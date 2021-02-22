Adapting logistics to the new normal

Prior to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the logistics industry was one of the fastest-growing sectors in Nigeria.

According to the 2018 Logistics and Supply Chain Industry report, Nigeria’s logistics sector’s value was capped to be around 250 billion Naira. However, like many other industries in Nigeria, the logistics industry was soon faced with some challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

The pandemic disrupted many businesses and had a significant impact on the country’s economy. Nigeria was soon sent back into recession, and this affected a lot of companies. Many countries were forced to close their borders and limit transportation and travel to curb the virus’ spread. This decision caused a lot of setbacks for many logistics companies. Challenges faced by the logistics industry during the pandemic include, but are not limited to:

Border closure Shortage of workforce Restrictions on movement Air and sea freight limitations

Like the popular saying “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”, many logistics companies have come out stronger – adapting to the new normal – and are doing better despite the challenges. The innovative ones like Red Star Express Plc have been able to use technology to their advantage, and have found solutions to the challenges posed by the pandemic. Some airlines are adopting the cargo way, making it easier for logistics companies to transport goods without getting exposed.

Technology has also been a lifesaver for many logistics companies, even in Nigeria. Humans have been replaced with Robotic Systems, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence-Powered Technology. This way, the logistics companies are able to transport items without necessarily exposing their workers to the virus.

With technology, companies can monitor the shipment through tracking devices, and customers can track their packages online. Technology has made it easier for logistics companies to perform their duties effectively, despite the pandemic; especially with regards to planning, implementing, controlling the movement and storage of goods between origin and consumption points.

To avoid the spread of the virus, Red Star Express Plc, a courier and logistics company in Nigeria was quick to adopt the use of technology. With their customer-focused system, they have come up with an Online Shipping Solution that allows customers to order pick-up and delivery of packages without visiting a physical office. Sign up here to ship your packages. They also have a logistics management platform for e-commerce merchants looking to deliver products to customers. Their system has helped them to adapt to the new normal by curbing physical transactions.

The logistics industry is making waves and swiftly adjusting to the new normal, unlike other industries in Nigeria. Despite the economic meltdown and the challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been able to come up with different ways to keep the industry afloat. As you may already know, only a few logistics companies can be relied on during this period, and based on our research, one of them happens to be Red Star Express Plc.