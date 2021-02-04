Business
AfCFTA: African Finance Ministers to discuss on industralization policy
Ministers of Finance from AU member-states are set to meet to discuss Industrialisation under the AfCFTA agreement.
Finance Ministers in the African Union have announced that they will meet to discuss how industrialization can drive economic capacity in Africa under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
This was disclosed in a report by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) on Wednesday. The Conference will be a virtual event from 17-23 March 2021, themed “Africa’s sustainable industrialization and diversification in the digital era in the context of coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).”
UN ECA Director of Regional Integration and Trade, Stephen Karingi, stated that an industrial policy was necessary to maximize the AfCFTA, citing that African finance ministers would also discuss digital policies that could be integrated with the AfCFTA industrial drive.
“It is crucial that our governments establish institutional arrangements for cooperation on the digital economy, and provisions to support digital capacities and industrialization and connect African businesses,” Karingi said.
“Industrialisation and digitalisation recognize Africa’s desire to industrialize and create jobs for the millions of its populace, in particular the youth joining the labour market annually,” the ECA said.
The ECA added that Africa needed to implement policies that required inclusive growth in all capacities, factoring in better use of natural resources and climate change, citing that an eco-friendly solution towards industrialization would create 170 million new jobs in Africa between 2020 and 2030.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported in November 2020, that African Finance Ministers in partnership with the Specialised Committee on Finance, Monetary Affairs, Economic Planning and Integration discussed the launch of a payment system for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
- The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investments, Amb. Mariam Katagum, also disclosed last year that the Federal Government was committed to Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, and said AfCFTA would provide the platform for Nigeria’s diversification dreams, with a robust focus and support for the manufacturing sector.
- Meanwhile, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo stated that a new Automotive Industry Bill would help place Nigeria in its rightful position, as the manufacturing hub of Africa under the AfCFTA.
Business
ASUU: FG sets up Joint Committee to address SSANU/NASU payment issues
FG has set up a Joint Committee to address the concerns raised by SSANU and NASU over the payment of members.
The Nigerian Government has announced that it has set up a Joint Committee to investigate concerns related to the issues raised by the Senior Staff Association Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Education Institutions (NASU) overpayment anomalies.
The FG disclosed this in a statement after the Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige led a meeting between the Federal Government and members of the Senior Staff Association Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Education Institutions (NASU).
The Minister added that the Joint Committee would be made up of the unions and members of the government side, which would work in harmony to ensure that those anomalies in payment complaints by the unions were treated to the satisfaction of concerned parties.
“The government side responded to issues on Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and what is being done to assist the University non-academic workers, who have had some complaints in that direction in terms of some of the allowances they said were chopped off by the IPPIS system,” Ngige said.
He added that the FG launched a bigger committee to formalise the allowances that had been granted to all the unions in the University system – academic and non-academic, citing the need for uniformity in the earned allowances in the University system.
“We just want to confirm that we are favorably disposed to dialogue and after discussing with our members, we will definitely come back and we will go on with the discussion” General Secretary, NASU, Peter Adeyemi said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics earlier reported that Non-Academic unions of tertiary institutions were threatening to continue with their strike over the sharing formula of the N40billion Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) recently approved by the Federal Government
- Nairametrics also reported that the FG said it processed for payment, the sum of N70 billion, comprising N40billion for Earned Academic Allowances/Earned Allowances and N30billion for the revitalization of the universities.
Business
FCTA Taskforce on Covid-19 stops NSITF promotion exams
The promotion examination of NSIFT staff was on Wednesday stopped by the FCTA Taskforce on Covid-19.
The FCT Administration Taskforce on Enforcement of Covid-19 Protocols, on Wednesday, stopped the promotion examination of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) staff over violation of Covid-19 safety protocols.
