Raedial Farms Limited, a leading agricultural company based in Nigeria with specialities in the production and distribution of high-quality agricultural products, is proud to announce its participation in the prestigious Salon International de l’Agriculture (SIA) in Paris, France.

The event, which takes place from 24th February to 3rd March 2024, brings together agricultural professionals and enthusiasts from around the world to celebrate innovation and excellence in the agricultural sector.

Raedial Farms Limited will be represented at the SIA by its dedicated team of experts who have traveled from Nigeria to Paris to showcase the company’s diverse range of high-quality agricultural products and services.

These products include:Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Kernel Cake, Palm Kernel Shell, Coconut, Cocoa, Pineapple, Bananas, Yam, Cassava, Maize, Mango, Rubber, Cashew, Kenaf and Sesame

Raedial Farms Limited is also excited to announce its recent partnership deal with Compagnie Fruitiere, a prominent French company specializing in the production and distribution of tropical fruits.

This strategic partnership opens up new opportunities for collaboration and growth, enabling Raedial Farms to expand its international reach and deliver its premium agricultural products to markets worldwide.

“We are thrilled to participate in the Salon International de l’Agriculture and showcase the exceptional quality of Nigerian agricultural products to a global audience,” said Mr Uwadiale Agenmonmen, the MD/CEO at Raedial Farms Limited. “Our partnership with Compagnie Fruitiere marks a significant milestone for our company, and we look forward to leveraging this collaboration to drive sustainable growth and make a positive impact on the agricultural sector.”

For six decades now, the Paris International Agricultural Show has stood as an annual beacon, uniting farmers, producers, manufacturers, and policymakers worldwide. The event serves as a dynamic forum for exchanging insights and unveiling cutting-edge advancements in agriculture.

Visit Raedial Farms Limited’s Booth at the Salon International de l’Agriculture to learn more about our products and services and explore partnership opportunities.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with a representative from Raedial Farms Limited, please contact:

Name: Rasaq Adedoyin

Title: Group Brands & Communications Manager at Raedial Holdings Limited

Email: media2@raedialholdings.com

Phone Number: 09169842512.