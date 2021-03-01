Currencies
Naira falls across forex markets as CBN suggests official rate has been adjusted
The Naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Friday closing at N410.25/$1.
The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar depreciated to close at N410.25/$1 at the Investors and Exporters (NAFEX) window, where forex is traded officially. This is as the CBN Governor has suggested that the official exchange rate has been devalued.
Similarly, at the parallel market where forex is traded unofficially, the naira depreciated closing at N482/$1 on Friday, February 26. This represents 0.42% drop when compared to the N480/$1 that it closed on the previous trading day.
However, forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window decreased by 79.3% from $212.43 million recorded on Wednesday to $43.97 million on Thursday 25th February 2021.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Friday closing at N410.25/$1. This represents a 0.39% drop when compared to N408.67/$1 recorded on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.24 to a dollar on Friday. This represents an 8 kobo drop when compared to N409.16/$1 recorded on Thursday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N415 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N410.25/$1. It also sold for as low as N392/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 14.7% on Friday, February 26, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover decreased from $43.97 million recorded on Thursday, February 25, 2021, to $37.49 million on Friday, February 26, 2021.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, dropped 6.39% to close at $43,165.78 on Sunday, losing $2,944.20 from its previous close.
- Bitcoin has lost 26% from the year’s high of $58,354.14 on February 21, when it went up amid increasing confidence that it will become a mainstream investment and payments vehicle.
- A quick recap of bitcoin’s worst weekly performance since March 2020, shows that the week’s high volatility was not caused by one factor. It was largely triggered by an overheated derivatives market as traders rushed to exit leveraged bets that had accumulated.
- Further drops had coincided with a sell-off in the broader stock market due to rising concerns over surging bond yields, which might reduce the attraction for riskier assets like cryptocurrencies.
- Etherium dropped 8.88% to close at $1,329.46 on Sunday, losing $129.57 from its previous close.
- Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, while disagreeing with the CBN on its recent ban on cryptocurrencies, called for crypto regulation knowing fully well the role it plays in the global financial ecosystem. Osibanjo advised CBN and SEC to create a regulatory road map for cryptocurrencies.
Oil price dip marginally on account of pullbacks
Brent crude oil price closed at $64.42 per barrel, dropping $1.69, the WTI Crude closed at $61.50 per barrel, dropping $2.03, OPEC Basket closed at $65.42, gaining $1.42 while the Bonny Light closed at $64.33 per barrel, dropping $1.20.
- These forecasts have called for an increase in crude oil supply in response to prices climbing above the pre-pandemic level.
- Analysts are also expecting that next week’s meeting of OPEC and its allies will result in more supply returning to the market.
- U.S. crude oil production fell in December to an average 11.063 million barrels per day, when compared to the average of 12.8 million barrels per day that was achieved in December 2019, according to the Energy Information Administration’s latest monthly report.
- U.S. crude oil production fell an average of 58,000 barrels per day, the EIA said on Friday.
The steady decline in external reserves
Nigeria’s external has declined by 0.15% to stand at $35.17 billion as of February 24th 2021 compared to $35.23 recorded as of 23rd February.
- This indicates that Nigeria has lost a total of $1.13 billion in external reserve positive in the month of February.
- According to data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), external reserves declined from $36.3 billion as of 29th of January 2021 to $35.17 billion as of 24th of February.
- It is however worth noting that the decline in Nigeria’s external reserve has persisted despite a sharp increase in global crude oil prices as it is currently over $64 per barrel from $55.04 recorded as at the end of January.
U.S dollar stays fairly stable amid rising U.S Treasury yields
The U.S. Dollar Index inched lower by 0.04% to trade at 90.843 index points.
The greenback at press time remained fairly stable at the first trading session in March. The slight drop in the U.S dollar was not enough to trim its biggest gain seen in the U.S dollar index since June 2020 last Friday.
At the time of writing this report, the U.S. Dollar Index that gauges the greenback against a basket of major currencies inched lower by 0.04% to trade at 90.843 index points.
Currency traders are now focusing on the global bond market, where yields especially in the U.S bond markets gained yearly highs thereby raising hopes of a global economic recovery from COVID-19 triggered a selloff during the past week.
Bond moves are overriding economic data as the driver of currency markets, with treasury yields moving well ahead of economic fundamentals.
What you must know: The U.S. Dollar Index tracks the American dollar against a basket of other major currencies (like the Japanese yen, British pound sterling, Swedish Krona, and Euro).
Individuals hoping to meet foreign exchange payment obligations via dollar transactions to countries like Europe, and Japan, would need to pay more dollars in meeting such obligations.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, gave key insights on macros prevailing at the world’s biggest and most liquid financial market.
“At the beginning of the year and really up until just the last few days, the rates complex was priced for a perpetually and exceptionally dovish Fed.
“However, last week, there’s been ample evidence of investors getting stopped out of bullish currency bets as FX traders were caught far too short dollars against the backdrop of higher US Treasury yields, especially against commodity currency linkers.”
What to expect
That being said, it’s critical to note that recent price actions suggest most currency traders’ bias hasn’t changed: the global cyclical rebound should result in broad Dollar weakness despite a strong US economy.
CBN Governor confirms adjustment of naira to N410/$1 at official market
The CBN Governor has confirmed that the naira has depreciated at the official market to N410 against the dollar.
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has confirmed that the naira has depreciated at the official market to N410 against the dollar.
This, the Federal Government hopes to take a more dramatic step to increase exports in order to earn foreign exchange to boost dollar supply.
According to a report by Punch, this disclosure was made by Emefiele, while speaking at a special summit on the economy organized by Vanguard Newspaper in collaboration with the CBN and Chief Executive Officers of banks on Friday, February 26, 2021, in Lagos.
What the CBN Governor is saying
Emefiele said the drop in crude oil earnings and the associated reduction in foreign portfolio inflows significantly affected the supply of foreign exchange into Nigeria.
He said, “In order to adjust for the decrease in the supply of foreign exchange, the naira depreciated at the official window from N305/$ to N360/$ and now hovers around N410/$.’’
What the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, is saying
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, who was part of the event said the Federal Government would address the shortage of foreign exchange.
He said, “We have accepted that we need to take a more dramatic step to boost exports in order to earn foreign exchange.’’
While pointing out that the government would combine limited resources to expand the supply base, Osibanjo said the Federal Government would ensure the expansion and promotion of export trading houses, ensure that companies in the special economic zones exported most of their productions, as well as expand the export grant scheme.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had reported about 2 weeks ago that the exchange rate between the naira and the dollar had been adjusted at the Investors and Exporters window where forex is traded officially as it had closed above N400/$1 since the second week in February.
- An exchange rate of N400 and above is perhaps a confirmation that official exchange rates across the multiple windows are crawling towards the target Non-Deliverable Forward (NDF) rates approved by the CBN.
- The CBN had maybe set the stage for the recent depreciation of the naira when on February 2nd it revised its one-year Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDF) for which it intends to settle foreign exchange futures contracts.
- In the contract terminating on February 24, 2021, the CBN priced the dollar at N412.14, compared to the average price of N395/$1 traded at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window. Several days later, the exchange rate at the NAFEX market started depreciating initially touching N397/$1 before it crossed N400/$1 on the 9th of February 2021
