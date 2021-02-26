Africa Prudential announces appointment of Zubaida Rasheed as Director

The Board of Africa Prudential Plc has ratified the appointment of Mrs. Zubaida Mahey Rasheed as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective February 24, 2021, subject to regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This is according to a notification signed by the Company’s secretary, Joseph Jibunoh, and made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Given her profile and wealth of experience, the Board strongly believes that the appointment will strengthen the company by consolidating its digital transformation drive and ensuring its smooth transition from its core registrar business to providing digital solutions and technological services.

About Zubaida Mahey Rasheed

Mrs. Zubaida is a distinguished technocrat with over forty years’ experience in the public and private sectors. A sizeable number of the aforementioned years were spent in NITEL Plc, where she served for 23 years, rising to the position of Executive Director.

Mrs. Zubaida is currently the Deputy Coordinator of Technical Working Group (TWG) for the preparation of Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2021-2025 & Nigeria Agenda 2050 (Business Environment, Trade, Competitiveness, and Product Space Mapping).

She is an alumna of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), having obtained a BSC degree in Economics in the aforementioned institution. She holds professional membership in the Nigerian Institute of Management and National Institute of Marketing, Nigeria.

What you should know