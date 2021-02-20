Business
Nigeria secures $1.2 billion loan from Brazil for agriculture modernization
Nigeria has signed an MOU with the Development Bank of Brazil for agriculture modernization.
The Federal Government has signed a fresh $1.2 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Development Bank of Brazil for agriculture modernization in Nigeria.
According to a report by the Guardian, the Nigerian government intends to improve agriculture mechanization and set up modern agro centers across the country with the credit facility.
The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Agriculture, Dr. Andrew Kwasari addressed newsmen in Abuja on the loan agreement.
Nature of loan
- The loan is a bilateral agreement between Nigeria and the Brazilian Government, and would be guaranteed by the Islamic Development Bank and Islamic Corporation of Insurance for Export Credit.
- The credit facility is called “the Green Imperative Project “(GIP) and would last a period of 15 years
- The credit facility is needed by the FG to tackle the two key areas lacking in the Nigerian Agric sector. Agricultural modernization and agro-processing.
- The credit facility is expected to inject a $1.2bn foreign direct investment at a 3% interest rate over a 15-year period giving
Atlas Mara continues talk with creditors, as one proceeds with court actions
Atlas Mara has disclosed that it is in talks with creditors to achieve a comprehensive debt restructuring.
Atlas Mara Limited, a sub-Saharan African financial services group listed on the London Stock Exchange, has disclosed that it is in talks with creditors to achieve a comprehensive debt restructuring.
According to a news report by Morningstar, the group has provided key updates on the progress made so far in its discussions with creditors of the group and certain principal holders of the Group’s convertible bonds which fell due on 31 December 2020.
In order to provide sufficient time for engagement between the Company and its creditors to reach an agreement and facilitate a comprehensive restructuring of the company’s debt, Atlas Mara notified bondholders at the end of December that it had entered into a new secured facility agreement with a fund entity managed by UBS O’Connor LLC, stating further that a standstill agreement had been reached with a group of creditors – representing 88% of its creditors – in respect of financing arrangements for Atlas Mara and subsidiary ABC Holdings Ltd.
Background of the standstill agreement
Under the standstill agreement, the consenting creditors have agreed not to exercise certain rights, or take actions, to facilitate the repayments of the convertible bonds and bilateral facilities as a result of the Group not making principal and interest payments, until the termination of the Standstill, March 31st, unless extended.
According to a statement by the financial services group, despite not reaching an agreement after series of discussions, Atlas is set on the course to a proposed plan that will help create a sustainable benefit for all stakeholders, inclusively.
Atlas noted that the discussions, however, will include plans for a comprehensive recapitalization and restructuring of the company’s and ABCH’s balance sheet, stressing that further disposals in addition to those already announced, will be made to cushion the disruptions occasioned by the pandemic.
Creditors demand payment, as one takes Atlas to court
As discussions continue with holdout creditors and other bilateral lenders, Atlas disclosed that lawyers acting for TLG ATMA Limited, one of its holdout creditors, have filed an application with the High Court of Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, British Virgin Islands pursuant to section 159, section 162(a) and section 162(1)9b) of the Insolvency Act 2003.
The creditor in its application seeks to appoint joint liquidators in respect of the Company, as the amount of outstanding debt related to TLG is approximately $10.8 million, and this includes accrued interest and other costs, compared to the total amounts due to other consenting creditors who continue to be supportive.
It is important to note that TLG and two other creditors did not agree to enter into the Standstill or similar arrangement with the Company, notwithstanding the benefits of the Standstill to the Company’s creditors as a whole.
Since the execution of the Standstill with majority of its creditors, the Atlas has continued to attempt to engage with TLG, in an effort to obtain its support and agreement to the terms of the standstill or to find another consensual solution, while TLG has not been receptive to these options and instead taken a number of actions which the Company believes are damaging to TLG’s position.
