Africa Prudential Plc declares N1 billion dividend for shareholders

The Board of Directors of Africa Prudential Plc, Nigeria’s leading registrar and a key player in the capital market, has proposed the payment of N1 billion as dividend to qualifying shareholders of the company.

This is in line with the resolution made at the Company’s Board meeting which held on Thursday, February 18, 2021, as the Board resolved to pay a dividend of 50 Kobo per ordinary share, amounting to N1,0000,000,000 (One billion Naira only).

It is essential to understand that the dividend recommended by AfriPrud’s Board is subject to appropriate Withholding Tax, and the approval of shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting.

