Lagos moves against false Covid-19 PCR test results, deploys verification platform

The Lagos State Government has moved against the falsification of Covid-19 PCR test results as it has deployed a verification platform to validate the authenticity of COVID-19 PCR tests done within the Private Laboratory Consortium and all State Public laboratories for outbound flights.

This is as the state government stated that the platform can be accessed through an App and the use of USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data-codes).

This was disclosed through a public statement by the Lagos State Government and seen by Nairametrics.

The state government stated that the USSD option, which is available on all networks in Nigeria, can also be accessed outside of Nigeria as long as the mobile line is on a Nigerian Telecommunications Network. The USSD option can be accessed by dialling *35131*19# on the 9mobile network and *55500*19# on all other networks and following the onscreen prompts to verify results.

It said that the first 30,000 result verification will be free, courtesy of the Lagos State Government with subsequent verification expected to attract N50 per usage for the user/client.

The statement partly reads, ‘’The Lagos State COVID-19 Result Verification App can be downloaded through Google Store, Apple Store or directly through the internet, using the link https://appsenjoy.com/ZZXaP. It will utilise the laboratory reference number to verify the COVID-19 PCR test, validating the result real-time and passengers can download their result sheets, which can be shown to anyone requiring it.

‘’The App version can be used and accessed within and outside of Nigeria but unlike the USSD, does not require a Nigerian Telecommunications Network. It is available once it is downloaded and the internet is available. It is noteworthy to mention that verification through the App is free at all times.

‘’The process can be used by all clients who require the validation of COVID-19 PCR results, such as Airports, Airlines, Work-related processes and passengers themselves. The Lagos State Government would also be placing personnel at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport to assist in the verification process of the COVID-19 PCR results for all outbound passengers.’’

The Lagos State Government said that it continues to frown at the falsification of Covid-19 PCR test results, warning that anyone caught in this illegal practice will be prosecuted.

The State Government also said that it will continue to strengthen its response against this pandemic to protect the lives and livelihood of all Lagosians and residents.

What you should know