Business
AfCFTA: Pandemic poses risk, but leaders can explore opportunity for stronger collaboration – PwC
PwC says the pandemic poses a risk to the AfCFTA, but but leaders can turn it into an opportunity for stronger collaboration.
PriceWaterCoopers Nigeria says that the Covid-19 pandemic could pose a risk to African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. It also said that African nations and relevant stakeholders could also turn the agreement into an opportunity for stronger collaboration if certain policies are pursued quickly.
PWC Nigeria disclosed this in its report titled: “COVID-19 and the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement” released on Wednesday morning.
The report praised the FG’s visa policy where citizens of other African countries will now be issued visa upon arrival in Nigeria as against having to apply for Nigerian visa in their respective countries and said it’s a commendable step by the Nigerian Government in promoting trade within the African continent and ensuring the success of the CFTA agreement.
On the implications of Covid-19 on the agreement
The report said that the border closure and travel bans placed by key and emerging African economies such as Nigeria, South African, Ghana, Algeria, Morocco, Kenya and Ethiopia has impacted trade in the continent, citing weakened demand for essential commodities such as pharmaceutical and agricultural products due to reduced exports.
It added that reduced demand for Africa’s raw materials and commodities in Asia, Europe and North America has also affected African access to manufactured goods which may lead to further geopolitical uncertainty.
“The pandemic has disrupted the regional value chain. The CFTA seeks to improve industrial development that can benefit continental sustainability especially in the agricultural sector,” the report stated.
Key considerations
The report said that “The coronavirus could pose a risk for the continental project, but leaders could also turn it into an opportunity for stronger collaboration if certain policies are pursued quickly.” The considerations include:
- Making the continent self-reliant in food security, education healthcare and logistical services to develop a framework and set realistic implementation plans to improve these key sectors irrespective of regional integration.
- Rather than close borders that can send a negative signal to the progress of the Agreement, governments can reduce human flows while keeping borders open to key goods and services required for national development and economic sustainability.
- It urged Nigeria to consider fiscal sustainability in terms of focusing efforts in key areas where the country has the biggest impact such as rails, ports in order to optimise the country’s resources through the implementation of public and private sector collaborative efforts.
- The report stressed Nigeria’s digital economic strategy – National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy must sustain economic interactions and development in the face of a pandemic, citing that countries like Egypt with similar strategies would “have an edge over countries in the market with weak or no digital framework.
- Going into the AfCFTA post-COVID-19 requires Nigeria as well as other African economies to build a digital economy to foster the production of higher quality goods and services at reduced costs.
- Africa needs to reduce dependence on non-African partners through the AfCFTA by removing tariff and non-tariff barriers as much as possible and intensifying the economic regionalisation processes.
- With the birth of AfCFTA, a strong commitment and joint action by the continent’s leaders would undoubtedly benefit the fight against the pandemic and its economic consequences for Africa post-COVID-19.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last week that the African Union is setting up a fund to find new ways of funding the construction of roads and railways and other utilities comes as Africa seeks to bring together 1.3 billion people in a $3.4 trillion economic bloc known as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
- The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) stated that for the FG to maximize the AfCFTA agreement, it needs to direct its efforts into strengthening domestic value chains and also develop an efficient land border system for exports.
- Meanwhile, Finance Ministers in the African Union announced that they will meet a virtual event from 17-23 March 2021, to discuss how industrialization can drive economic capacity in Africa under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
Business
Imo State Governor says no life was lost during recent military operations in Orlu
The Imo State Governor has stated that no life was lost in the cause of the recent military operations in Orlu.
The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has said that no life has been lost in the cause of the recent military operations in Orlu.
This is as the governor, justified the recent invasion of Orlu town by the military, saying that the situation had gone beyond the local arrangement with the police being overwhelmed as sporadic shooting and killings persisted.
This disclosure was made by the Governor, while addressing reporters after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday, February 24, 2021.
He said that he had no choice but to alert the President on the need to send the military to help stop the mayhem and avoid a total breakdown of law and order in Orlu.
The Governor while addressing the press said, ‘’It was on my invitation that the military came and I did that because I know that the situation was beyond the local arrangement. We needed help and help were given to us. Those that came, through their intelligence, identified where those people were and I can tell you, all the people arrested, all the rifles recovered are intact. The people are under interrogation. Not even one soldier or one of those militants died in the process.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Imo State Government called for the intervention of the military over the criminal activities being perpetrated by suspected members of the Eastern Security Network.
- They are accused of using weapons stolen from police stations during the #EndSARS crisis to destroy Orlu, kill policemen and 4 Moslems doing their business in Orlu, all under the pretext that they are looking for herdsmen.
Governor of Imo @hopeuzodimma1 speaks. Please listen to him, to the end. It’s a short video. pic.twitter.com/kaZycBOakv
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) February 24, 2021
Business
Senate confirms Bawa as new EFCC Chair
The Senate confirmed the nomination and appointment of Abdul Rasheed Bawa as the new EFCC Chairman.
The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the nomination and appointment of Abdul Rasheed Bawa as the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The lawmakers took the decision after a two-hour session on Wednesday at plenary.
What Senators say about Bawa
“What you’ve shown is diligence, perseverance and hard work which are all the requirement to get to the top. We want to see a lot of youth like showing other youths in Nigeria that if you want to get to the top you don’t have to be destructive.” – Senator Oluremi Tinubu.
“I am so impressed in this very awesome presentation by Mr. Bawa, the Chairman of the EFCC. There would be no need to ask him any questions. Clearly, he is a very brilliant young man.
“Within a couple he has been able to showcase himself. Ordinarily he should take a bow. This nomination is unique. It is a nomination that has generated hope for millions of our youths in this country.” – Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- 2020 FY: Zenith Bank post N230.6 billion profit after tax
Zenith Bank Plc released its […]
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]