Feminist Coalition responds to alleged withdrawal of funds

Feminist Coalition, a not-for-profit organization and one of the leading supporters of the #EndSARS campaign has shared a breakdown of how they spent the donations received during the #EndSARS campaign.

Donations for the peaceful #EndSARS movement ended October 22nd, 2020.

In a statement, the group highlighted how they’ve worked tirelessly to ensure every amount made for disbursement reached the people who needed it.

Between October and November, the group donated ₦20,114,087.25 to #EndSARS response (medical) and ₦6, 121,678.73 to #EndSARS Mental health support

From November 2020 to February 2021, they donated ₦40,000,000 to 80 families (₦500,000 each) who lost loved ones due to police brutality.

On December 31st 2020, ₦2,000,000 was spent on a “memorial for the fallen” documentary to preserve the memory of police brutality victims in Nigeria.

According to the statement, the balance of funds was to be spent as follows:

EndSARSresponse (medical) – ₦20,114,087.25

The Legal aid network – ₦15,741,459.59

Relief for victims of police brutality and families of the deceased – ₦40,228,174.51

Memorial for the Fallen – ₦5,247,153.197

#EndSars Mental health support – ₦6, 121,678.73

All other funds received by the Feminist Coalition for the purposes mentioned above have been disbursed”

They also highlighted that a report of the ongoing audit committee of the #EndSARS funds raised by them will be publicly available within eight weeks with independent external auditors’ endorsement.

The group also noted that “the feminist coalition has continued to pursue its primary objectives to advance women focused causes with its independent resources outside of the #EndSARS donations”.

The statement was signed by Damilola Odufuwa, Odunayo Eweniyi, Layo Ogunbanwo, Ozzy Etomi, Ire Aderinokun, Fakhrriyyah Hashim, Oluwaseun Osowobi, Jola Ayeye, Laila Johnson-Salami, Karo Omu, Obiageli Alintah, Tito Ovia, Kiki Mordi and FK Abudu.