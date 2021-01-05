Financial Services
AFC secures $250 million capital loan from International Development Finance Corporation
AFC has secured a $250 million capital loan from International Development Finance Corporation.
Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) announced that it has successfully secured a $250 million tier-2 capital loan from U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).
In addition to strengthening AFC’s investment capacity, it is also expected that the facility further complements AFC’s strategy of diversifying its investor base.
Why this matters
The proper provision of infrastructure is crucial for economic and social development across Africa. Physical infrastructure systems ensure that basic human needs are met.
The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has suggested that cumulatively, between 2018 and 2040, the infrastructure investment gap in Africa is expected to stand at $1.59 trillion, with the amount of infrastructure investment needed expected to be 39% higher than under the current trends.
ACCA argued that in comparison with global benchmark, which requires about 19% increase over current investment levels, Africa is doing worse given that it needs to increase investment levels by 39% in order to close the forecasted infrastructure investment gap by 2040.
In line with the above, the $250 million facility, which AFC has asserted will strengthen its capacity to close Africa’s infrastructure deficit, is key and should be properly utilised.
What they are saying
Speaking on the development, Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of Africa Finance Corporation said:
- “Africa and the United States have enjoyed a longstanding partnership spanning several decades. Indeed, AFC has partnered with the US on several infrastructure initiatives, including the Power Africa initiative, and regularly receives investments from US-based investors in its Eurobond issuances.
- “This announcement therefore marks a natural evolution as the US Government seeks to play a greater role in Africa’s development by establishing a dedicated DFI. Crucially, this funding will also ensure the Corporation is able to continue fulfilling its objectives in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed a greater responsibility on development finance institutions in helping to drive a sustainable recovery across Africa.”
Also commenting on the development, Adam Boehler, CEO of DFC submitted that:
- “DFC is proud to expand our relationship with a key infrastructure investor in Africa. This financing advances DFC’s strong commitment to Africa by supporting investment in the modern infrastructure that is essential to economic growth and expanded connectivity with the world.”
What you should know
- AFC is a multilateral Financial Institution, created by sovereign African states to provide pragmatic solutions to Africa’s infrastructure deficit and challenging operating environment, by developing and financing infrastructure, natural resources and industrial assets for the enhanced productivity and economic growth of African states.
- AFC was established in 2007 with an equity capital base of US$1.1 billion, to be the catalyst for private sector-led infrastructure investment across Africa.
- DFC is the United States Government’s development bank established with a lending capacity of up to US$60 billion to provide financing for solutions to some of the most critical challenges facing the developing world. DFC expanded and modernized the tools of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC). DFC was formed in December 2019,
Financial Services
Supply of credit to households will increase in Q1 2021 – CBN Survey
Supply of secured and unsecured credits to households to increase in Q1 2021.
Supply of secured and unsecured credits to households will increase in Q1 2021. This is according to the CBN’s Q4 2020 Credit Conditions Survey Report.
The report indicates that the availability of secured and unsecured credits to households increased in Q4 2020 and is expected to rise further in the first quarter of 2021.
This edition of the survey report, which was conducted in December 2020, presents trends and developments in credit conditions in the fourth quarter, and its expectation in the first quarter of 2021.
The report noted that changing economic outlook and increased market share objectives were major factors responsible for the increase in supply of secured credit. In addition to these factors, improving economic outlook contributed to increased availability of unsecured credit in Q4 2020.
These factors, according to the report, are part of the forces expected to drive increased credit in Q1 2021.
Despite increased availability of secured and unsecured credit in the fourth quarter of 2020, request for secured lending for house purchase decreased in Q4 2020. Lenders, however, expect demand for such lending to increase in Q1 2021.
While lending for purchase of houses decreased, demand for mortgage/remortgaging from households increased in Q4 2020 and is expected to increase in Q1 2021.
The report notes that the proportion of secured loan applications approved decreased. This is understandable, considering that lenders tightened the credit scoring criteria, according to the report.
Further, demand for total unsecured lending from households increased in Q4 2020 and is expected to increase in Q1 2021.
Lenders’ resolve to tighten the credit scoring criterion increased the proportion of approved unsecured loan applications in Q4 2020.
Key highlights from the report
- The overall availability of credit to the corporate sector increased in Q4 2020 and is expected to increase in Q1 2021, due to “Changing sector specific risk and market share objectives”
- Demand decreased for corporate credit for all business sizes except for small businesses and Other Financial Corporations (OFCs) in Q4 2020 but demand for all firm sizes is expected to increase in Q1 2021.
- Secured loan performance, measured by default rates, worsened in Q4 2020, while lenders expect default rates in Q1 2021 to remain unchanged.
- The performance of total unsecured loan to households, measured by default rates, improved in Q4 2020 and is expected to improve further in Q1 2021.
- Corporate loan performance rates worsened for small businesses and medium Public Non-Financial Corporations (PNFCs) but improved for large PNFCs and OFCS in Q4 2020.
- Lenders expect lower default rates on lending to all sized businesses in Q1 2021.
- The overall spread on secured lending rates on approved new loans to households relative to Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) narrowed in Q4 2020 and are expected to remain unchanged Q1 2021.
- The overall spread on unsecured lending narrowed in Q4 2020 and is similarly expected to narrow in Q1 2021.
- Changes in spreads between bank lending rates and MPR on approved new loan applications widened for all firm sizes except medium PNFCs in Q4 2020. It is expected to also widen for all firm sizes except for medium PNFCs in Q1 2021.
What this means
The projected increase in the availability of secured and unsecured credits is an indication that interested households can get the required capital to finance different kinds of relevant projects.
