Feminist Coalition responds to alleged withdrawal of funds
After being called out for allegaed misappropriation of funds, Feminist Coalition responds has responded.
Feminist Coalition, a not-for-profit organization and one of the leading supporters of the #EndSARS campaign has shared a breakdown of how they spent the donations received during the #EndSARS campaign.
Donations for the peaceful #EndSARS movement ended October 22nd, 2020.
In a statement, the group highlighted how they’ve worked tirelessly to ensure every amount made for disbursement reached the people who needed it.
Between October and November, the group donated ₦20,114,087.25 to #EndSARS response (medical) and ₦6, 121,678.73 to #EndSARS Mental health support
From November 2020 to February 2021, they donated ₦40,000,000 to 80 families (₦500,000 each) who lost loved ones due to police brutality.
On December 31st 2020, ₦2,000,000 was spent on a “memorial for the fallen” documentary to preserve the memory of police brutality victims in Nigeria.
According to the statement, the balance of funds was to be spent as follows:
- EndSARSresponse (medical) – ₦20,114,087.25
- The Legal aid network – ₦15,741,459.59
- Relief for victims of police brutality and families of the deceased – ₦40,228,174.51
- Memorial for the Fallen – ₦5,247,153.197
- #EndSars Mental health support – ₦6, 121,678.73
All other funds received by the Feminist Coalition for the purposes mentioned above have been disbursed”
They also highlighted that a report of the ongoing audit committee of the #EndSARS funds raised by them will be publicly available within eight weeks with independent external auditors’ endorsement.
The group also noted that “the feminist coalition has continued to pursue its primary objectives to advance women focused causes with its independent resources outside of the #EndSARS donations”.
The statement was signed by Damilola Odufuwa, Odunayo Eweniyi, Layo Ogunbanwo, Ozzy Etomi, Ire Aderinokun, Fakhrriyyah Hashim, Oluwaseun Osowobi, Jola Ayeye, Laila Johnson-Salami, Karo Omu, Obiageli Alintah, Tito Ovia, Kiki Mordi and FK Abudu.
Telecom firms to withdraw banks’ USSD services from Monday, March 15
Telecom firms have decided to withdraw their USSD services to financial institutions due to huge accumulated debt.
Telecommunication firms under the aegis of the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), has announced that their members will withdraw their Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services to financial institutions due to huge accumulated debt.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by ALTON and signed by its Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo and its Head of Operations, Gbolahan Awonuga on Friday, March 12, 2021.
The association said that after reaching an agreement with the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), it would disconnect the Financial Service Providers (FSPs) from USSD services until the huge debt is cleared.
ALTON pointed out that its members have resolved to undertake a phased process of withdrawal of USSD services, starting with the most significant debtors within the FSPs with effect from March 15.
ALTON said that it recognized its great importance as its members had continued to provide USSD services because millions of Nigerian customers usually have access to financial services through USSD infrastructure on a daily basis and had become reliant on these services due to the COVID-19 movement restrictions.
The ALTON in its statement said, “Unfortunately, due to huge indebtedness and the possibility to agree on a structure for these payments without asking end-users to pay, the government has been forced to intervene.
“The government intervened to ensure that a sustainable cost-sharing solution is agreed on, so that consumers do not get affected in the long-term.’’
It said that members deeply regret reaching a point where the withdrawal of these services had become unavoidable and expressed its commitment to working closely with the relevant ministries and regulators to resolve the issue as quickly as possible to minimise the disruption to customers.
The statement, however, encouraged subscribers to explore alternative channels with their banks, while the withdrawal of USSD service was in place.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Issa Pantami, had issued a letter to the Central Bank of Nigeria, seeking a resolution of the on-going dispute between the banking sector and the telecoms sector over appropriate methodology to use to charge for USSD services.
- The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta, while speaking at an event admitted that deposit money banks were owing telecommunication companies N42 billion for services provided by the mobile network operators through the USSD.
- While stressing that the indebtedness has become an issue for a while now, he said that NCC was working hard to resolve the issue.
39 million Africans could possibly slip into extreme poverty this year – AfDB warns
The AfDB has warned that an estimated 39 million Africans could possibly slip into extreme poverty this year.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic could push an estimated 39 million Africans into extreme poverty this year, following about 30 million who were pushed into extreme poverty in 2020.
This was disclosed in the AfDB’s Economic Outlook 2021 on Friday, titled “Africa’s growth prospects bullish despite COVID-19 constraints and debt burden.”
“The outbreak of the novel coronavirus in December 2019 has taken a massive toll on Africa, hitting tourism-dependent economies, oil-exporting economies and other-resource intensive economies the hardest, as well as deepening inequality,” the AfDB said.
The Bank added that 2021’s theme “From Debt Resolution to Growth: The Road Ahead for Africa”, highlights the impact of Covid-19 and government debt, offering mitigating measures to governments and policymakers.
READ: CBN/NIRSAL reopens portal for MSMEs, individuals to access up to N25 million
AfDB warned that despite an expected economic recovery for African nations in 2021, the threat of increasing poverty needs to be dealt with as countries with lower HDI pose larger threats.
“An estimated 39 million Africans could possibly slip into extreme poverty this year, following about 30 million who were pushed into extreme poverty in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.
“The report finds that populations with lower levels of education, few assets, and working in informal jobs are the most affected and must be protected,” it said.
READ: Warning signs: Nigerians living in extreme poverty might increase by 30 million – World Bank
The AfDB warned that the “The cost of inaction will be large” as people living on less than $1.90 per day rises to 465.3 million, which is 34.4% of Africa’s population.
AfDB recommends that Africa needs a multi-pronged policy approach to addressing the pandemic. This approach includes:
- Supporting the health sector with resources for health care systems to cope with the virus and other preventable diseases;
- Monetary and fiscal support to underpin economic recovery;
- Expanding social safety nets and making growth more equitable;
- Minimizing the long-term implications of the pandemic on human capital accumulation by opening schools and
- Scaling up active labour market policies to retool the labour force for the future of work through digitalization, industrialization, and diversification.
READ: AfDB assures firms of supporting their expansion plans
AfDB’s President, Dr. Akinwumi A Adesina said that Africa needs much larger credit support and relief, urging that private creditors need to be implemented as a solution.
“We need to address Africa’s debt and development finance challenges in partnership with the international community. Much larger financial support is needed, and private sector creditors need to be part of the solution. The time for one last debt relief drive for Africa is now,” Adesina said.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported in October 2020 that the World Bank warned that as many as 150 million people would fall into extreme poverty by 2021, due to the economic effect of the pandemic.
