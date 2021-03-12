Paid Content
Raedial Farms Limited: Mining the new oil well of 21st century Agriculture
Raedial Farms Limited strikes gold in the relatively untapped oil wealth of palm oil farming, backed by over N5B in investor funding.
Raedial Corporation, the parent company of subsidiaries: Raedial Farms Limited, Raedial Foods Limited, Conceptive services Limited, Magnificent Multiservice Limited, and Raedial Energy Services Limited, is through Raedial Farms, spearheading major advancements in the overly untapped Palm oil sector in the agricultural industry in Nigeria.
It is a well-known fact that palm oil is used in the production of more than half of the products sold in supermarkets globally. But of strategic importance is Raedial Farms Limited’s role in supporting the growth of the deeply fragmented palm oil industry in Nigeria, which is dominated mostly by small scale farm holders. This dominance by small scale farm holders in the palm oil market has resulted in low output compared to the country’s production potential.
From being the largest producer of palm oil in the 1960s, Nigeria is now today the 5th largest producer, and according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), if Nigeria had maintained it’s market dominance in the palm oil industry, the country would have been earning approximately $20 Billion from the cultivation and processing of palm oil yearly. But Raedial Farms Limited is poised to change the narrative.
With over a decade of experience that cuts across different sectors of agriculture including livestock farming, fisheries, snail farming, crop cultivation, food processing with a major focus on sustainable palm plantation management. Raedial Farms Limited was quick to recognize the gap that needed to be filled and has successfully done so over the years with billions in investor funding to prove it.
Its current acquisition of N5billion in capital market funding is driving Raedial Farm’s expansion plans: as it looks to acquire new farms and increase its current share of over 1500 hectares of land located in two states in Nigeria, and dedicated to the seedling, planting and processing of Fresh Fruit Bunches of palm to produce sustainable Crude Palm Oil (CPO) and Palm Kernel Oil (PKO).
Raedial Farms Limited is fast growing into an agricultural giant, promising and delivering high returns to its investors and stakeholders, in an industry where the current demand for palm oil exceeds supply with a heavy reliance on importation. These feats made achievable by the strategic employment of efficient crop management practices and collaborating with an efficient and dedicated workforce.
For Raedial Farms Limited, the 2021 business year is fraught with numerous activities that will have its investors smiling to the bank; among which include plans of completing the installation of the CPO (Crude Palm Oil) and PKO (Palm Kernel Oil) mill which is positioned to process at least 2.5-150 MT (Metric Tonnes) per hour of FFB (Fresh Fruit Bunches).
Backed by the latest state-of-the-art technology, Raedial Farms Limited promises to deliver 100% profitability without any form of waste, achievable by investment in technologically advanced machinery that not only produces CPO and PKO as primary products but goes ahead to make Palm Kernel Cake PKC out of the expelled waste products of the processed palm. Palm Kernel Cake is a nutrient-dense formulation that is used to produce most animal feed, therefore delivering on the farm’s promise of zero waste and 100% profitability.
Other activities that investors can expect to look out for include:
- Even more plans for expansion and increased production, as 1200 hectares of land is currently being planted with hybrid seedlings with a gestation period of 24 months.
- Concluding plans to acquire two existing palm plantations; 5,000 hectares and 10,000 hectares respectively, located in southern Nigeria.
- Ongoing building project for a 20,000 laying capacity poultry in Port Harcourt.
- More investment in new innovations and technology as plans are underway to complete and install the CPO and PKO mill.
- Championing outstanding growth in the agricultural sector.
- “The Oil Palm industry is severely undermined and untapped; with billions in revenue that can be generated yearly, we need to put Nigeria back on track to being the largest producers and exporters of Oil Palm in Africa and the world. Raedial Farms limited has plans to finish the year 2021 as a 20,000 hectares operating company. There’s no stopping us”. – MD Raedial Farms
As Raedial Farms keeps making a marked difference providing innovative result-driven solutions and services to agriculture, commercial enterprise, and the food processing sector, we encourage you to follow us on our social media handles to keep up to date with our activities.
Facebook: @raedialfarmslimited
Instagram: @ raedialfarmslimited
Website: http://www.raedialfarms.com/
Tell: +234 906 2834 201; +234 906 2834 202
BUA Cement Plc bags Okpella Recognition Award
BUA Cement Plc is Nigeria’s second largest cement company and the largest producer in its North-West, South-South and South-East regions.
BUA Cement Plc, a subsidiary of BUA Group has received an award of recognition from Okpella Graduates Association (OGA) in Okpella Community, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State for fulfilling its role in the Community Development Agreement signed between the organization and the community.
The association in a visit to BUA Cement in Okpella presented the award to Yusuf Binji, the Managing Director, BUA Cement in company of Richard Gidaddo, General Manager Administration, BUA Cement and Ahmed Idris, Plant Director, BUA Cement.
