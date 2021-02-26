Appointments
Africa Prudential announces appointment of Zubaida Rasheed as Director
Zubaida Rasheed has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director by Africa Prudential Plc.
The Board of Africa Prudential Plc has ratified the appointment of Mrs. Zubaida Mahey Rasheed as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective February 24, 2021, subject to regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission.
This is according to a notification signed by the Company’s secretary, Joseph Jibunoh, and made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Given her profile and wealth of experience, the Board strongly believes that the appointment will strengthen the company by consolidating its digital transformation drive and ensuring its smooth transition from its core registrar business to providing digital solutions and technological services.
About Zubaida Mahey Rasheed
Mrs. Zubaida is a distinguished technocrat with over forty years’ experience in the public and private sectors. A sizeable number of the aforementioned years were spent in NITEL Plc, where she served for 23 years, rising to the position of Executive Director.
Mrs. Zubaida is currently the Deputy Coordinator of Technical Working Group (TWG) for the preparation of Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2021-2025 & Nigeria Agenda 2050 (Business Environment, Trade, Competitiveness, and Product Space Mapping).
She is an alumna of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), having obtained a BSC degree in Economics in the aforementioned institution. She holds professional membership in the Nigerian Institute of Management and National Institute of Marketing, Nigeria.
What you should know
- Africa Prudential Plc had earlier declared a dividend of 50 kobo each, totaling N1 billion for its shareholders.
- Africa Prudential Plc formerly known as UBA Registrars Ltd was incorporated as a private limited liability company on 23rd March 2006 to take over the registrar services formally operated as a department by its former parent – UBA Global Market Limited.
- The company was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 17th of January, 2013. It currently manages over 80 corporate clients in both the public and private sectors.
Appointments
Cornerstone Insurance Plc appoints Ogechi Adeola as Director
Dr Ogechi Adeola has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Cornerstone Insurance Plc.
Cornerstone Insurance Plc has appointed Dr Ogechi Adeola as its new Independent Non-Executive Director, subject to ratification by members at general meeting.
This is according to a notification sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform, dated 24th of February, 2021, as seen by Nairametrics.
Dr. Adeola’s profile
Dr. Adeola has over two decades of work and consulting experience in the Nigerian Financial services sectors. She is an Associate Professor of Marketing at the Lagos Business School and an alumna of the Manchester Business School, United Kingdom.
On the other hand, Cornerstone Insurance closed trading today (24th of February, 2021) at the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange with a share price of N0.59.
Results from the recently released FY 2020 financials posted by the firm showed that gross premium written increased from N13.06 billion in 2019 to N17.6 billion. However, profit for the period declined to N1.6 billion, from N4.11 billion recorded in 2019.
What you should know:
Cornerstone Insurance Company Plc is a Nigerian-based insurance company offering services in the life and non-life categories.
It was incorporated on the 26th of July, 2021, initially as a private limited liability and subsequently became a public limited liability after its listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1997.
Appointments
Chams appoints new directors following the demise of Prof. Ibidapo-Obe
The Board of Chams Plc has approved the appointment of new Non-Executive Directors of the company.
The board of Chams Plc following the sudden passing of Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe has approved the appointment of new Non-Executive Directors of the company.
This disclosure was contained in a press statement issued by the Company Secretary, Yetunde Emmanuel.
According to Yetunde, the Board of Directors of the company in a bid to ensure a hitch-free operation of the company’s segments as well as the oversight function of the Board approved the appointment of Olusegun Oloketuyi and Olamojiba Bakare as Non-Executive Directors effective 18th February 2021.
It is important to note that the appointment of the new directors is subject to the ratification of the Shareholders of the company, at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).
The Board expressed heartfelt condolences to the wife, children, immediate and extended family of Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, praying that the Lord grants them the fortitude to bear this difficult loss.
About the newly appointed directors
Oloketuyi has formerly served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank Plc. He also served as General Manager, Business Optimization Division and Executive Director of Business Development at Skye Bank Plc. He also served as Deputy General Manager, Corporate and Commercial Markets at Polaris Bank Plc (formerly Prudent Bank Plc) and as its Executive Director of Finance and Enterprise Risk Management.
Bakare is a seasoned international lawyer with almost 20 years’ experience in the Corporate world, 15 years of which was as a practicing Solicitor in the United Kingdom.
