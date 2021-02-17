Business
AfDB and Japan sign $668.1 million loan agreement
Japan and the AfDB have signed a loan agreement to support the African Development Fund.
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the African Development Fund (ADF) – the concessional arm of the African Development Bank signed a loan agreement of 73.6 billion Japanese yen ($668.1 million) to support the 15th replenishment of the African Development Fund (ADF-15).
This was disclosed by African Development Bank Group President, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina during a virtual signing ceremony of the loan agreement.
According to Adesina,
- “The concessional donor loan will support the 15th replenishment of the African Development Fund, approved in December 2019 by ADF donor countries. JICA is extending the loan – the largest to ADF-15 – on behalf of the Government of Japan.
- “This is a continuation of the strong leadership role of Japan in providing concessional loans to the African Development Fund. Japan was the largest provider of concessional donor loans to the African Development Fund’s 15th replenishment, just like Japan was also under the African Development Fund’s 14th replenishment.
- “Japan continues to add great value to the overall replenishment cycles of the African Development Fund.
- “The latest loan will greatly boost the liquidity of the African Development Fund and allow us to ramp up much-needed support to the ADF countries…especially now at this critical time when they are struggling to cope with and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
What they are saying
The Japanese Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire, Kuramitsu Hideaki said “I sincerely hope that this loan in yen will allow the (African Development Fund) to execute concessional financing and grants for African countries facing emerging challenges caused by COVID-19 and contribute to the economic and social development of these countries.”
According to JICA President, Kitaoka Shinichi,
- “The COVID-19 crisis has accelerated global structural changes. Africa is still in the midst of this crisis, facing serious challenges from coronavirus variants and the cold storage requirements for vaccines”.
- “Only a united Africa can defeat this threat to humanity. We should not allow this virus to jeopardize the steady progress of freedoms, independence and democracy that African countries have made so far”.
- “I firmly believe that today’s contribution to ADF-15 will further boost our cooperation with African countries and strengthen our partnership with the African Development Bank Group.”
According to Mimura Atsushi, Deputy Director-General/ADF Deputy, International Bureau, Ministry of Finance Japan,
- “The African Development Fund is a key source of financing for Africa’s low-income countries heavily affected by COVID-19”.
- “The Yen Loan we are providing today has a higher grant-element compared to the Yen Loan provided for the last ADF replenishment, with a lower interest rate and longer maturity. Going forward, I would like to see our partnership further developed with the African Development Bank Group.”
What you should know
- Concessional donor loans are loans offered to development partners by donors at interest rates significantly lower than market rates to supplement available grant resources.
- The fifteenth replenishment of the ADF will deliver investments to support Africa’s poorest countries in building economic resilience and reducing systemic vulnerability.
- By the end of the ADF-15 period (2020-2022), it is expected that the ADF’s projects will have changed the lives of millions of Africans
- The African Development Fund is made up of 32 contributing states. It benefits 37 countries, including fragile states that need special support to ensure basic service delivery, and countries that in recent years experienced higher growth rates. The Fund’s resources are replenished every three years.
- AfDB’s partnership with the Government of Japan, including the Enhanced Private Sector Assistance Initiative was formally launched in 2005.
- As of February 2021, Japan’s total contribution to the initiative amounts to $4.6 billion.
- According to Dr. Adesina, “ Japan’s concessional donor loan was almost 10% of the total ADF-15 resources of $7.5 billion”
- AfDB Group President, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina and Japanese Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire Kuramitsu Hideaki signed an Exchange of Notes.
- The loan agreement was signed by the JICA Chief Representative in Côte d’Ivoire, Fujino Kojiro, and Acting African Development Bank Group Senior Vice President Swazi Tshabalala, in her capacity as Chief Financial Officer.
FG states why importers mostly use Lagos ports, to construct 3 new deep seaports
The FG has disclosed the reason why importers are reluctant of using other major seaports outside Lagos.
The Federal Government has identified insecurity as the major reason why importers and exporters mostly use Lagos ports and are reluctant to use the Port Harcourt, Warri and Calabar Seaports.
