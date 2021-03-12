Manufacturing
Dangote Sugar winds up sugar business in Niger State
The Board of DSR has completed all winding-up proceedings for its Backward Integration Project in Niger State.
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, one of the leading producers of refined sugar to consumers and industries in Nigeria has successfully wind up its sugar business in Niger State – under the Dangote Niger Sugar Limited.
According to a note by the company, this decision was made in an effort to cut down on deadweight cost, coming from a stretched situation from its host community which had started accumulating negative returns for the integrated sugar business.
The company noted that after a careful assessment of recent disruptions to its operation as projected in the state, due to community dispute over the land acquired in Niger, the Board of DSR in December 2020 completed all winding-up proceedings for the Backward Integration Project Company in Niger State.
Key facts about the Project
The Dangote Niger Sugar Limited was created through an MOU between the Niger State Government and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, for the establishment of an integrated sugar project in the State.
The 12,000 tcd mill located on a 16,000ha land near Mambe, Lavun LGA of Niger State, had an estimated set-up cost of $450million.
The Sugar project was established as an integral part of the company’s Backward Integration Project (BIP), with a 10-year sugar development plan to produce 1.5 million MTPA of sugar from locally grown sugarcane, under the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP), a plan implemented to make Nigeria self-sufficient in sugar production.
The BIP Company in Niger State was the fourth sugar project by Dangote Sugar, after the Savannah Sugar Company – Numan Adamawa State, Lau/Tau Sugar – Taraba State and Tunga Sugar Project in Nasarawa State.
What you should know
- Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc is one of Nigeria’s leading integrated sugar companies, and a major refiner of raw sugar with a key focus on the production of fortified and non-fortified granulated white sugar.
- The company has a total installed capacity of 1.44 million metric tons (MT) per annum with key expansion plans in place.
- Its operational activities aside sugar production include, the distribution of refined white sugar to consumers and industrial customers in the country, and also the exportation of its products to other West African countries.
- In 2020, Dangote Sugar delivered an impressive financial performance, with the company’s earnings soaring by 33.0% to N29.8 billion for the financial year of 2020.
Lafarge Africa gains N71 billion in market value in three trading sessions
The market capitalization of Lafarge Africa Plc has gained N70.87 billion in the past three trading sessions on NSE.
Lafarge Africa Plc, one of the leading cement manufacturers in Nigeria, has gained almost N71 billion in the past three trading sessions on NSE, pushing the market capitalization of the cement manufacturer to N384.98 billion.
Lafarge whose shares peaked at N30.3 this year, saw its share price increase from N19.5 on the 3rd of March 2021 to N23.90 at the close of trading activities on March 8 2021 after enduring a massive sell down in recent weeks.
According to data tracked on the NSE website, this move led to a N70.87 billion gain in the market capitalization of Lafarge Africa in three trading sessions on the local bourse.
This impressive gains in Lafarge’s shares and market value were triggered by buying pressures from bargain hunters who took position in the company after its share price slumped to N19.5 per share.
- At the time of writing this report, Lafarge was the tenth most capitalized company on NSE with a market capitalization of N384.98 billion, behind Nigerian Breweries with a market capitalization of N395.85 billion.
- A total of 5,380,311 units of Lafarge ordinary shares worth N129,602,973.90, were exchanged on the bourse in 185 deals on Monday 8th March 2021.
- The shares of the cement manufacturer gaining a total 7.66% or N1.7 to close higher at N23.9 on the 8th of March 2021.
What you should know
- Lafarge Africa Plc, a subsidiary of LafargeHolcim, a world leader in building materials, is a leading cement manufacturing company in Sub-Saharan Africa with a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.
- The cement manufacturer has a wide operational footprint in Nigeria strategically positioned in three Geo-political zones in the country which include; the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State).
- The company also has a ready-mix operation in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.
In an effort to cut down on deadweight cost, the Board of Lafarge Africa Plc has resolved to sell off its 35% stake in Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited – a move that will see the company cut down on costs impacting the Group’s profit.
This is not the first time the company has had to sell off an unproductive investment, in August 2019, Lafarge Africa sold off all its stakes in Lafarge South Africa Holdings (LSAH).
CBN tasks multinationals on domestic production as P&G signs $35m deal to produce Oral-B locally
The CBN Governor has called on multinationals operating in the country to work towards the production of their goods in Nigeria.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as part of its agenda to strengthen the manufacturing sector, has tasked multinational manufacturing companies in the country to consider setting up their manufacturing lines in Nigeria.
Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor made this statement during the contract signing ceremony between Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Colori Cosmetics Nigeria in Lagos.
The contract which is a move towards stimulating localization of production was birth from CBN’s policy-driven efforts to encourage improved production of goods that can be produced locally.
READ: Central Bank of Nigeria; resuscitating an ailing economy
The Governor of Nigeria’s apex bank who was the host at the contract signing ceremony encouraged other multinational firms to consider the opportunities that Nigeria offers and begin to set up their manufacturing lines in Nigeria, noting that this move will help in creating jobs and wealth for the growing population.
Emefiele who also spoke on the economic stabilization policies implemented by the CBN to set Nigeria on the path of recovery explained that the manufacturing sector will continue to be a key focus of the efforts by the monetary and fiscal authorities towards driving the recovery of the Nigerian economy.
READ: Automotive policy will make Nigeria Africa’s manufacturing hub – FG
Why this matters
- The investment deal which is worth $35 million is set to present the well-diversified consumer goods giant with the opportunity to commence the domestic production of Oral-B toothpaste in Nigeria.
- The contract between P&G and Colori Cosmetics Nigeria will facilitate the local production of Oral-B products by P&G in Nigeria, as part of the commitment by the CBN to strengthen the manufacturing sector.
- This move is expected to make Nigeria a competitive producer of the product, and also cut the importation of toothpaste from the US, where P&G is based.
