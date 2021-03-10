Konga powers Akwa Ibom, Kano with Pay on Delivery option

Konga, Nigeria’s foremost omni-channel e-Commerce platform has extended its Pay on Delivery option to Akwa Ibom and Kano states.

The POD option goes live in both states effective tomorrow, Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Feelers indicate that the development has already ignited excitement and anticipation in Akwa Ibom and Kano, where residents had previously expressed a keen interest in having the payment option added to other existing option available to shoppers on the Konga platform. Significantly, shoppers in both locations can now place their orders online on www.konga.com and make payment for their items when the last mile Konga delivery personnel delivers their orders.

Akwa Ibom, located in Nigeria’s South or Niger Delta region and Kano in the North West have thus joined other states in Nigeria, including Lagos, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Delta, Rivers, Edo, Oyo, Plateau and Niger and, more recently, Kaduna and Ogun, where the payment on delivery option had previously been rolled out by Konga.

Vice President, Online, Kenny Oriola says the POD rollout is proof of the determination to ensure satisfaction for all customers on the Konga platform, irrespective of their location. Further, he says the launch of the payment on delivery option in Akwa Ibom and Kano will spur increased online orders as well as more convenience for shoppers in both locations.

‘‘Akwa Ibom and Kano are the latest locations in which we are rolling out the payment on delivery option as a response to the yearnings of our customers. Ensuring the satisfaction of our customers is one of our corporate mandates and we are happy to see both states join the POD stable.

‘‘In addition to driving more shoppers online, we are also confident that this latest rollout will usher in more flexibility, convenience and options for Konga customers in Akwa Ibom and Kano. Konga is widely renowned as boasting the fastest delivery times in the e-Commerce space and we look forward to more customers taking advantage of this to place their orders on www.konga.com,’’ he stated.