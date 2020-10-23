ENDSARS
Feminist Coalition stops receiving donations, reveal plans for the remaining funds
Feminist Coalition has informed all financial supporters of the campaign to stop sending funds to the group.
Feminist Coalition, a not-for-profit organization and one of the leading supporters of the #EndSARS campaign, has informed all financial supporters of the campaign to stop sending funds to the group, while also revealing plans for the remaining donated funds.
The group disclosed this in a statement titled “A Statement from the Feminist Coalition”, issued and co-signed by Damilola Odufuwa, Odunayo Eweniyi, Layo Ogunbanwo, Ozzy Etomi, Ire Aderinokun, Fakhrriyyah Hashim, Oluwaseun Osowobi, Jola Ayeye, Laila Johnson-Salami, Karo Omu, Obiageli Alintah, Tito Ovia, Kiki Mordi and FK Abudu.
The group, which also urged protesters to stay indoors and observe the curfew in their respective states, stated that it received a total of N147.8 million cash donations in favour of the #EndSARS protests against brutality and extrajudicial killings by men of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.
It stated, “The funds were raised through the generosity of well-meaning people and concerned Nigerians who want their voices to be heard and their demands to be met.”
According to the group, it decided to stop all donation inflows following the speech by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday evening.
“The rest of the donations will go towards funding medical emergencies, legal aid for wrongfully detained citizens, and relief for victims of police brutality and families of the deceased.
“The past two weeks have been tough for many Nigerians, most especially the last two days. Many lives have been lost and properties destroyed at the height of what started as peaceful marches for the end to police brutality.
“The Feminist Coalition condoles with every Nigerian mother, father, son, daughter who has lost a loved one in these trying times. These Nigerians share the same vision for a better country as we all do and should be duly recognized as heroes.
“Following the President’s address, we hereby encourage all young Nigerians to stay safe, stay home, and observe the mandated curfew in your state.
“The Feminist Coalition has made a decision to henceforth stop all donation inflows for the #EndSARS peaceful protest. The rest of the donations will go towards funding medical emergencies, legal aid for wrongfully detained citizens, and relief for victims of police brutality and families of the deceased.”
Breakdown of funds received over the past 14 days:
* Total received – ₦147,855,788.28 (includes donations in USD, CAD, GBP, EUR, GHS, KES, and BTC)
* Total disbursed – ₦60,403,235.00
* Total left – ₦87,452,553.28
A statement from The Feminist Coalition. October 22nd, 2020. pic.twitter.com/MG6deijfdG
— feministcoalition (@feminist_co) October 22, 2020
Business
#EndSARS protest: Osun State Government suspends curfew
Osun State Government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew it earlier imposed on the state.
Osun State Government has announced the suspension of the 24-hour curfew it earlier imposed on the state.
This is in a bid to allow members of the public go about their legitimate businesses and approach the state panel of inquiry on police brutality to submit their complaints.
Confirming this latest development is the secretary to the state government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji who issued a statement as to that regards. Commenting on the rationale behind the latest development, Prince Wole noted that the comportment and full compliance with the state directives, coupled with the exemplary conduct of protesters had informed the recent government action. Noting that the state government would not hesitate to revert back to curfew if the need arises.
(READ MORE:#EndSARS: I support the youths in this peaceful protests – Pastor Adeboye)
What they are saying
A press statement issued by the state read thus: “The Osun State Government notes the high level of compliance with the 24-hour curfew earlier declared to forestall breakdown of law and order. We commend the residents and citizens of Osun for their show of understanding and cooperation in the last 48 hours of the curfew. We equally commend our youths for displaying a high sense of maturity in carrying out their protest.
After reviewing the situation of the last 48 hours and following the inauguration of the State’s Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, the Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, hereby suspends the 24-hour curfew, effective from today, Friday, October 23, 2020 till further notice.
The suspension is to allow members of the public approach the Panel to make their submissions and to go about their lawful businesses. However, Government will not hesitate to reinstate the curfew should the need arise. Government remains committed to the cause of our youths and the #EndSARS protesters and shall take every necessary step to ensure that their demands are met.
Considering government’s commitment and determination to meet the demands of the protesters, we appeal to the protesting youths to suspend their protest and engage government in a dialogue. All citizens and residents are enjoined to be peaceful and to be law abiding as all efforts shall be made to protect them and their property.”
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Lagos releases schedule of on-going criminal prosecution of police officers
Lagos State Government commences criminal prosecution of police officers accused of human rights abuses in the state.
The Lagos State Government has released a schedule of some cases to be heard in the criminal prosecution of police officers for offenses related to violation of human rights in the state.
The schedule was released by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, via his official Twitter handle. He tweeted a screenshot of the schedule with the caption, “Today seems like a good day to get on to the work of rebuilding Lagos and ending police brutality. To show our commitment to the latter, here is a list of ongoing prosecution of police officers for offenses related to the violation of human rights in Lagos.”
READ: EndSARS: Police bans SARS from carrying out routine patrols
Good morning Lagos,
Today seems like a good day to get on to the work of rebuilding Lagos and ending police brutality.
To show our commitment to the latter, here is a list of ongoing prosecution of police officers for offences related to the violation of human rights in Lagos. pic.twitter.com/dbXdBL0WYZ
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 23, 2020
Backstory
Following the nationwide protests tagged #EndSARS which was targeted at addressing police brutality, especially crimes allegedly committed by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the Police, the Governor had promised to set a judicial panel of inquiry to prosecute the officers of crimes related to and including extortion, armed robbery, abduction, torture, and murder.
