The Board of Directors of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (the Company) has appointed Mrs Yabawa Lawan Wabi as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

The appointment was disclosed in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), obtained by Nairametrics.

According to the statement which was signed by the Company Secretary Mrs Temitope Hassan, the appointment was approved by the board at its meeting held on February 28, 2023.

More details: Wabi’s appointment as Independent Non-Executive Director took effect on March 1, 2023, and is subject to the ratification of the members of the company at its next Annual General Meeting.

The board noted that it has no doubt that she would bring with her the rich experience she has garnered in finance and a high degree of objectivity to the board for sustaining stakeholder trust and confidence.

Wabi’s profile: Mrs Wabi is versatile and well accomplished with deep knowledge and experience in the Nigerian Public Sector.

She has served as Permanent Secretary in various Ministries, as Director of Finance and Accounts at the Ministry of Works & Housing, Borno State, and as Accountant General of Borno State. She also served with distinction as Minister of Finance of the Federation from 2010 – 2011.

Mrs Wabi is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and a fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria. She is a Member of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission and Non-Executive Director of the Board of several companies including Unity Bank Plc, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc and Veritas Healthcare Limited. She is also a member of several Professional Bodies and Association.