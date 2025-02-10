The oil palm sector in Nigeria is witnessing unprecedented growth, presenting investors with lucrative opportunities to generate substantial returns.

With global demand for palm oil continuing to surge, Nigeria – a leading player in Africa remains a hub for agricultural investment.

Raedial Farms Limited is driving a major transformation in Nigeria’s oil palm sector, creating opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and community development.

The strong performance of Nigeria’s oil palm industry reflects the sector’s profitability and resilience. Presco Plc, a leading player in the industry, reported a pre-tax profit of ₦128 billion in 2024, a 156.05% increase from the previous year, with total revenue reaching ₦198.1 billion (Source: Presco Plc Financial Report, released on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on January 31, 2025). This growth highlights the expanding opportunities within Nigeria’s oil palm market.

Raedial Farms Limited: Leading Agricultural Expansion in Nigeria

Raedial Farms Limited is a forward-thinking agricultural company at the forefront of Nigeria’s oil palm industry. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and community development, the company is transforming agriculture in the region.

At the helm of Raedial Farms is Mr. Uwadiale Agenmonmen, the Group Managing Director (GMD), whose vision and leadership have been instrumental in the company’s rapid expansion. With years of experience in agribusiness and corporate strategy, Mr. Agenmonmen is committed to building a sustainable and inclusive agricultural sector that empowers smallholder farmers, enhances food security, and drives economic development. His expertise and passion for innovation have positioned Raedial Farms as a leading force in Nigeria’s oil palm industry.

Currently, Raedial Farms is executing one of Nigeria’s most ambitious agricultural projects – expanding its oil palm plantations to 100,000 hectares. This project will significantly increase palm oil production, create thousands of jobs, and support economic development in local communities.

Why Raedial Farms Limited Stands Out

Raedial Farms Limited is more than an agricultural enterprise – it is a catalyst for economic and social transformation. The company’s 100,000-hectare expansion project is expected to generate over $1.5 billion in revenue, reinforcing its position as a key player in Nigeria’s agricultural and economic development.

Key Reasons to Partner with Raedial Farms:

1. Job Creation & Economic Empowerment

✅ 50,000+ direct jobs in plantation management, processing, and logistics.

✅ 200,000+ indirect jobs, benefiting transporters, traders, and service providers in surrounding communities.

✅ Opportunities for smallholder farmers through the block farming model.

2. Community Development & Infrastructure Growth

Beyond economic growth, Raedial Farms prioritizes community development, ensuring that its expansion benefits the people and places where it operates. The company is committed to:

Constructing more accessible roads for improved transportation and logistics.

Building schools to provide quality education for children in host communities.

Developing healthcare facilities to enhance medical services.

3. Exponential Market Growth

Global demand for palm oil used in food, cosmetics, and biofuels continues to rise, ensuring stable market conditions and long-term revenue growth.

4. Sustainability & Environmental Responsibility

Raedial Farms operates with a strong focus on sustainable agricultural practices, ensuring environmental conservation while promoting social and economic progress.

5. Proven Expertise & Vision

With a seasoned management team and a clear growth strategy, Raedial Farms provides a solid foundation for long-term success.

A Vision for a Stronger Future

Raedial Farms Limited is not just expanding its plantations – it is building a better future for Nigeria. Through job creation, smallholder farmer inclusion, and infrastructure improvements, the company is laying the groundwork for long-term prosperity in the oil palm sector.