READ: #EndSARS: NPA headquarters set on fire by hoodlums
It should be noted that the establishment of the judicial panel is one of the 5 – of -5 demands made by the #EndSARS movement, for justice to be achieved for victims of SARS atrocious crimes.
What they are saying
Commenting on the latest development, the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice for Lagos state, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) said, “I wish to inform members of the public that the Lagos State Ministry of Justice has been committed over time to the prosecution of the listed related cases of police abuses.
“I call on members of the public to keep track of our ongoing diligent prosecution of these matters in the overall public interest.”
READ: #EndSARS: Lagos orders investigation of Lekki Toll Plaza shooting
Why it matters
The latest action by the Lagos State Government is a welcome development as it is a major boost in finding a lasting solution. This will serve as a deterrent to other erring officers and give justice to the victims.
READ: Malabu Scandal: Netherland, Switzerland to send $200 million to Nigeria
Some of the listed cases are as follows:
1. State of Lagos v. 1) Insp. Surulere Irede 2) Sgt. Sunday Ogunyemi 3) Corp. Hezekiah Babatunde – Manslaughter. Adjourned to 13/11/2020. Justice Ogunsanya
2. The State of Lagos v. Ogunyemi Olalekan – Murder. Adjourned to 5/11/2020. Hon Justice Coker.
3. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Gbanwuan Isaac – Grievous Bodily Harm. Set for arraignment. Justice Sholadoye.
4. State of Lagos v. Aminu Joseph – Murder. Adjournment date to be announced. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.
5. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Alechenu Benedict – Armed Robbery. Arraigned. Hon Justice Coker.
6. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Adebayo Abdullah – Involuntary Manslaughter. Adjourned to 28/11/2020. Hon Justice Coker.
7. State of Lagos v. Insp. A Mohammed and 2 ORS – Armed Robbery. Adjourned to 10/11/2020. Hon Justice Sonaike.
8. State of Lagos v. Matthew Ohansi – Murder. Adjourned to 19/11/2020
9. State of Lagos v. 1) Sgt. Segun Okun 2) Capt. Adekunle Oluwarotimi – Manslaughter and Attempted Murder. Last adjournment date 15/7/2020, Court to give the next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.
10. State of Lagos v. Adamu Dare – Murder. Last adjournment date 29/09/2020, Court to give the next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.
11. State of Lagos v. Sgt. Mark Argo and 5 ORS – Conspiracy and Armed Robbery. Next adjournment date 18/11/2020. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.
12. State of Lagos v. Corp. Pepple Boma – Manslaughter. Court to give the next date. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.
13. State of Lagos v. Insp. Emmanuel Akpobana – Attempted Murder. Court to give a ruling date. Hon Justice Balogun.
14. State of Lagos v. Emmanuel Uyankweke – Involuntary Manslaughter. The case part held. Hon Justice Akintoye.
15. State of Lagos v. Akanbi Lukmon – Involuntary Manslaughter. Information filed.
16. State of Lagos v. Edokhe Omokhide – Murder. Adjourned to 12/11/2020. Hon Justice Akinkigbe
17. State of Lagos v. Afolabi Saka – Murder. Newly filed.
18. State of Lagos v. Monday Gabriel – Murder. Newly filed.
19. State of Lagos v. Yahya Adeshina. Involuntary Manslaughter. Ready for filing.
20. State of Lagos v. Aremu Museliu – Murder. Ready for arraignment. Hon Justice Shonaike.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: US should stand with Nigerian people to demand justice – US Senate leader
US Senate leader, Elizabeth Warren called for the United States to stand with the Nigerian people over the #EndSARS protests to demand justice and equality for the victims.
The Senator disclosed this in a statement on Thursday evening. This comes after the world took notice of the lekki shootings which has received global condemnation.
READ: #EndSARS: National Human Rights Commission sets up independent investigative panel
Nigeria deserves a government that works for all of its people, confronts corruption, and ends police brutality. The US should stand with Nigerian people peacefully demanding justice and equality. #EndSARS https://t.co/5IOpAiAk8Z
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 22, 2020
READ: #EndSARS: Tinubu says he has no investment in LCC, collects no dime from Lekki Tollgate
“Nigeria deserves a government that works for all of its people, confronts corruption, and ends police brutality. The US should stand with Nigerian people peacefully demanding justice and equality,” she said.
READ: #EndSARS Protest: FG denies monitoring calls and social media accounts
Warren joins the Canadian Government that announced that those responsible for human rights violations must be held accountable, as it is concerned about the excessive use of force on protesters during the #EndSARS protests.
READ: #EndSARS: Feminist Coalition raise Cryptos worth $126,000
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, also condemned the use of excessive and disproportionate force against protesters by the Nigerian Armed Forces in Lagos on Tuesday evening during the Lekki Toll Plaza shootings.
READ: #EndSARS: No excuse for that amount of brutality on unarmed civilians – Raila Odinga
“While the number of casualties of yesterday’s shooting at the Lekki toll plaza in Lagos is still not clear, there is little doubt that this was a case of excessive use of force, resulting in unlawful killings with live ammunition, by Nigerian armed forces,” Bachelet said.