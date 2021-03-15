Exclusives
Best performing Mutual Funds in February 2021
Nairametrics reviews the best Mutual Funds in the month of February 2021, judging by their performance.
Data obtained from the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), showed that only 25 mutual funds out of the 118 registered funds in the month of February recorded price gains in the period.
Mutual funds have always been considered as a good alternative investment opportunity, particularly for retail investors because it gives them access to diversified and professionally managed portfolios at a low price.
After delivering an impressive growth of 51.6% in 2020 and kicking off 2021 with a marginal decline of 0.13% in January, the total net asset value of the registered mutual funds also declined further by 0.94% between January and February 2021.
According to SEC, the total net asset value of the 118 registered mutual funds in Nigeria was N1.56 trillion across the 9 mutual fund types offered as of February 26, 2021.
A comparison of the performance of the fund types month-on-month indicated that despite the fall in total net asset value at the end of February, real estate bonds’ net asset value grew by 17.48%, exchange traded bonds by +11.72%, fixed income funds by +5.27% while the bond funds grew by +1.26%. The infrastructure bonds sustained their value in January, recording no change in the month. Other funds recorded losses with the money market fund recording the highest loss of 7.09% in net asset value during the month.
It is also worthy of note that out of the 118 registered mutual funds, only 32 mutual funds had increased in net asset value between January and February 2021 while only 25 mutual funds had increased in unit price.
Below are the top-performing mutual funds in the month of February 2021. We also highlighted their performance in terms of returns and changes in net asset value and included profiles of the funds as described on their websites.
FBN Capital Asset Management Limited – Retail (Bond Funds)
The FBN Nigeria Eurobond is a fixed income mutual fund that invests in the US Dollar-denominated debt instruments issued by the Nigerian government and reputable corporate institutions. Investments can be made into this fund by both retail and institutional investors.
To get started as a retail investor, a minimum investment of $2,500 is required and the minimum holding period is 180 days.
January 29, 2021
Fund Price – N49,736.31
February 26, 2021
Fund Price – N51,765.35
Return – 4.08%
Ranking – Fifth
Commentary: The retail bond fund package of FBN Capital Asset Management Limited performed as the fifth-best fund in February 2021. The unit price appreciated by 4.08%, closely behind the growth of the institutional bond fund managed by the same asset manager.
The net asset value of the fund increased by 7.81% from N4.62 billion as of 29th January 2020, to N4.98 billion as at end of February 2021.
FBN Capital Asset Management Limited – Institutional (Bond Funds)
The FBN Nigeria Eurobond (USD) designed for institutional investors is also invested in US Dollar-denominated debt instruments issued by the Nigerian government and reputable corporate institutions and managed by FBN Capital Asset Management Limited.
To begin investment as an institutional investor, a minimum of $100,000 is required for a minimum tenor of 180 days.
January 29, 2021
Fund Price – N49,681.06
February 26, 2021
Fund Price – N51,712.01
Return – 4.09%
Ranking – Fourth
Commentary: The FBN Capital Asset Management Limited bond funds created for institutional investors is the fourth in the list best performing fund in the month of February, growing its unit price by 4.09% and net asset value by 4.41% from N578.37 million in January 2021 to N603.85 million in February 2021.
Nova Dollar Fixed Income Fund (Fixed Income Fund) – Novambl Asset Management
Nova USD Fixed income fund is an actively managed open-ended unit trust scheme managed by Novambl Asset Management. The fund has an asset allocation range target of 0% – 80% on sovereign Eurobonds, 0% – 80% on corporate Eurobonds, 0% – 50% on money market instruments and finally 0% – 5% on Cash.
The issue price is $100 per unit and the minimum initial investment for the offer is 5 units of the funds, while additional/subsequent investments will be issued in multiples of 5 units and payable in full, upon subscription.
