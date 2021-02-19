Coronavirus
Russia offers 300 million doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine – AU
Russia had offered it 300 million doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the African Union.
The African Union’s vaccine task team has reported that Russia has offered it 300 million doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine which includes a financing package for countries desiring to secure the shots.
According to the Reuters news report, the Sputnik V vaccine would be available for a period of 12 months starting May 2021.
In the words of Dr. John Nkengasong, director of the AU’s disease control body said,
“We are grateful to receive the Sputnik V vaccines from the Russian Federation and tremendously proud to be able to offer them … for our AU Member States.
“Bilateral and private sector partnerships such as these are critical in our efforts to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end.”
What you should know
- It is to be noted that only a few countries in Africa have formally rolled out their vaccination programmes while several wealthier nations are already deep into their immunization campaigns.
- AU had previously said it had secured 270 million doses of vaccine from AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson for delivery this year.
- But the vaccine team has stated that all the 270 million doses had been “taken up by the first allocation phase deadline”.
WHO’s strategic plan to fight pandemic in 2021 to cost $1.96 billion
WHO said it would require $1.96 billion in support from its member states to continue fight against the pandemic.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has formally launched its “Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan 2021” for the COVID-19 pandemic and would cost $1.96 billion from its member states.
This disclosure was made by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who stated that the plan has six objectives; suppress transmission, reduce exposure, counter misinformation and disinformation, protect the vulnerable, reduce the number of deaths and illnesses, and accelerate equitable access to new tools, including vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics.
According to Ghebreyesus, “Of the amount sought, some $1.2 billion would go to the WHO component of the ACT Accelerator, a global collaboration led by the WHO to accelerate the development, production and equitable deployment of COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.
“The plan has been designed to complement and work in coordination with other funding mechanisms, not to supplant or duplicate them.
“It reflects the cost of the WHO’s pandemic response work this year and recognizes the need to fully integrate the COVID-19 response into planning for health and development programs. It will also cover the WHO’s pandemic response work in humanitarian settings”.
What you should know
- In 2020, WHO launched its first strategic plan for COVID-19 by asking for $1.7 billion and eventually raising $1.58 billion.
- It is worthy to note that more than 90% of $1.58 billion was allocated to countries and regions in vital funding, especially to those working on the frontline of the pandemic as well as supporting the WHO’s core scientific and technical work.
Nigeria surpasses 150,000 cases of Covid-19
NCDC announced 877 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths of covid-19 on Thursday, which takes the total tally to 150,246 cases and 1,803 deaths.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases surpassed 150,000 on Thursday, 18th February 2021.
This came after the agency announced 877 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths on Thursday, which takes the total number of cases to 150,246 and 1,803 deaths.
Meanwhile, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Nigeria, as reported earlier by Nairametrics.
It is worth noting that as of the time of writing this article, only 72 countries have recorded over 150,000 cases of the disease in the world, with Nigeria behind Qatar (159,246), and Honduras (162,584), while Ethiopia has recorded 150,179 cases to date.
Highlight
- Total cases – 150,246
- Discharged – 126,417
- Deaths – 1,803
- Sample tested – 1,441,013
So far in 2021, a total of 60,924 cases of the disease have been registered in Nigeria, which about 70% of 87,606 cases recorded in the whole of 2020. In January alone, 42,296 cases of the disease was recorded, placing Nigeria into the second wave of the pandemic after recording over 19,000 cases during the month of December.
States with highest cases
As of 18th February 2021, Lagos State leads with a total registered case of 53,998, followed by Abuja with 18,814 cases. Plateau has also recorded 8,804 cases so far, while Kaduna with 8,245 cases stands in fourth.
Others include; Oyo (6,590), Rivers (6,235), Edo (4,408), Ogun (3,911), Kano (3,592), and Ondo (2,862).
What you should know
A total of 110.84 million cases of covid-19 have been recorded worldwide, with total deaths estimated at 2.45 million, while 85.79 million people are recorded to have recovered from the disease.
- Nigeria currently stands fifth behind Egypt (176,333) and Tunisia (226,015) as countries with the highest number of cases in Africa.
- A total 1.44 million tests have been carried out in Nigeria, bringing our tests per one million population to 6,883, one of the lowest in the continent.
