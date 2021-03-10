CBN grants about N254 million to 5 researchers under its healthcare intervention fund

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has awarded the sum of N253.54 million grants to 5 researchers under its Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme (HSRDIS)

This is seen as part of the apex bank’s effort to help strengthen the public healthcare system with innovative financing of research and development in new and improved drugs, vaccines and diagnostics of infectious diseases in Nigeria.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the CBN through a series of tweet posts on its official Twitter post on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The CBN in its statement said that the Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention Scheme Body of Experts have so far evaluated 68 proposals from researchers out of the 286 submissions made by them.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who was joined by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, in drumming up support for research and development in Nigeria’s health sector, encouraged corporate institutions to support research and development for the overall good of Nigeria.

While restating the commitment of the bank towards ensuring support for the growth of Nigeria’s health sector, the apex bank boss assured of more grants based on recommendations of the HSRDIS Body of Experts.

