Cassava production: Nigeria can increase production per hectare to 40 MT – FMARD

The Federal Government disclosed that Nigeria’s Cassava production of 10 metric tonnes per hectare is small despite the fact that Nigeria is the largest cassava producer in the world and that Nigeria has the potential to hit 40MT per Hectare.

This was disclosed by Mrs Karima Babangida, a Director at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) at the National Root Crop Research Institute (NRCRI) on Thursday.

“Nigeria is the world’s leading producer of Cassava, in spite of its low yield of 10mt/ha, compared to other countries such as Thailand.

“However, the country has the potential of having good varieties that could give more than 40mt/ha,” she said.

She added that improved production per hectare can be made possible through the dissemination and adoption of improved technologies and innovation by smallholder farmers.

What you should know