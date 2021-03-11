Business
Equity Group secures $100 million facility with European Development Banks in supports of MSMEs
The $100 million loan facility with the leading European Development Banks will help to enhance Equity Group Holdings’ support towards MSMEs.
Equity Group Holdings Plc, a Pan-African financial services holding company listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Uganda Securities Exchange, and Rwanda Stock Exchange has secured a $100 million loan facility with Germany’s DEG, the UK’s CDC Group, and the Netherlands FMO to enhance its support towards MSMEs.
The lending facility was secured out of the Group’s commitment to providing support to MSMEs, in order to facilitate their survival and recovery during the pandemic and after the COVID-19 crisis.
In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a health crisis that has grown to become an economic and humanitarian crisis, Equity launched an offensive and defensive approach to support customers, and also innovate MSMEs with key focus to leverage the opportunities presented.
The Group has also provided loan repayment accommodation and rescheduling for up to 45% of the customers whose cashflows were deemed likely to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
What they are saying
Dr. James Mwangi, Managing Director and CEO of Equity Group Holdings Plc while making the announcement stated that, “The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic started as a health crisis, which quickly became an economic and humanitarian crisis that has seen almost 40% of Kenyan small business owners affected by the great economic slowdown.”
Mwangi explained that Equity Group will continue to sustain lives and livelihoods and facilitate the recovery of businesses as the economy begins to reopen. He noted that with the long-term partnership with DEG, FMO and CDC, efforts will be made to support MSMEs to stimulate economic recovery and hence support lives and livelihoods through market optimization.
Christiane Laibach, CEO of the DEG Management Board in her statement the revealed that these facilities strengthen Equity’s position to further enhance the strength of MSMEs who are key actors in the value chains and ecosystems in the economy.
She added that the survival and growth of the MSMEs will continue to protect jobs, create more jobs and support lives and livelihoods in society.
The Head of Office & Coverage Director, CDC, Kenya, Seema Dhanani noted that the partnership with DEG and FMO will help to provide much-needed capital to support entrepreneurs and SMEs in Kenya, as Equity is a natural partner for the DFI community with its mission to change people’s livelihoods through empowering entrepreneurs.
What you should know
- This is the third tranche for Equity Group after securing a $50 million loan facility with IFC in September and a $100 million facility from Proparco in October to fortify credit flows and liquidity to MSMEs.
- In its third-quarter 2020 results, the Group reported a 30% growth in its loan book to support customers who saw opportunities for green shoots and diversifications in the COVID-19 environment.
- Most of the new opportunities funded are in the manufacturing of PPE, logistics, online businesses, agro-processing, fast-moving consumer goods and agriculture value chains.
FG flags off $3 billion rail project that will connect about 14 Southern, Northern states
The FG has flagged off a rail line project which is expected to connect no less than 14 States.
The Federal Government has kickstarted a $3 billion rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Eastern Railway line that links major cities across the country.
The rail line is expected to move from Bonny Ports to Port Harcourt in Rivers State and when completed would connect Rivers, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe and Borno States by rail.
The project which marks the latest step in an ambitious plan to create a nationwide rail network intended to help accelerate Nigeria’s economic diversification plan away from crude oil, will involve the revamping of a dilapidated 1,443-kilometer (897-mile) line that starts from the southeastern oil hub of Port Harcourt and terminates at the northeastern city of Maiduguri.
President Muhammadu Buhari at the virtual flag-off of the project said, ‘’The contract has the objective of resuscitating the once vibrant railway transportation in the eastern corridor of the country.’’
The project which will see the South Eastern states connected to the rail line will be executed by the Nigerian subsidiary of state-owned China Civil Engineering Construction Corp.(CCECC) as the main contractor.
The Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amechi, at the ceremony said that the Federal Government is expected to provide about 15% of the $3 billion costs of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line while the outstanding balance will be coming from a syndicate of Chinese financiers.
What you should know
- The flag-off of this ambitious project by the Federal Government would come as a huge relief to agitators from that region who complained about being left behind in the current administration’s railway modernization projects as rail projects are going on in other regions and none had taken off in the region.
- Nigeria has previously completed the Abuja-Kaduna rail line and Lagos-Ibadan rail line with work on a $1.8 billion line that will link the northern trading hub of Kano to the town of Maradi in neighbouring Niger commencing last month.
The #PortHarcourtMaiduguriRailLine when completed, would connect Rivers, Abia, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe and Borno States by rail. pic.twitter.com/ncmG8U688C
— Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) March 9, 2021
NIS reacts to report of online platform charging N95,000 for international passport
Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has reacted to a publication offering possible assistance to prospective passport applicants.
The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has reacted to a publication on the Instagram page of an online platform known as Wakanowdotcom offering possible assistance to prospective passport applicants to procure various categories of passports for them at certain sums of money.
In its denial of such arrangement, the NIS said that it has not authorized Wakanowdotcom to charge and procure passports for any applicant at such frivolous sums and that none of their passports cost as much as the outrageous amounts stated in the said publication.
This disclosure is contained in a disclaimer issued by NIS and signed by its Public Relations Officer, Sunday James.
According to the statement, the publication stated that the organization can procure passports for prospective applicants at N57,000 for 64-page five years validity passport and N95,000 for 64-page ten years validity passport.
The statement from the NIS partly reads, ‘’The attention of the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede MFR has been drawn to a certain publication on the Instagram page of one online platform known as Wakanowdotc.com offering possible assistance to prospective passport applicants to procure various categories of passports for them at given sums of money
‘’The publication stated that the organization can procure the following categories of passports for prospective applicants at the sums indicated;
- 64-Page Five Years validity passport at the sum of N57,000:00
- 64-page Ten Years Validity Passport at the sum of N95,000:00
‘’We wish to state categorically that Wakanowdotcom has no authorization whatsoever from us to charge and procure passports for any applicant at such frivolous sums and that none of our passports cost as much as the outrageous amounts stated in the said publication.’’
The statement pointed out that the Comptroller General wishes to advise prospective passport applicants to kindly visit immigration.gov.ng to apply and pay online for the various categories of passports of their choice and avoid patronizing touts and or organizations who are out there to defraud them of their hard-earned money on the guise of procuring passports for them.
DISCLAIMER pic.twitter.com/m8GfAdcbp8
— Nigeria Immigration Service (@nigimmigration) March 10, 2021
