The Board of Directors at Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has announced the appointment of Mariya Aliko Dangote as an Executive Director.

This was disclosed in an official statement signed by the Company Secretary, Mrs. Temitope Hassan which was sent to Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX).

Here’s an excerpt from the official statement:

The Board of Directors of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (the Company) wishes to announce the appointment of Mariya Aliko Dangote as an Executive Director on the Board of the Company.

Her appointment was approved by the Board at its Meeting held on July 28, 2023, effective the same day and subject to the ratification of the Members of the Company at its next General Meeting.

Profile of Mariya Aliko Dangote

Mariya is a Project Leader with extensive experience and proven expertise in Business Strategy, Planning & Implementation, Digitization & Mechanization of Backward Integration Projects, and Mergers & Acquisitions amongst others.

She currently oversees the Business and Strategic activities and the Backward Integration Projects of the Company and is responsible for the implementation of the digitization and mechanization of key operational activities in the Company and its Subsidiaries.

Mariya holds an LL.B and BL, and an MBA from Coventry University, United Kingdom. She is currently attending the Cambridge Senior Management Program and has attended various courses on Business Strategy, Advanced Management, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Sugar Processing, and Productivity Optimization.

Before joining the Company in 2019, she served as a Business Strategy & Corporate Risk Specialist in the Holding Company, Dangote Industries Limited.

Mariya will bring her rich experience to the Board of the Company, and we are confident she would take the Company to greater heights.