Raedial Farms Limited: Mining the new oil well of 21st century Agriculture

Raedial Corporation, the parent company of subsidiaries: Raedial Farms Limited, Raedial Foods Limited, Conceptive services Limited, Magnificent Multiservice Limited, and Raedial Energy Services Limited, is through Raedial Farms, spearheading major advancements in the overly untapped Palm oil sector in the agricultural industry in Nigeria.

It is a well-known fact that palm oil is used in the production of more than half of the products sold in supermarkets globally. But of strategic importance is Raedial Farms Limited’s role in supporting the growth of the deeply fragmented palm oil industry in Nigeria, which is dominated mostly by small scale farm holders. This dominance by small scale farm holders in the palm oil market has resulted in low output compared to the country’s production potential.

From being the largest producer of palm oil in the 1960s, Nigeria is now today the 5th largest producer, and according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), if Nigeria had maintained it’s market dominance in the palm oil industry, the country would have been earning approximately $20 Billion from the cultivation and processing of palm oil yearly. But Raedial Farms Limited is poised to change the narrative.

With over a decade of experience that cuts across different sectors of agriculture including livestock farming, fisheries, snail farming, crop cultivation, food processing with a major focus on sustainable palm plantation management. Raedial Farms Limited was quick to recognize the gap that needed to be filled and has successfully done so over the years with billions in investor funding to prove it.

Its current acquisition of N5billion in capital market funding is driving Raedial Farm’s expansion plans: as it looks to acquire new farms and increase its current share of over 1500 hectares of land located in two states in Nigeria, and dedicated to the seedling, planting and processing of Fresh Fruit Bunches of palm to produce sustainable Crude Palm Oil (CPO) and Palm Kernel Oil (PKO).

Raedial Farms Limited is fast growing into an agricultural giant, promising and delivering high returns to its investors and stakeholders, in an industry where the current demand for palm oil exceeds supply with a heavy reliance on importation. These feats made achievable by the strategic employment of efficient crop management practices and collaborating with an efficient and dedicated workforce.

For Raedial Farms Limited, the 2021 business year is fraught with numerous activities that will have its investors smiling to the bank; among which include plans of completing the installation of the CPO (Crude Palm Oil) and PKO (Palm Kernel Oil) mill which is positioned to process at least 2.5-150 MT (Metric Tonnes) per hour of FFB (Fresh Fruit Bunches).

Backed by the latest state-of-the-art technology, Raedial Farms Limited promises to deliver 100% profitability without any form of waste, achievable by investment in technologically advanced machinery that not only produces CPO and PKO as primary products but goes ahead to make Palm Kernel Cake PKC out of the expelled waste products of the processed palm. Palm Kernel Cake is a nutrient-dense formulation that is used to produce most animal feed, therefore delivering on the farm’s promise of zero waste and 100% profitability.

Other activities that investors can expect to look out for include:

Even more plans for expansion and increased production, as 1200 hectares of land is currently being planted with hybrid seedlings with a gestation period of 24 months.

Concluding plans to acquire two existing palm plantations; 5,000 hectares and 10,000 hectares respectively, located in southern Nigeria.

Ongoing building project for a 20,000 laying capacity poultry in Port Harcourt.

More investment in new innovations and technology as plans are underway to complete and install the CPO and PKO mill.

Championing outstanding growth in the agricultural sector.

“The Oil Palm industry is severely undermined and untapped; with billions in revenue that can be generated yearly, we need to put Nigeria back on track to being the largest producers and exporters of Oil Palm in Africa and the world. Raedial Farms limited has plans to finish the year 2021 as a 20,000 hectares operating company. There’s no stopping us”. – MD Raedial Farms