This is as President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the construction of 3 deep seaports namely, Lekki deep seaport to be ready next year, Bonny deep seaport with construction to commence at the same time with the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line and the Warri deep seaport
This disclosure was made by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, while appearing as a guest at a Channels Television programme on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
The Minister also pointed out that another challenge is that the Calabar and Warri ports cede so easily and so it’s difficult to continue to recede them regularly and as such the government had to take a decision on the construction of new deep seaports to decongest the Lagos ports.
What the Minister of Transportation is saying
Amaechi during the interview said, ‘’The Ministry of Transport or the NPA does not have the responsibility of determining where an importer or exporter will transact his business. So if the importer or exporter decides to transact his business through Lagos, then there will be that congestion, it does not necessarily mean it is because the port is not efficient.
‘’The problem we have with congestion is that there is insecurity at the sea which we are addressing and we are having a battle with private interests that have captured security contracts from several government agencies or private investors or private companies that deal with maritime. Now that we want part of the water because we have put a security infrastructure that will protect the water from beginning to the end of our international waterways, they are fighting back, they are doing all sorts of things, petitioning everybody, petitioning me, go to National Assembly, go to EFCC, go to NFIU, everywhere and I am just watching.
‘’So the first thing to do is to address the insecurity, the moment we address the insecurity, it will encourage importers from Onitsha, Aba and others to use the Port Harcourt seaport or Warri seaport or Calabar seaport. So it’s not about the seaport or river ports are not available. Again the Calabar port cedes just like the Warri port. They cede so easily, so its difficult to continue to recede them regularly, so what is the solution to that.
‘’The President has approved the construction of three new seaports in Nigeria. He has approved the construction of Lekki Deep seaport. Lekki Deep seaport should be ready next year, 2022, I insisted on that because I want this current government to commission the project. He has also approved the construction of the Bonny Deep seaport; we are currently trying to acquire land so that the construction can commence. It commences almost at the same time with Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line either by end of February or first week in March.’’ he said.
What this means
- The construction and take-off of these 3 new deep seaports will help to significantly reduce the pressure on the Lagos ports and reduce the congestion in and around the facilities.
- This will also help to improve the ease of doing business at the ports as importers and exporters complain of the harrowing experiences they go through including long delays they have to face to clear their goods and having to pay demurrage.
"The President has approved the construction of three new seaports: Lekki deep seaport, to be ready next year; Bonny deep seaport- construction to commence at the same time with Portharcourt-Maiduguri rail line; and Warri deep seaport."-Minster @MinTransportNG, @ChibuikeAmaechi. pic.twitter.com/ioAmTpptFW
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) February 17, 2021
FG names railway complex after Amina Mohammed, UN Dep. Secretary General
The Idu Railway Complex of the FCT and all its facilities have been named after the Dep. Secretary-General of the UN, Amina J. Mohammed.
The Federal Government has named the Idu Railway Complex of the Abuja-Kaduna rail line and the Light Train Station of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and all its facilities after the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed.
This is in continuation of the present administration’s practice of naming some major railway stations and its facilities in the country after some deserving Nigerian citizens.
This disclosure is contained in a tweet post by the Federal Ministry of Transportation on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, on its official Twitter handle.
The decision to name the railway facility after Amina Mohammed, who was also Nigeria’s former Minister of Environment, was done in concurrence with the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello.
The ministry in its statement said, ‘’The Nigerian Government has named the Idu Railway Complex and the Light Train Station of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and all its facilities after the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed.
‘’The decision is in concurrence with the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, and the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mohammed Musa Bello.’’
What you should know
- Nairametrics had reported in July last year that President Muhammadu Buhari, approved the naming of some railway station after some prominent Nigerians both dead and alive. Some of the beneficiaries include Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, Brigadier-General Mobolaji Johnson, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr Alex Ekwueme, Chief Mrs Olufunmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Olusola Saraki and so on.
- Some of the railway stations that were renamed include Lagos Port Complex, Ebute Metta Station, Agege Station, Agbado Station, Kajola Station, Abeokuta Station, Papalanto Station, Ibadan Station, Ajaokuta Station, Itakpe Station, and so on.
The @NigeriaGov has named the Idu Railway Complex & the Light Train Station of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) & all its facilities after the Dep. Sec. Gen. of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed. pic.twitter.com/sWNtY7Wh0o
— Federal Ministry of Transportation (@MinTransportNG) February 16, 2021
