At the end of today’s trading session, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc share price depreciated by 5.28% to close at N17.05 per share, taking the market capitalization from N218.64 billion to N207.10 billion.

Dangote Sugar Plc recorded a decline in share prices which can be attributed to investors’ negative sentiment which triggered sell-offs in the shares of the company reflecting a loss of N11.54 billion in market capitalization at the close of trading activities on Nigeria’s stock exchange.

The shares of the quoted FMCG company depreciated from N18.00 per share at the start of the trading day to N17.05 per share, the lowest price traded at the close of the market, to represent a decline of 5.28% which in monetary terms is N0.95.

Stock performance summary

The profit-taking witnessed in the shares of Dangote sugar negatively influenced the company’s market capitalization from N218.64 billion to N207.10 billion at the end of today’s trading activities, taking the loss to N11.54 billion.

The shares of Dangote Sugar Plc have dropped by 2.01% from year-to-date, starting the year at N17.40 and currently traded at N17.05. The company’s shares are currently 9.07% below its 52-week high of N18.75 per share. However, the shares of the company have returned about 13.67% gains for investors who bought them at their 52-week low trading price of N15.00 per share.

During today’s trading hours, 2,529,691 ordinary shares of Dangote Sugar Plc worth about N44.07 million, were exchanged in 110 executed deals.

In comparison, the shares of Flourmills Plc depreciated by 1.49% to close at N33.00 while BUA Foods Plc closed flat at N61.40 at the end of today’s trading session.

What you should know

At the end of the day’s trading activities, the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization depreciated from the previous trading day, to close at 47,207.27 index points and N25.44 trillion respectively.