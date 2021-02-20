Coronavirus
Macron proposes 4-5% of COVID-19 vaccine doses for poorer nations
The French President has stated that the failure to share vaccines fairly would entrench global inequality.
The French President, Emmanuel Macron, has lamented the uneven distribution of vaccines and called on Europe and the US to urgently send up to 5% of their coronavirus vaccine supplies to developing nations.
According to BBC news report, Macron bared his mind to the Financial Times that the failure to share vaccines fairly would further entrench global inequality, as poorer countries are even yet to commence their vaccination programs.
Macron said, “We’re not talking about billions of doses immediately, or billions and billions of euros”
“It’s about much more rapidly allocating 4-5% of the doses we have”.
“It won’t change our vaccination campaigns, but each country should set aside a small number of the doses it has to transfer tens of millions of them, but very fast, so that people on the ground see it happening.”
What you should know
- The US President Joe Biden is set to announce a pledge of $4bn (£8bn) in funding for a global vaccine-sharing scheme, known as Covax.
- Recently, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson – who chaired the G-7 meeting, had announced that he would as well be donating surplus doses to poorer countries.
- According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University, at least 110 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide and more than 2.4 million have died.
- With the support of German Chancellor, Angela Merkel in the European vaccine-sharing initiative, it is expected that the backing of the US would be won as well.
- According to Macron, “In the absence of such an initiative/scheme, China and Russia were filling the gap, paving the way for a war of influence over vaccines”
- 10 countries had administered 75% of all vaccinations worldwide, while 130 countries had not yet received a single dose.
- Richer nations have been accused of hoarding vaccines at the expense of poorer ones.
- It is to be noted that some wealthy nations, such as the UK and Canada, have ordered enough doses to vaccinate their populations more than once.
- Health experts have clearly warned that except the vaccines are shared more equitably, it could take quite longer for the pandemic to be brought under control, globally.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 19th of February 2021, 662 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 150,908 confirmed cases.
On the 19th of February 2021, 662 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 150,908 cases have been confirmed, 127,500 cases have been discharged and 1,813 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 1.44 million tests have been carried out as of February 19th, 2021 compared to 1.39 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 19th February 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 150,908
- Total Number Discharged – 127,524
- Total Deaths – 1,813
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,441,013
According to the NCDC, the 662 new cases are reported from 23 states- Lagos (167), FCT (116), Ogun (45), Kano (44), Akwa Ibom (35), Edo (34), Rivers (27), Kaduna (23), Osun (23), Kwara (22), Taraba (22), Oyo (20), Ondo (19), Plateau (14), Abia (11), Imo (11), Nasarawa (7), Niger (6), Bayelsa (5), Delta (5), Enugu (3), Ekiti (2), and Jigawa (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 54,165, followed by Abuja (18,930), Plateau (8,818), Kaduna (8,268), Oyo (6,610), Rivers (6,262), Edo (4,442), Ogun (3,956), Kano (3,636), Ondo (2,881), Kwara (2,737), Delta (2,503), Osun (2,259), Nasarawa (2,155), Katsina (2,022), Gombe (2,018), Enugu (1,966), Ebonyi (1,966), Anambra (1,615), and Abia (1,419).
Imo State has recorded 1,403 cases, Akwa Ibom (1,395), Borno (1,215), Bauchi (1,210), Benue (1,170), Niger (907), Sokoto (768), Bayelsa (733), Ekiti (729), Adamawa (725), Taraba (679), Jigawa (493), Kebbi (314), Cross River (267), Yobe (260), Zamfara (219), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
Boris Johnson pledges to donate surplus COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries
While giving his speech to a virtual G7 meeting on Friday, Boris Johnson pledged to give surplus COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries.
The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has pledged to donate most of the UK’s surplus vaccine supply to poorer countries.
He made this disclosure in his speech at the virtual Group 7 (G7) meeting held today.
Johnson urged the wealthy countries to come together to back the 100-day target set for developing new vaccines for future emerging diseases.
According to Johnson,
“The UK has ordered more than 400 million doses of various vaccines, so many will be left over once all adults are vaccinated.
“Decisions on when and how much of the surplus will be distributed will be made later this year, with ministers taking into account the supply chain and whether booster shots are needed in the autumn.
“Science is finally getting the upper hand on Covid. Around the world we need to make sure everyone gets the vaccines that they need, so that the whole world can come through this pandemic together.
“There is no point in us vaccinating our individual populations – we’ve got to make sure the whole world is vaccinated because this is a global pandemic and it’s no use one country being far ahead of another, we’ve got to move together.
He further stated that it is his desire to “ensure that we distribute vaccines at cost around the world – make sure everybody gets the vaccines that they need so that the whole world can come through this pandemic together.”
What they are saying
The French President, Emmanuel Macron said, “richer countries should send up to 4 to 5% of their current vaccine supplies to poorer nations”.
According to the Foreign Office minister, James Cleverly, “UK would be looking at a figure significantly greater than that”.
He however promised that the UK would not use the promise of vaccine supplies to other countries as “short-term diplomatic leverage, but stated that it was difficult to say at this stage when the sharing would happen.
An authoritative government source said more than half of excess doses would go to Covax, a UN initiative intended to ensure wider access to vaccines.
What you should know
- In the desperate scramble to secure vaccines against Covid-19, many wealthy nations – which funded a lot of the research – have ended up buying more supplies than they need for their citizens, leaving the poor countries hopeless and helpless.
- According to reports from an anti-poverty pressure group, the One Campaign, Australia, Canada, Japan, the UK, and US and the EU have already secured more than 3bn doses – 1.2bn more than they need to give their entire populations two doses.
- It is sad to note that some 130 countries in the world haven’t done any vaccinations at all and healthcare workers in those countries have remained at high risk.
- Even if the UN’s Covax plan works out well as expected, it’s only designed to cover 20% of each nation’s population – far short of the herd immunity expected in wealthy countries.
- As chairman of the G7 group of major economies, Boris Johnson used his position to push the case for setting a 100-day target for developing vaccines when new diseases strike.
- Since April 2020, Friday’s virtual meeting was the first gathering of G7 leaders as well as the first international meeting for the new US President, Joe Biden.