This is good, considering the effects of Covid-19 pandemic on the incomes of households. In this regard, Nairametrics reported on November 15th 2020 that income and consumption of Nigerian households remain unstable due to COVID-19. Nairametrics further reported on the 21st of December 2020 that income remains unstable for many households in Nigeria according to the NLPS survey.
Thus, the availability of these two forms of credits serves as a cushion for mitigating the effects of unstable incomes for households.
What you should know
- The survey is part of CBN’s strategy towards understanding trends and developments in credit conditions, as a way of achieving the mandate of nurturing an efficient monetary and financial system towards promoting macroeconomic stability in Nigeria.
- The survey covers secured and unsecured lending to households, lending to PNFCs, small businesses, and OFCs. The results are based on lenders’ own responses and do not reflect the bank’s views on credit conditions in the economy.
- To determine the aggregate results, each lender is assigned a score based on their response.
- Lenders who report that credit conditions have changed a “lot” are assigned twice the score of those who report that conditions have changed “a little.”
- These scores are then weighted by lenders’ market shares.
- The results are analysed by calculating net percentage balances —the difference between the weighted balance of lenders reporting that demand was higher versus lenders reporting that demand was lower.
- The net percentage balances are scaled to lie between ±100.
Financial Services
Over 1 million people took loans from banks below 20% interest rate in 1 year- CBN
CBN said over one million banks’ customers took loans from their financial institutions in the last one year below 20% interest rate.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stated that over one million bank customers took loans from their financial institutions in the last one year below 20% interest rate.
This was disclosed by the Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability, CBN, Mrs Aisha Ahmad, in her statement at the last Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
According to her, the development was an improvement from what was obtainable since July 2019.
Ahmad said,
- “The gradual decline reported in lending rates is a positive development that improves access to credit for more households and businesses with a view to stimulating economic activity, creating jobs and driving a more sustainable and inclusive growth. As at October 2020, 86.23% of total loans granted to over one million customers by Deposit Money Banks were at interest rates considerably below 20%; an improvement from 76.43% as at July 2019.”
Banks should be vigilant
Ahmad tasked financial institutions to maintain vigilance in order to ensure optimal liquidity levels to support price stability and sustainable economic growth.
She said the banking industry’s financial soundness indicators strengthened with non-performing loans ratio declining to 5.7% at end-October 2020, from 6.1% (end-August 2020), while capital adequacy improved to 15.5% from 15.3% over the same period.
According to her, profitability performance also remained satisfactory, buoyed by improvement in non-interest income.
- “Financial sustainability of banks would be paramount as moratoriums on restructured loans lapse in the near term to strengthen absorptive capacity for any potential losses and maintain lending support to the real economy.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last week when the CBN stated that the gross credit to the Nigerian economy grew by N290.13 billion in about 6 weeks, between the end of August 2020 and November 13, 2020.
- A total gross credit growth of N3.976 trillion was also recorded, as it grew from N15.567 trillion at the end of May 2019 to N19.544 trillion as at November 13, 2020.
Financial Services
Bank of Industry seals landmark $1 billion syndicated term loan
The Bank of Industry has just successfully concluded a landmark US$1 billion loan syndication transaction.
The Bank of Industry has announced the successful conclusion of a landmark $1 billion loan syndication transaction, in a bid to improve its capacity to support MSMEs.
This is according to a verified post on the website of the Bank of Industry, seen by Nairametrics.
Nairametrics gathered that the transaction is the third major international debt syndication deal successfully concluded by BOI within the last 3 years. Prior to this deal, the bank had earlier in 2018 raised the sum of $750 million with the support of the African Export-Import Bank “Afreximbank”, this loan has been fully repaid.
In addition, in March 2020, the bank pulled off another €1 billion loan deal (Lead Arranged by Afreximbank, Credit Suisse, Rand Merchant Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited (SMBC)).
Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nairametrics learnt that the key factors which led to the success of the deal include; the impressive credit ratings of the bank, its ISO certifications in both Quality Management Systems and Information Security, as well as its strong strategic partnership with domestic commercial banks, evident by the continuous provisions of credit enhancements and de-risking tools to BOI customers.
What you should know
- According to Investopedia, Loan Syndication is the process of involving a group of lenders in funding various portions of a loan for a single borrower. Loan syndication most often occurs when a borrower requires an amount too large for a single lender to provide or when the loan is outside the scope of a lender’s risk exposure levels.
- In lieu of the aforementioned point, Nairametrics gathered that 28 international financial institutions and funds participated in this transaction, which was initially pegged at $750 million, and later upgraded to $1 billion due to over-subscription.
- African Export-Import Bank, Credit Suisse, African Finance Corporation, Rand Merchant Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited (SMBC) are Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners of the deal, while the Export-Import Bank of China is the mandated lead arranger.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria supported BOI by providing a full guarantee for the facility and a 100% currency swap to mitigate the foreign exchange rate risk.
- Between 2015 and October 2020, the Bank of Industry with the support of its various stakeholders disbursed over ₦945 billion to 3,013,087 enterprises, thus creating over 6.87 million estimated direct and indirect jobs.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, a part of the notice reads,
- “With the successful conclusion of this deal, the Board and management of Bank of Industry is confident that the bank is now better positioned to catalyse domestic production and facilitate job creation on a transformational scale; enhance local industry competitiveness; attract domestic and foreign investments; integrate our local industries into domestic, regional and global value chains; grow our export earnings and positively impact the overall economic development of Nigeria in line with its mandate and especially in light of the planned commencement of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in January 2021.”
Why it matters
The deal affords the Bank the opportunity to improve its lending capacity in support of MSMEs across key sectors in Nigeria, providing medium and long term loans with moratorium benefits.
This is in line with the present administration’s goal to resuscitate the Nigerian industrial sector, creating 10 million jobs through leveraging on the Nigeria Industrial Revolution Plan and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.