Konga powers Akwa Ibom, Kano with Pay on Delivery option
Konga extends payment on delivery to Akwa Ibom and Kano.
Konga, Nigeria’s foremost omni-channel e-Commerce platform has extended its Pay on Delivery option to Akwa Ibom and Kano states.
The POD option goes live in both states effective tomorrow, Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Feelers indicate that the development has already ignited excitement and anticipation in Akwa Ibom and Kano, where residents had previously expressed a keen interest in having the payment option added to other existing option available to shoppers on the Konga platform. Significantly, shoppers in both locations can now place their orders online on www.konga.com and make payment for their items when the last mile Konga delivery personnel delivers their orders.
Akwa Ibom, located in Nigeria’s South or Niger Delta region and Kano in the North West have thus joined other states in Nigeria, including Lagos, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Delta, Rivers, Edo, Oyo, Plateau and Niger and, more recently, Kaduna and Ogun, where the payment on delivery option had previously been rolled out by Konga.
Vice President, Online, Kenny Oriola says the POD rollout is proof of the determination to ensure satisfaction for all customers on the Konga platform, irrespective of their location. Further, he says the launch of the payment on delivery option in Akwa Ibom and Kano will spur increased online orders as well as more convenience for shoppers in both locations.
‘‘Akwa Ibom and Kano are the latest locations in which we are rolling out the payment on delivery option as a response to the yearnings of our customers. Ensuring the satisfaction of our customers is one of our corporate mandates and we are happy to see both states join the POD stable.
‘‘In addition to driving more shoppers online, we are also confident that this latest rollout will usher in more flexibility, convenience and options for Konga customers in Akwa Ibom and Kano. Konga is widely renowned as boasting the fastest delivery times in the e-Commerce space and we look forward to more customers taking advantage of this to place their orders on www.konga.com,’’ he stated.
Konga expands retail footprint, set to launch new store in Owerri
Konga is offering mouthwatering deals as it rolls out a new store in Owerri, Imo State.
Konga, Nigeria’s foremost omni-channel e-commerce giant, is set to expand its growing retail presence with the launch of a new store in Owerri, the Imo State capital.
The new store, located at the popular Kez Plaza, Douglas Road, Owerri, will go live at 12 pm on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
A number of mouthwatering deals are in line for shoppers who visit the store on the opening day. Furthermore, Konga is set to extend the deals and other exciting offers marking the launch of the new Owerri store until Saturday, March 13, 2021. This move, the Management of the e-Commerce giant has underlined, is to enable more potential shoppers take advantage of the special discounts and incentives put together to herald the launch of the new store.
Ahead of the launch, Konga says it is prepared to host shoppers to a wide range of exclusive deals, including discounts on Mobile Phones, Home & Kitchen appliances, Electronics and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), among many others. To benefit from the deals, customers are expected to come to the launch event with a Konga flyer announcing the store. The flyers are currently being distributed around the Owerri metropolis and other parts of the state and also circulated online.
The new store will further deepen the Konga presence in Imo State, where the e-Commerce brand already has a thriving retail outlet at 65b, Mbaise Road, Owerri. The new Kez Plaza store also increases the Konga stores across Nigeria which presently numbers well above 30. Some of the locations in which Konga has spread its retail revolution to include Lagos, Abuja, Warri, Ibadan, Enugu, Uyo, Port Harcourt and Kano, among others.
Vice President, Konga Retail, Eric Nana says the new Owerri store will serve the needs of a growing customer base in the South East.
“Our customers asked for a new store and we have responded accordingly. The new Owerri store is meant to serve the growing needs of our numerous customers in Imo State and beyond. In addition to shopping online and taking delivery at the store, our customers can walk in and shop for immediate pick-up, or conveniently place their orders there for items that are not in-store for delivery to their homes or offices.
The idea is to make the Konga brand closer to everyone, no matter what their preferred shopping style is, whether online or offline. We have also put together numerous special deals and offers for every category of shoppers ahead of the launch. So, all roads lead to Kez Plaza from Thursday to Saturday,’’ he enthused.
Transcorp Hotels launches Aura, an online marketplace for accommodation and experiences
Nigeria’s largest hospitality brand launches a new platform for booking vacation homes, holiday lets, and experiences.
Africa’s leading hospitality brand Transcorp Hotels Plc. has announced the launch of Aura, a new digital platform through which people can book accommodation, restaurants, and experiences.
The new brand, Transcorp’s first in the alternative accommodation segment, is part of the company’s asset-light model, leveraging technology to deliver true hospitality, exciting experiences, and drive shareholder value.
“It’s a new dawn in the hospitality industry! I am thrilled to introduce you to Aura by Transcorp, the digital platform we are using to connect people to quality accommodation, great food, and awesome experiences,” Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc., Dupe Olusola said.
“For more than 30 years, Transcorp Hotels Plc has been at the forefront of creating a superior guest experience at our locations. Today, our commitment to innovation has offered us an opportunity to extend this beyond the hotel premises,” Olusola added.
The launch of Aura by Transcorp is one of the most significant developments in the company’s history as it seeks to transform the travel and tourism industry in Africa by focusing on three important components of travel, whether for leisure or business — where you stay, what you eat and how you spend your time. With its people-driven hospitality model, Aura is set to revolutionise travel and help remind Africans of our deep history of hospitality.
Speaking on the launch of Aura, Obong Idiong, Chief Executive Officer at Africa Prudential Plc, Aura’s technology partners, expressed his excitement. “Finding the right accommodation when you travel can be incredibly complex. Options available for the right prices are often limited, and travellers sometimes end up with accommodation that taints the travel experience. Transcorp Hotels Plc has been able to fix that with Aura and we are proud to be associated with them.”
“To ensure topnotch user experience, we built a solution to drive digital transformation through the adoption of shared living spaces for the Aura business. With an advanced search algorithm powered by artificial intelligence, Aura determines the relevance of locations taking into consideration, the customers’ preferences and requirements to meet them at the point of their needs,” Idiong added.
Priscilla Adeboye, a travel enthusiast and early adopter of Aura, said the global pandemic has pushed international travel down her list. “But I still want to be able to take some time off work or spend a weekend away from home with the family. I have found incredible homes on Aura that meet my need for space and privacy.”
Working with thousands of partners across Nigeria and different cities in Africa, Transcorp Hotels Plc. is building the continent’s largest platform for people-driven hospitality. While travellers enjoy the right selections at the best prices on Aura, hosts can also earn a lot of money by receiving guests in their unoccupied homes and sharing the local culture with them.
For travellers who would rather stay in hotels, Aura also has a great selection of some of the best hotels in every city.
With the launch of Aura, Transcorp Hotels Plc. has further cemented its leadership in the hospitality industry and reinforced its commitment to innovation and superior guest experience across different demographics.
Guests and hosts can sign up at aura.transcorphotels.com to start booking or hosting. The service is currently available in Nigeria only, but the company said plans are already in place to expand to major cities in Africa.
Transcorp Hotels Plc is one of Africa’s leading hospitality companies, committed to redefining service standards across the continent while remaining truly and authentically African.
Aura by Transcorp
Aura is Africa’s best platform for connecting travellers with great accommodation, good food, and memorable experiences. The platform is also an avenue for people with unoccupied homes, hotels, restaurants, or different skill sets that may interest others can earn an income by becoming hosts.