This follows the convergence of over 1,200 staff of the NSITF at the New M&M event centre beside NICON Luxury Hotel, Area 11, Abuja for the examination, without adherence to the Health Protection Regulations Act, 2021, recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the taskforce dispersed the members of staff of the NSITF from the exam hall and invited Mr Tesh Kibikiwa, the General Regional Manager, Abuja, who was coordinating the exams, for further explanations.
However, the invitation was resisted by some union members of the NSITF, who almost fought one of the police officers and also threatened to destroy the equipment of newsmen covering the event.
What Head, Media and Enlightenment of the Taskforce is saying
While briefing newsmen, the Head, Media and Enlightenment of the taskforce, Mr Ikharo Attah, said they had to take action following series of complaints from the staff of the NSITF.
Attah said, “We received several calls from the staff of the NSITF, in the past three days that they have been invited for promotion examination and that the numbers of people coming are in thousands.
“And, that they will not be able to manage the crowd so, we should ask the management of the organisation to postpone the examination.”
He added that the Taskforce Chairman, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, had also got several complaints about the conduction of the examination, with some people showing picture and video pieces of evidence of the crowd.
He revealed that on getting to the venue, the taskforce met a mammoth crowd, but the officer coordinating the examinations claimed that they got an approval from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to conduct the exams.
Going further, Attah said, “We demanded for evidence and he couldn’t provide it. So, we asked them to please disperse and go home but that the most senior person, Mr Tesh Kibikiwa, the General Regional Manager, Abuja, should come with us and make further explanation.
“But to our shock, while the entire staff agreed and very cheerful that the taskforce saved them from contracting Covid-19 due to over-crowdedness, some of the labour union members insisted that we can’t go with him.”
Attah said that in the process, the manager and one other director scaled through the fence and ran away to escape arrest and interrogation. This made the taskforce to tow one of the official vehicles of the agency and remove the number plates of the others that could not be towed from the centre.
He said that the owners of the event centre would also be invited to explan why an event of such magnitude would hold without adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari recently signed into law the Covid-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 policy, citing powers conferred to the Presidency, by Section 4 of the Quarantine Act, Cap. Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2010, and in consideration of the urgent need to protect the health and wellbeing of Nigerians in the face of the widespread and rising numbers of coronavirus infections in Nigeria.
- The law, which is in 5 parts, includes: Restrictions on Gatherings, Operations of Public Places, Mandatory Compliance with Treatment Protocols, Offences and Penalties, Enforcement and Application, Interpretation and Citation.
- However, the Presidency has been worried over reported non-compliance by Nigerians to the recently enacted Covid-19 regulations.
Business
FG initiates ASP to ensure out-of-school children are educated, approves 20 private universities
FG started work on the Alternative School Programme (ASP), to engage out-of-school children nationwide.
The Federal Government has started work on the Alternative School Programme (ASP), a special education initiative designed to engage out-of-school children nationwide.
This was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari via his Twitter handle on Wednesday after he presided over the Federal Executive Council meeting.
He tweeted, “We have just commenced work on an Alternate School Programme (ASP) as a special education initiative targeting out-of-school children nationwide. We must and will ensure that no Nigerian child is left behind in terms of appropriate basic education.
“In its initial implementation the ASP will be looking at how we can deliver a limited scope of subjects – Mathematics, English Language, Basic Sciences and Social Studies – to these children. Gradually we will scale it up to ensure the acquisition of relevant technical skills.”
Also at the meeting, the FEC approved a memo from the Ministry of Education for the establishment of 20 new private universities across the country.
The 20 new private universities are to be given provisional licenses to run for three years while the ministry monitors and evaluates their growth.
This will bring the total number of private universities in the country to 99.
We have just commenced work on an Alternate School Programme (ASP) as a special education initiative targeting out-of-school children nationwide. We must and will ensure that no Nigerian child is left behind in terms of appropriate basic education.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) February 3, 2021
What you should know
- The Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Mongunu, as well as seven ministers physically, attended the meeting.
- The ministers included Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, and Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.