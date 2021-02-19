Russia offers 300 million doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine – AU

The African Union’s vaccine task team has reported that Russia has offered it 300 million doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine which includes a financing package for countries desiring to secure the shots.

According to the Reuters news report, the Sputnik V vaccine would be available for a period of 12 months starting May 2021.

In the words of Dr. John Nkengasong, director of the AU’s disease control body said,

“We are grateful to receive the Sputnik V vaccines from the Russian Federation and tremendously proud to be able to offer them … for our AU Member States.

“Bilateral and private sector partnerships such as these are critical in our efforts to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end.”

What you should know