January 29, 2021
Fund Price – N393.57
February 26, 2021
Fund Price – N410.23
Return – 4.23%
Ranking – Third
Commentary: Nova dollar fixed-income fund, managed by Novambl Asset Management Ltd, recorded unit price appreciation of 4.23% from N393.57 in January 2021 to N410.23 in February 2021. The fund’s net asset value also increased by 4.17% from N122.95 million as of 29th January 2021 to N128.08 million at end of February 2021.
United Capital Euro Bond Fund – United Capital Asset Management Limited (Bond Funds)
The United Capital Nigerian Eurobond Fund is an open-ended mutual fund that invests in dollar-denominated euro bonds, floated by the Federal Government of Nigeria, Nigerian top-tier banks, and corporates.
Investors can start with a minimum of 10 units, with each unit costing $100 and multiples of 5 units can be purchased thereafter.
January 29, 2021
Fund Price – N46,347.64
February 26, 2021
Fund Price – N48,466.73
Return – 4.57%
Ranking – Second
Commentary: The euro bond fund owned by United Capital Asset Management Ltd recorded a unit price growth of 4.57% in February 2021. The net asset value however declined by 3.61% from N29.74 billion as of 29th January 2021, to N28.67 billion at the end of February 2021.
Stanbic IBTC Dollar Fund – Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited (Fixed Income Funds)
Stanbic IBTC Dollar Fund (SIDF) is an open-ended fund launched in January 2017. The fund invests a minimum of 70% of its portfolio in high-quality Eurobonds, a maximum of 25% in short-term USD deposits, and a maximum of 10% in USD equities.
The expense ratio of the fund is 1.5%. The minimum investment amount is $1,000 while additional investments is $500. All investments must be held for a minimum period of 180 days.
January 29, 2021
Fund Price – N485.29
February 26, 2021
Fund Price – N507.73
Return – 4.62%
Ranking – First
Commentary: This is a dollar fund by Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, which led the list of best-performing mutual funds in the month, appreciating by 4.62% in February.
Also, the net asset value as of 26th February 2021, was N119.23 billion indicating a growth of 3.50% when compared to N115.20 billion recorded as of January 29 2021.
Bubbling under…..
The following are the other top 10 performing funds on our lists in ascending order:
Lotus Capital Fixed Income Fund – Lotus Capital Limited (Fixed Income Fund)
Return – 0.68%
Anchoria Equity Fund – Anchoria Asset Management Limited (Equity-Based Funds)
Return – 0.77%
SFS Fixed Income Fund – SFS Capital Nigeria Limited (Fixed Income Funds)
Return – 1.00%
Cordros Dollar Fund – Cordros Asset Management Limited (Fixed Income Funds)
Return – 1.51%
ARM Discovery Balanced Fund – Asset & Resources Management Company Limited (Mixed Funds)
Return – 1.58%
In a hyperinflation economy like Nigeria’s, these are the best investments to consider immediately
A deeper review of investments to consider amid the prevailing high inflation in Nigeria.
Let’s face it, Nigeria’s rising inflation plus lower options for high yielding investments are already driving a significant number of investors away from Africa’s leading frontier market. This is coming at a time when Nigeria’s top performing investment asset class for 2020 is currently having a year-to-date return of around -3.30%.
Recent data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals Nigerian inflation rate surged to a 33-month high, as it rose further to 16.47% in January 2021 from 15.75% in December 2020. This is marks 17th consecutive month of rising inflation in the country.
Consequently, Nairametrics interviewed selected financial experts on the investment options best suitable for such macro.
That being said, it’s important to note that there are no guarantees when it comes to investing during high inflation. At best, such investments may be inflation-safe, but returns can never be guaranteed.
READ: The Nigerian economy is increasingly dollarized but there is a way-out
Debo Adejana, MD/CEO, Realty Point Limited, Chairman, REDAN South West Zone.
