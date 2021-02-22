Coronavirus
Lagos moves against false Covid-19 PCR test results, deploys verification platform
The Lagos State Government has frowned at the falsification of Covid-19 PCR test results, warning to prosecute anyone found to be involved.
The Lagos State Government has moved against the falsification of Covid-19 PCR test results as it has deployed a verification platform to validate the authenticity of COVID-19 PCR tests done within the Private Laboratory Consortium and all State Public laboratories for outbound flights.
This is as the state government stated that the platform can be accessed through an App and the use of USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data-codes).
This was disclosed through a public statement by the Lagos State Government and seen by Nairametrics.
The state government stated that the USSD option, which is available on all networks in Nigeria, can also be accessed outside of Nigeria as long as the mobile line is on a Nigerian Telecommunications Network. The USSD option can be accessed by dialling *35131*19# on the 9mobile network and *55500*19# on all other networks and following the onscreen prompts to verify results.
It said that the first 30,000 result verification will be free, courtesy of the Lagos State Government with subsequent verification expected to attract N50 per usage for the user/client.
The statement partly reads, ‘’The Lagos State COVID-19 Result Verification App can be downloaded through Google Store, Apple Store or directly through the internet, using the link https://appsenjoy.com/ZZXaP. It will utilise the laboratory reference number to verify the COVID-19 PCR test, validating the result real-time and passengers can download their result sheets, which can be shown to anyone requiring it.
‘’The App version can be used and accessed within and outside of Nigeria but unlike the USSD, does not require a Nigerian Telecommunications Network. It is available once it is downloaded and the internet is available. It is noteworthy to mention that verification through the App is free at all times.
‘’The process can be used by all clients who require the validation of COVID-19 PCR results, such as Airports, Airlines, Work-related processes and passengers themselves. The Lagos State Government would also be placing personnel at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport to assist in the verification process of the COVID-19 PCR results for all outbound passengers.’’
The Lagos State Government said that it continues to frown at the falsification of Covid-19 PCR test results, warning that anyone caught in this illegal practice will be prosecuted.
The State Government also said that it will continue to strengthen its response against this pandemic to protect the lives and livelihood of all Lagosians and residents.
What you should know
- The re-opening of the economy, and all borders including the airports, had coincided with a surge in the number of Covid-19 infections across the country.
- This has made it increasingly necessary for outbound passengers to take Covid-19 PCR tests before departing Nigeria as a prerequisite for travel to specific destinations. Unfortunately, some unscrupulous elements have taken advantage of the situation to enrich themselves by falsifying Covid-19 PCR results and selling them to passengers.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: FG working with GAVI, Africa CDC to get vaccines before end of Februrary
Fayemi has revealed that Nigeria is working with several organisations to ensure that vaccines arrive before the end of February.
The Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi, has disclosed that they are working with the PTF and other agencies like GAVI and the Africa CDC to ensure Nigeria gets vaccines before the end of February.
The Governor revealed this in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday evening.
“All I can say is that we (Governors) are working with the PTF, working with GAVI and a number of other institutions, as well as the African Centre for Disease Control to enable Nigeria get as much vaccines as possible from the end of February,” he said.
“We have to wait to see if we succeed with that, but that effort is ongoing, and i must commend the PTF for the negotiatons.
“We just have to wait, I am not happy the vaccines are not here yet, we are making progress” he added.
What you should know
- Fayemi had earlier revealed that about 80 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will soon be made available in the country, to immunize 40% of the Nigerian population this year.
- The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had earlier announced that the first batch of 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, which is from AstraZeneca under the COVAX programme, is expected to be available from February.
- This is coming after the African Union (AU)’s African Vaccines had allocated 42 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Nigeria.
- Also, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, said the Nigerian government expected over 41 million vaccines from the African Union before the end of April, as it also expected to source vaccines from India and Russia.
- The Federal Government had earlier announced that Nigeria was about to receive 1.4 million doses of vaccines donated by MTN.
- The UK Government has revealed that the Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) had announced that Nigeria would be one of the first countries to receive 16 million free doses of Covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX Global Vaccines Facility.
- BUA Group revealed that it had purchased a million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria, with delivery to be made soon.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 21st of February 2021, 521 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 152,074 confirmed cases.
To date, 151,553 cases have been confirmed, 128,005 cases have been discharged and 1,831 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 1.44 million tests have been carried out as of February 20th, 2021 compared to 1.39 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 21st February 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 152.074
- Total Number Discharged – 128,619
- Total Deaths – 1,839
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,441,013
According to the NCDC, the 521 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (166), Ogun (52), Rivers (47), Adamawa(37), Ebonyi (37), Akwa Ibom (25), Osun (21), Bayelsa (18), Kaduna (17), Oyo (16), FCT (15), Ekiti (14), Kano (12), Edo (12), Borno (9), Yobe (8), Ondo (6), Nasarawa (4) Bauchi (2) and Kwara (3),
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 54,447, followed by Abuja (18,980), Plateau (8,829), Kaduna (8,301), Oyo (6,627), Rivers (6,269), Edo (4,457), Ogun (4,028), Kano (3,646), Ondo (2,892), Kwara (2,737), Delta (2,508), Osun (2,283), Nasarawa (2,170), Katsina (2,022), Gombe (2,018), Enugu (1,966), Ebonyi (1,754), Anambra (1,615), and Abia (1,440).
Imo State has recorded 1,426 cases, Akwa Ibom (1,395), Borno (1,233), Bauchi (1,213), Benue (1,170), Niger (907), Sokoto (768), Ekiti (740), Bayelsa (733), Adamawa (725), Taraba (693), Jigawa (496), Kebbi (314), Cross River (267), Yobe (260), Zamfara (219), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
