, we celebrate you—our users—who have been instrumental in our journey to build better payment solutions. With Zabira Pro, we are more committed than ever to delivering excellence, financial security, and an unparalleled user experience.

To commemorate our anniversary and the launch of Zabira Pro, we rolled out Zabira’s Big 5 Extravaganza — a series of reward campaigns designed to give back to the customers who have supported us along the way. Here’s what’s in store:

Grand Prize Giveaway of 500,000 Naira: Log in, sign up for Zabira Pro, and conduct successful transactions to enter the raffle draw. The more transactions you complete, the higher your chances of winning!

Five Winners Share 500,000 Naira: Awards include the Top Cumulative Transaction Value (for the user with the highest total transaction value on Zabira Pro), participation in Zabira’s Anniversary Quiz Contest on our Telegram channel, the First Transaction on Zabira Pro, the Top Social Referrer across our social pages, and the Most Active User on Zabira Pro.

Top Daily Transactions: From August 19th to August 23rd, 50,000 Naira worth of USDT will be awarded to 10 users who complete transactions above 50k on Zabira Pro.

Airtime and Bolt Coupon Giveaways: Engage with our Telegram channel contests and conduct transactions during the anniversary week to win airtime and Bolt coupons.

UGC Content Contest: Quote our promotional posts on Facebook and Twitter, and the posts with the most likes and retweets will win a total of 100,000 Naira on each platform.

About Zabira Technologies

Founded in August 2019, Zabira is a fintech company driven by the mission to create efficient payment solutions and facilitate seamless digital asset exchanges. Under the leadership of CEO Isaac John, we’ve grown into a world-class financial technology platform that continues to innovate and excel.

Zabira Pro is now available for download. Ready to experience the future of digital transactions? Click here to get started, or visit www.zabira.ng to learn more.