At 16.5% inflation rate as of January 2021, the obvious is that there are very little short-term investments that can outperform that especially in the short term. So, that being said, my traditional conservative disposition of the fact that the best investment term is the long-term.
To make returns that will consistently be higher than 16.5% in short term investments will require very good knowledge of the asset class and share dedication.
If that is clear, then by my own understanding, the following are some of the possible investment areas or strategies to adopt with real estate being my most preferred asset class anytime:
- Financial player in a JV Property Development Scheme. This helps to save time and gives faster turnover of investment fund.
- Buying distressed property now, renovate, rent-out for 2years of more just to hold if necessary and sell after.
- Crowd owning/funding property deals
- Guaranteed rent discounting
- International property investment for positive cash flow and to enjoy foreign exchange appreciation
All the above can be done as a large ticket investor or little fractional holder using a well-structured and regulated vehicle.
READ: Real estate sector GDP positive in Q4 2020, but still in the woods
Darlington-Morsi Onyemaka, Co-founder, Quba Exchange
Inflation means that prices for things are rising, and as such the same amount of money buys less over a certain period of time. This in itself is especially not good for cash savings as the best way to manage inflation is by investing in instruments that give you a return higher than the current rate of inflation or at least one that keeps up with it.
The best kinds of assets to invest in during inflation are tangible assets that have fundamental values and as such, their worth measures up together with inflation. These assets include real estate, growth stocks, and commodities like food, crude oil, and gold (especially gold).
On the flip side, one should avoid long-term fixed-income investments. This is because the value of the underlying security falls as investors tend to focus on higher-yielding alternatives when the interest rates of that instrument start rising.
READ: FG says Finance Bill 2020 will check inflation
Thelma Ugonna Ohiri-Anyanwu, CFA
Inflation is the increase in prices of goods over a period of time, where a specific amount of currency will be able to buy less than before.
In as much as inflation erodes the value of funds, this should not deter one from investing as some investment’s types are great hedge against inflation and helps to preserve capital. Some of such investments are Gold, REITs, real estate, commodities and a well-balanced stock portfolio.
Silas OZOYA, Founder/CEO SUBA Capital
Inflation in many ways affect the general health of a countries economy and her citizens literally and the only way out of inflation is continuous and increased investments in local production, expansion of existing local businesses and enacting fiscal policies that would strengthen the currency of such country.
To mitigate this, increased and persistent investment from all angles in Agriculture, local processing, and increased export would do a positive dent on our inflation rate and keep us far away from recession through job creation, wealth growth, food, and cash crop production at scale.
Nigerian’s home and abroad should consider investments that support economic growth through investments in Agriculture and agro-allied ventures.
Agriculture from my experience is one of the very few sectors that puts food on the table, employs people, and grows the value of your money against inflation all in one value chain.
The general public, high net worth individuals, and Nigerians abroad should consider holding at least 20% of their asset portfolio in Agriculture and agro-allied investments.
Angela Aya, Head, Institutional Sales at Alonati
There are a lot of investment opportunities for both the wealthy and not so rich investors in Nigeria, investors desiring to get an income or return on investment. Some are the FGN Savings Bonds, Stocks, Real Estate, Gold, Cryptocurrency, Agriculture etc. However, below are some investments that offer inflation protection:
Real Estate
Investment in real estate has been profitable and remains lucrative especially in Nigerian urban cities.
This investment however requires medium to high capital. Nigeria is still a developing Country in the world and the need for housing to match the Country’s increasing population size remains critical, as urban-rural migration continues to increase due to the neglect of development of the rural areas by the States and Federal Government.
The value of land and property has continued to rise and will continue to appreciate due to the margin between demand and supply as the need for residential and commercial buildings in major cities remains high.
Gold
Investing in gold has remained an agelong golden income space. The value of gold has continued to appreciate over the years because of the importance attached to it all around the world.
Gold remains an important symbol of wealth and affluence, and can be purchased as bars, coins or jewelries and resold at a higher price over time.