However, a number of significant consenting creditors have reaffirmed their support for the Company by granting certain waivers as a result of these hostile actions taken by TLG, in the event that TLG is unwilling to withdraw the application, Atlas Mara intends to robustly contest it for the benefit of its creditors as a whole and other stakeholders.
What you should know
- Atlas with the expectation of closing a deal in the first half of 2021 agreed to sell its banking assets in Rwanda and Tanzania to KCB Group PLC, In November 2020.
- Sequel to the initial transaction between Atlas Mara and Access Bank, after the Nigerian lender agreed to buy its Mozambique unit at the end of September, a Bloomberg report revealed that “Access Bank Plc is in talks about a potential acquisition of assets belonging to Bob Diamond’s Atlas Mara Ltd, as the Lagos-based Access Bank is interested in Atlas Mara’s businesses in Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia.”
- It is important to understand that “if successful, Atlas Mara will be left with its largest investment, a 49.97% stake in Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, which gives it a footprint in Africa’s largest economy.”
US says social media influencer, Hushpuppi, laundered funds for North Korean hackers
The United States’ DOJ has revealed that Hushpuppi working with North Korean hackers to launder funds stolen from a Maltese bank.
Flamboyant social media influencer, Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi, has been mentioned to have taken part in a case that involves North Korean hackers.
The United States said that Abbas was part of a conspiracy in a North Korean cyber-enabled heist on a Maltese bank in February 2019.
This was disclosed in a statement released by the US Department of Justice, in which it referred to the attack as a $14.7 million cyber-heist from a foreign financial institution, with both the date and amount matching that of the attack on Malta’s Bank of Valleta in February 2019.
READ: Hushpuppi connected to several cyber crimes – EFCC
According to a report by Forbes, the US is specifically accusing North Koreans, Jon Chang Hyok, 31, Kim Il, 27, and Park Jin Hyok, 36, of being members of the Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGB), a military intelligence agency of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), describing them as being connected to “North Korean military hacking units” known as Lazarus Group and Advanced Persistent Threat 38 (APT38).
Abbas is linked to one specific part of their criminal conspiracy, namely money laundering and the attack on a foreign financial institution. Abbas was linked to the North Korean conspiracy this week when federal prosecutors unsealed a charge against Ghaleb Alaumary, 37, of Ontario, Canada.
READ: Hushpuppi conspired to steal £100 million from English Premier League club
Alaumary pleaded guilty to charges related to his role as a money launderer for the North Korean group filed in November 2020. The Department of Justice connected Abbas to the North Korean hackers through Alaumary, who they allege conspired with Ray Hushpuppi, to launder funds from a North Korean-perpetrated cyber-enabled heist from a Maltese bank in February 2019.”
READ: Hushpuppi extradited to the United States
It was reported that the attack, although largely unsuccessful, was of such seriousness in Malta that the country’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was forced to address parliament in 2019 over what the Times of Malta described as the creation of false international payments that saw €13 million transferred to banks in four countries. The amounts were reportedly traced and reversed and none of the bank’s customers lost their money.
READ: St Kitts and Nevis addresses Hushpuppi’s citizenship
What you should know
- It can be recalled that Hushpuppi and his co-conspirators were arrested in Dubai in June 2020 by the International Police (INTERPOL) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over allegations of fraud, hacking, impersonation, bank fraud, scamming and money laundering.
- In July 2020, Abbas was charged by the US Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles with conspiring to launder hundreds of millions of dollars from ‘“business email compromise”’ (BEC) frauds and other scams which includes schemes targeted at a US law firm, a premier league soccer club and a foreign bank.
- In July Abbas’ then-lawyer, Gal Pissetzky told Forbes that Abbas was not guilty of the charges and described Abbas as “an entrepreneur” who made his money legitimately through “real estate” and his work “promoting brands” as an “Instagram personality.”
- Abbas, who is a Nigerian social media influencer with more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram, has built a global following from posting pictures of his lavish spending on cars, watches, designer clothes and private jets.
- His criminal trial was due to be heard in late 2020 before the pandemic forced a delay.