Receiving the award, Yusuf Binji noted that the relationship and communication between the BUA Cement and the community was mutual and still intact adding that the company takes the plight of its host communities very seriously. He then expressed the company’s resolve to make life more meaningful for the people of Okpella.
Binji who recalled that the company had in November 2020 donated 6 units of 500KVA transformers, 2 security patrol vehicles to the community assured the association that more development projects that would benefit the people of the Okpella Community were underway.
According to Binji, “I thank you all for this award. This is an indication that the mutual understanding and communication we have is still very much intact and respected. We have always played our part as a responsible organization and we will continue to make sure that every of our projects are impactful and yield desired results.
“We are delighted not by just this gesture but by the understanding you have shown us. Let me assure you all that we take the plight of our host communities very serious and we are very committed to make life more meaningful for the people of our host communities,” Binji added.
The association also presented an award to Richard Gidaddo for his role in the development of the CDA.
BUA Cement Plc is Nigeria’s second largest cement company and the largest producer in its North-West, South-South and South-East regions; with a combined installed capacity of 8million metric tonnes per annum and with plans underway to increase existing capacity to 11million mtpa, through the commissioning of a new 3million mtpa plant by the first half of 2021 in Sokoto State, Nigeria. With its Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, BUA Cement operates strategically from Okpella, Edo State and Kalambaina, Sokoto State.
The residences at Secret Bay is the New Gold Standard for Nigerians seeking Citizenship by Investment Opportunities… Here’s why
The Residences has quickly become the gold standard in CBI programmes.
The Residences at Secret Bay, Dominica’s crown jewel development and only six-star, award-winning, all-villa resort, is quickly becoming the gold standard among Citizenship by Investment (CBI) opportunities and earning the attention of Nigerians who seek second citizenship, global mobility for their family, a completed product with proven financial performance, a competitive exit strategy and a robust market for resale.
“What The Residences offers Nigerians isn’t just an investment opportunity; we’re giving them stability during an unpredictable time and also future mobility for them and their families,” said Gregor Nassief, proprietor of Secret Bay and The Residences at Secret Bay, and Chairman and CEO of GEMS Holdings Limited. “In fact, we saw 27% of our Citizenship by Investment (CBI) transactions in 2020 come from Africans who know they’re getting a government-approved, ready product in a project that has a strong track record.”
With Phase 1 nearly sold out, The Residences has quickly become the gold standard in CBI programmes. Buyers are seeing the value in investing in a project with proven financial performance that has received countless awards and accolades. Plus, investors gain vacation time and access to a vacation exchange program, have an easy exit strategy, and get the assurance of investing in an already built, operating and performing villa.
In a recent webinar discussing Dominica’s CBI Programme, the Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Honourable Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit stated, “…we have definitely seen an increase in numbers from Nigeria, and other parts of Africa as well, but particularly Nigeria. I believe that those have been because more and more Nigerians, or Nigerian business people, want to travel and want to do business and they now know of Dominica, they know of our programme. They have seen the reports from the Financial Times that Dominica’s programme has been ranked the best programme in the world for four consecutive years. And that has been done because of how quickly we process, because of how solid our programme is, the experience in our programme. We have been existing for almost 30 years with our programme here in Dominica.”
Obtaining citizenship through investment in approved real estate, like The Residences at Secret Bay, is an increasingly popular path to dual citizenship, especially for African buyers who can obtain a second passport. Further, the programme benefits the entire family tree, allowing spouses, dependent children, unmarried siblings, parents and grandparents to acquire dual citizenship under one family application.
Dominica’s CBI Programme was recently recognized for the fourth consecutive year by Financial Times as the ‘World’s Best Country for Second Citizenship.’ Further, The Residences at Secret Bay is the only government-approved real estate project in Dominica offering purchase options to both vacation home buyers and citizenship investors. With strong demand for ownership by vacation home buyers, The Residences at Secret Bay grants citizenship investors unmatched access to the vacation home market for resale.
The Residences were recently spotlighted on Robb Report, one of the world’s prememint luxury lifestyle publications. Secret Bay has also received significant press: the awarding-winning Green Globe certified resort and residences was recently named the #1 Resort Hotel in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas and #6 Hotel in the World in Travel + Leisure’s 2020 World’s Best Awards, and has been consistently recognised for its exceptional design, service and experience by such global travel and lifestyle publications as Architectural Digest, CNN, Fortune, National Geographic, Outside, the cover of Travel + Leisure, and The Telegraph. The property is the first and only property in Dominica to be affiliated with the elite brand, Relais & Châteaux.
To learn more about Citizenship by Investment in The Residences at Secret Bay, visit: https://secretbay.dm/cbi/. For a consultation, please email [email protected].