Bottom line
A disciplined investor can hedge against inflation risks by investing in the following asset classes that often outperform during high inflationary climates.
- Debo Adejina – Real Estate,
- Darlington-Morsi Onyemaka – real estate, growth stocks, and commodities like food, crude oil, and gold (especially gold).
- Thelma Ugonna Ohiri-Anyanwu, CFA – Gold, REITs, real estate, commodities and a well-balanced stock portfolio.
- Silas OZOYA – Agriculture and agro-allied ventures.
- Angela Aya – Real Estate & Gold.
Nigeria’s hospitality sectors face investment shortages as spate of abandoned projects increase
The hospitality and real estate sectors are yet to fully recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Nigerian hospitality sector has been one of the hardest-hit industries by the COVID-19 pandemic; travel restrictions and other reactive measures were adopted, which affected them negatively.
From earning revenue as high as $2 billion in 2018, the Nigerian tourism sector is seeing 5.7 million fewer travellers due to the pandemic, putting 149,400 jobs at risk and short-changing Nigeria’s economy by $1.1 billion.
According to Nairalytics data, listed hospitality companies recorded a 56% drop in net cash investments going from N11.3 billion in 2019 to N4.9 billion in 2020. Two of the owners of Nigeria’s largest hotels Transcorp and Ikeja Hotels recorded the most drop in capital investments as depicted in the chart below.
READ: Hotels in Nigeria are on the verge of collapse
Data provided by Nairalytics
How this affects investment in hospitality
Reduced hotel occupancy rates
In its recent report on “What 2020 means for Hospitality and Housing,” W. Hospitality Group in Nigeria had said that the country’s hotel occupancy rates were largely driven by foreign tourism, with business tourism accounting for 70% of hotel demand in Lagos State alone.
Following the ban on domestic/international flights, the state’s hotel occupancy rates dropped from 70% in February 2020 to nearly 15% in April, before a post-lockdown recovery.
READ: COVID-19: Abuja Sheraton suffers 88% drop in revenues
Though the lockdown has been eased and the travel ban lifted, operators are not yet out of the woods. Prominent hotels like The Wheatbaker, Sheraton, The George, Southern Sun and Eko Hotels & Suites are not operating fully; some of them even spread their tentacles into new areas like food delivery, bakery and outdoor events, among others, as they explore safer means to stay afloat.
Reduced foreign investment
Travel and tourism are key to attracting investment and developing the economy. The tourism sector alone contributed 5.1% to the country’s GDP in 2019, unlike in 2020. With fewer travellers visiting the country for business and leisure, new and existing projects have noted less activity from the typical patrons.
Similarly, revenue losses from the industry plunged the country even lower into recession, rendering the industry unattractive for investments.
Estate Intel stated, “The dwindling patronage has indeed created existential issues for businesses as revealed by the Q2 and Q3 financials of some major listed hotels on the Nigerian Stock Exchange where revenue losses as high as 90% were recorded.”
This means that investors typically exited ‘risky’ assets to seek safer havens and hedge their exposures, and that might not change so quickly in 2021.
READ: Unmarked hotels and short-stay apartments report high occupancy rates during COVID-19
Decreased purchasing power to rent or acquire residential properties
With 149,400 jobs at risk, some businesses within the Nigerian travel industry have had to lay off their workers. The combined effect of job and income losses within and beyond the hospitality sector hampers the purchasing power for luxury properties including housing.
While new projects will “take much longer to be realized due to the lower demand and funding issues (shortages of debt and equity), the increases in costs due to the currency devaluation, as well as owners’ lack of willingness to continue existing projects will create shortages on the supply side of the industry,” Estate Intel added.
In summary, the loss of business from travel and tourism may have a silver lining which is reducing the dependency on foreign demand by exploiting local tourist participation and forging strategic alliances. In essence, they need to adapt their business model by looking inwardly and working locally.
