Top performing Commodity assets in 7 days

The commodity market in q1 2021 has particularly seen some buying pressure relatively on reports revealing COVID caseloads are being subdued coupled with the $1.9 trillion stimulus deal boosting investors’ appetite for riskier assets, higher after the worst pandemic known to man disrupted financial markets at an unprecedented level.
The commodity market is made up of primary commodities like crude oil, cocoa, coffee, corn, hog, gold, silver, platinum, and so on, that trade on major global exchanges found in the United States, United Kingdom, and other major financial centers.
Platinum – 8.13%
The precious grey metal has seen high buying pressure of late due to strong demand from the automotive, jewelry, and industrial demand, offsetting reduced yet very strong investment demand.
Investors are also keying on the metal on macros that reveal light-duty vehicle production is expected to recover this year reaching levels just below those seen in 2019.
Tin – 7.86%
The industrial metal is facing one of the biggest supply squeeze in the history of metals markets as remote working drives a spike in demand amid plunging supplies
Demand for tin, used in soldering, electronics has surged amid booming sales of smartphones, TV, and other stays-at-home appliances used in the work-from-home era.
Orange Juice – 4.45%
The agro-based derivative has of late recorded impressive gains on reports key producing areas are witnessing some damage on a significant number of orange trees around Texas and northern Mexico in the wake of the recent hard freeze.
Also driving the price of the orange-colored agro derivative are speculators that appear to be the best buyers at the moment on increasingly bullish chart formations sighted on its most recent price actions
Gasoline RBOB – 4.41%
The price of the fossil-backed derivative remains strong as the world’s largest economy gasoline inventories plunged for a second week in the week ended March 5, Energy Information Administration data revealed March 10, as rising demand stressed winter-storm weakened production.
Spot Silver – 3.61%
The demand for precious and industrial metal still remains strong amid rising U.S yields. Demand for shiny industrial metal is expected to hit an8 year high of 1.025 billion ounces in 2021, according to the Silver Institute. A recovery in industry use of the metal – in medicine, water purification, semiconductors, solar panels, batteries, among other applications – is expected to lift demand.
Copper – 2.99%
Industrial metal in the past few days advanced on major commodity exchanges in hopes of rising demand. Metal pundits are anticipating copper prices might likely surge to an all-time high over the next 12 months as a result of strong demand from China’s clean energy drive and years of under-investment in global mine supply.
Data Source:investing.com, data accumulated at about 6.30 am West African time in real-time.
Common ways to invest in Commodities
Using commodity futures; These are agreements to sell or buy a given amount of commodity at a particular price and specified date in the future. They can be traded online through a broker that connects to commodity exchange.
Using CFDs; A contract for difference (CFD) is a derivative asset, where there is an agreement (usually between a broker and a commodity trader) to pay the differential in the commodity price of an underlying asset between the beginning and end of that contract.
Using the Physical method; The most popular way of commodity investing would be purchasing the commodity itself. Commodities such as cocoa, gold can easily be traded physically, unlike crude oil, natural gas that requires a significant amount of infrastructure.
Rising U.S dollar keeps Gold traders trembling
Recent price action suggests the precious metal is being battered by the resurge of the greenback,
Gold bugs lost momentum at the mid-week trading session in London after rising nearly $40 an ounce on Tuesday on the U.S. Treasury yields retreating from their relentless run.
However recent price action suggests the precious metal is being battered by the resurgence of the greenback. At the time of this publication, gold futures were down by 0.3 $ to trade at $1,711 per ounce.
Recall the yellow metal had seen its futures contract sinking to an 11-month low of $1,673.40 on Monday, dropping for the 9th time in 11 sessions.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, gave key macros that seem to keep the yellow metal above $,1700 price level amid high demand from gold’s key market that includes India and China,
“And a lot of physical supply coming to market is getting absorbed by real money allocators below US$ 1700; things might not be as bad as they seem.
“According to Gold Wholesalers in Zurich, India’s demand has been incredibly robust, and bars destined for the region have increased – the 5-percentage point reduction in import duty helps.
“China’s demand has recovered this year. Premiums are hovering around US$10 above London. And from what I currently understand, the authorities are yet to award import duties, but I’m hearing that local stocks are close to being depleted on a post-Lunar New Year buying bonanza.”
Bottom-line: Market sentiments suggest that the yellow metal price may have found a floor thus it could be comfortable in the $1700s range, at least for the near term as physical demand remains stout.
Oil prices gain, pressure remains over strong U.S dollar
Brent crude futures surged by 0.74% to $68.50 a barrel falling below the $70 mark after jumping past it on Monday.
Crude oil prices rebounded strongly at the second trading session of the week after Monday’s most recent rally running out of steam, as the greenback strengthened and made commodity assets in the greenback more expensive.
At the time of writing this report, Brent crude futures surged by 0.74% to $68.50 a barrel falling below the $70 mark, after jumping past it on Monday.
Oil traders heaved a sigh of relief after the Saudis disclosed that Sunday’s attack on a storage tank farm at the Ras Tanura terminal was successfully neutralized and there was no direct impact on oil production.
Recall a few days ago, Yemeni Houthi rebels attacked the Saudis’ oil terminal, which is capable of producing 6.5 million barrels a day. It was the most serious threat the world’s leading OPEC’s exporter had faced since September 2019, when a key oil facility and two oil fields came under siege.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, broke down the macros pushing oil prices down, taking to account that the dollar and U.S Treasury yields seem to be taming oil bulls’ upside.
“Oil prices fell on Monday, hours after an early sharp price rise caused by a drone attack on Saudi oil infrastructure which missed their mark.
There has also been a change in music over the past 24 hours as oil falls on the back of a stronger US dollar.
“Traders also come to terms with some of the National People’s Congress (NPC) takeaways that revolved around less credit and stabilization in Chinese markets’ leverage.
“All the while, higher US yields continue to tighten financial conditions tempering the reflation trade, triggering more profit-taking from cross-asset players that were using oil as a speculative reflation hedge.”
Bottom Line: Oil macros however remain incredibly supportive, especially with Saudi Arabia in full control and pursuing a tight oil policy.
