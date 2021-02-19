Business
African Union to set up infrastructure fund for Africa
The AU has commenced plans to set up a fund for the development of infrastructure across the continent.
The African Union is planning to set up a fund to finance the much-needed infrastructural facilities in Africa, which includes the construction of much-needed roads, railways and power plants, according to its Head of Infrastructure, Raila Odinga.
Speaking on the much-anticipated AU project, Odinga said;
- “Africa is financially starved as far as the need for infrastructure development is concerned. Talks with the funds are going on and the AU’s experts are setting up the legal and financial structure for the infrastructure fund, which will be administered by the newly formed African Union Development Agency.
- “The drive to find new ways of funding the construction of roads and railways and other utilities comes as Africa seeks to bring together 1.3 billion people in a $3.4 trillion economic bloc known as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
- “This infrastructure is urgent for the realization of the AfCFTA, otherwise it is just going to remain on paper. It was critical to connect landlocked nations to ports on coastlines, and complete missing links for transcontinental highways, to facilitate the free flow of goods under the AfCFTA and lift people out of poverty.
- “Africa needs to trade with itself as intra-African trade is just 15%, compared with intra-European trade levels of 70% and 50% in Asia.”
What you should know
Africa has an estimated annual infrastructure financing deficit of $60 billion-$90 billion – which is considered a big challenge in integrating the disparate individual markets into a single, free trade area.
The African Union is now turning to sovereign wealth funds, insurance and retirement funds in countries like South Africa, Angola, Nigeria Morocco, Egypt and Kenya, to raise the needed funds to undertake the projects.
According to Odinga, “The funds will be invited to invest about 5% of their holdings, which is actually going to be more lucrative for those institutions, rather than having funds lie idle”.
Apapa gridlock: Lagos reads riot act to truck, trailer owners, to commence enforcement
The Lagos State Government is set to commence the impounding of heavy articulated vehicles operating outside the call-up list generated by the NPA.
The Lagos State Government has announced its readiness to commence the impounding of heavy articulated vehicles operating outside the call-up list generated by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) if caught obstructing the free flow of traffic on the roads.
This follows the resolve of the state government to end the incessant gridlock that is experienced at the Apapa-Oshodi expressway, port access roads and the Apapa axis.
This disclosure was made by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation and Chairman of the Special Traffic Management Team, Mr Oluwatoyin Fayinka, while speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting held on Thursday at Adeyemi-Bero Auditorium, Ikeja.
The meeting was part of the engagement with heavy-duty truck owners, unions and other stakeholders towards the resolution of the protracted traffic congestion on that axis.
Fayinka, who disclosed that the state ministry of transportation has received several petitions from residents of Apapa, Ijora, Tincan, Sifax and Mile 2 and forwarded to his team, complained of the unruly behaviour of truckers which has prevented other road users from accessing their desired destinations with ease.
While making an appeal to stakeholders to cooperate with the State Government to remedy the situation, the Special Adviser declared that non-compliance from trailer and truck operators will be met with the full weight of the Law.
He advised the haulage vehicles to utilise the grace period to get their acts together and conform with directives issued out, noting that vehicles in poor condition would be prevented from entering the ports and sanctioned if caught operating within the metropolis.
Fayinka also affirmed that the Nigerian Ports Authority, the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority are collaborating with his team to manage traffic into Apapa and prevent the illegal parking of trailers and trucks causing severe damages to road infrastructure and compounding traffic gridlock.
While making his own contribution at the meeting, the representative of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Mr Ayodele Durowaye, praised the stakeholders present for their positive contributions, stressing that the primary responsibility of the NPA is cargo handling, and as such, the responsibility of keeping trucks at parks and holding bays during the process of port activities is solely that of the operators.
He said that trucks parked indiscriminately beneath and on the bridge, as well as highways, were aberrations and unbefitting in the Lagos Smart City Master plan, noting that the State Government has rights to impound any truck causing obstruction and violating the States’ Traffic law as the ports are transit points designed to hold cargoes temporarily.
Durowaye assured that the Agency will submit the routing plan showing the allotted movement for trucks to unveil impediments caused by the indiscriminate stop and search that hamper the efficiency of the call-up roaster and cause delays, recommending that allegations levelled against the Shipping Lines should be addressed with petitions to enable penalties, including Ship Entry Notice Denials and Cancellation of Licenses of the erring shipping line.
The NPA representative stated further that about 7000 trucks have been certified fit for the proposed digitalised call up system, revealing that effective from 27th of February, 2021, trucks must approach the ports from a holding bay or truck parks with a bar code to access the ports.
In his contribution, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP. Mr Hakeem Odumosu assured that the Nigerian Police would back up all Lagos State Enforcement Teams and Agencies, adding that touting would be checked to checkmate illegal business activities, while the issue of unnecessary checkpoints on roads to the Ports will be collapsed.
Also speaking, the General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Engr. Olajide Oduyoye warned that under no circumstances should any LASTMA Officer be attacked or harmed while discharging their duties, enjoining everyone to report corrupt Officers, with evidence, to the agency.
What you should know
- Following the withdrawal of the Presidential Task Force on port congestion, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, set up a Special Traffic Management Team to resolve the traffic gridlock in and around the Apapa corridor.
- The NPA had launched an Electronic Truck call-up system, Eto, designed for the management of truck movement and access to and from the Lagos ports and to end the gridlock in and around the ports, complement the drive for a business-friendly and secure environment for port business in Nigeria.
- During the implementation of the new system, all trucks doing business at the ports will be required to park at the approved truck parks until they are called up into the port through the Eto app.
- The Lagos State Government through its newly constituted Traffic Management Enforcement Team to resolve Apapa gridlocks and the Nigerian Port Authority Security Team also identified 7 parks as holding bay for trucks around the metropolis.
In line with the mandate of the Special Traffic Management Enforcement Team to resolve the incessant gridlock that has plagued Apapa and its environs, the team has continued to engage stakeholders towards eliminating the protracted traffic congestion in the axis.@jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/ymIC3z6zH8
NERC says DisCos will pay capacity charge for rejecting allocated load
NERC says the DisCos and TCN will be charged for varying faults on their part in the electricity supply process.
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in a bid to fix load rejection issues between the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says both sides would pay charges for any faults caused during load rejection.
The NERC disclosed this in its Guidelines for Economic Merit Order Dispatch of Generation Capacity and Related Matters 2020 on Thursday, signed jointly by NERC’s Chairman, Mr Sanusi Garba and Mr Dafe Akpeneye, Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance.
The document stated that DisCos would pay for capacity charge for rejecting load allocated to them due to challenges on their networks, while if the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) was unable to deliver a DisCo’s load allocation, the TCN would also pay for the capacity charge.
The document read in part:
“Section 10(c) of the Order states that “the Commission shall hold the TCN responsible for deviations from the economic merit dispatch order that adversely impact the base weighted average cost of wholesale of energy.
”Section 11 of the Order further directs that “Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company shall hereafter invoice for capacity charge and energy to DisCos based on their load allocation and metered energy respectively.
”Additionally, Section 12 of the Order concludes that “where it is established that TCN is unable to deliver a DisCo’s load allocation, TCN shall be liable to pay for the associated capacity charge.
“Where a DisCo fails to take its entire load allocation due to constraints in its network, the DisCo shall be liable to pay the capacity charge as allocated in its Vesting Contract.”
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that only 62.63% of electric customers in Nigeria were under the estimated billing package as at September 2020.
