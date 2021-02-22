Paid Content
How a real estate investment helps you to get a foreign citizenship
Discover the exciting perks of obtaining Grenadian citizenship through Citizenship-by-Investment with Range Developments.
There are many benefits to having dual citizenship, including greater global mobility, economic opportunities, better quality of life and improved personal security. However, acquiring a second citizenship can be a lengthy process as residence in the country is usually a requirement. Business owners and private investors looking to gain an alternative nationality often turn to investment migration because it is quick and generally hassle-free.
Citizenship by Investment programs offers an exciting opportunity to invest in real estate in return for citizenship. Real estate investments into government-approved projects in certain countries in the Caribbean have recently become a very popular choice among High-net-worth (HNW) individuals and their families as they allow the investors to apply for second citizenship and obtain one within approximately 90-120 days. This leads to a range of benefits the citizens of these countries enjoy, including visa-free travel globally, tax benefits and in some citizenship jurisdiction such as, for example, Grenada – an opportunity to apply for an E2 investor visa of the USA.
What does ‘citizenship through investment’ mean?
It involves foreigners’ investment of a specific amount of money in a particular foreign country, which in the end will let them get citizenship of the host country and the passport of its jurisdiction. The amount of investment funds starts from USD 220,000. Furthermore, there are other charges for processing and due diligence costs for those who would like to get second citizenship. Some countries’ citizenship, like Grenada, is extremely attractive as it offers visa-free entry to more than 140 countries, including the UK, Schengen countries, Russia, China and many others. A major draw is that Grenada offers access to the USA E2 treaty investor visa for its citizens providing an investor and his family the ability to invest and reside in the USA. The E2 visa is so coveted because it provides incredible opportunities and benefits to the investor, their spouse and dependent children under 21. Under the E2 visa spouses can work anywhere in the United States, and children under 21 have access to attend the top schools in the country at reduced rates (same as US citizens). Moreover, if an investor is not present in the USA for 122 days in a calendar year, they are not taxed on their worldwide income.
The citizenship program of Grenada was restructured and re-launched in 2013 and it has become one of the most sought-after citizenship program among willing Investors.
By participating in the Citizenship-by-Investment project in Grenada, Investors will enjoy global benefits and a secure investment in one of the world’s most renowned hospitality brands. The government approved citizenship by investment project, the luxury 5-star hotel Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada, is currently under construction and will open in late 2022. The hotel is developed by the leading citizenship by investment developer Range Developments which has assisted over 4,000 individuals with their second citizenship applications and in the past decade is the only developer that has completed projects and delivered on its promises in this sector. Range Developments opened the world-renowned Park Hyatt St Kitts in 2017 (to reviews of the best hotel in the Caribbean from CNN) and the Kempinski Dominica in 2019 (named the most anticipated new Caribbean hotels for 2019 and beyond, by Forbes).
Some other perks of obtaining Grenadian citizenship through Citizenship-by-Investment with Range Developments include:
- Visa-free travel and visa-on-arrival to over 140 countries worldwide including Schengen member States, the United Kingdom, China, Russia and many more;
- Access to the USA Investor E-2 Visa which provides an investor and his family the ability to invest and reside in the USA. It also provides incredible opportunities and benefits to the investor, their spouse and dependent children under 21. Under the E2 visa spouses can work anywhere in the United States, and children under 21 have access to attend the top schools in the country at reduced rates (same as US citizens). Moreover, if an investor is not present in the USA for 122 days in a calendar year, they are not taxed on their worldwide income.;
- Eligibility of family members (siblings, children and parents) for Grenadian citizenship;
- Right to hold dual citizenship;
- Citizenship for life in Grenada with the right to live and work in the country;
- Tax benefits and incentives (such as no foreign income, wealth, gift, inheritance or capital gains tax, etc).
For more information, Range Developments may be contacted at Whatsapp at +971527324097 or via email at [email protected]
3 Reasons Nigerian HNIs must invest in Grenada’s Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort
The Nigerian HNI community, despite its vast resources, is restricted by the limitations of the Nigerian passport in regard to global travel. Until Now.
In a world fast becoming a global village, there are still many important markets that remain out of reach- even to Nigerian High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs), despite their vast resources.
The travelling culture of the Nigerian citizen is limited by the visa-free reach of the Nigerian passport, which grants access to only 54 visa-free destinations, many of whom are other African countries like Ethiopia and account for a small combined 2.1% of the world’s GDP.
This modest number falls short next to that of West-African neighbours Ghana, Cameroon and Cote d’Ivoire, and does not include high-level destinations like Europe, USA, China and Singapore– destinations at the forefront of global development in technology, business, construction, medicine and so on.
In an effort to cross these borders and access these markets, both for business, education and leisure, the benefits of Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes become apparent. And therein lies the first of many important benefits of investing in Grenada’s most elite CBI project: Kimpton Kawana Bay resort.
1. Global Access
The most appealing of the benefits of investing in Grenadian citizenship through the Kimpton Kawana Bay resort remains the staggering access it provides to the world.
Where the Nigerian passport limits an individual to 54 visa-free destinations and only 2.1% of the world GDP, a pairing of the Nigerian passport with the Grenadian passport provides access to 163 visa-free destinations worldwide, including the United Kingdom, European Union Schengen Zone, Russia and China; translating to a much improved 58.7% of the world’s GDP, sufficient for ambitious HNWIs who aspire for influence that transcends borders.
This provided access also comes with the added benefit of Grenada being an E-2 visa country with the United States. This grants approved E-2 visa applicants the eligibility to start a business and live in the United States with their family. This benefit comes with a processing time of two months.
2. Real Estate Value
Heralded by Forbes as one of the most anticipated resort openings in the world, the recognised value of Kimpton Kawana Bay caused the development to receive 57% of all CBI real estate applications in Grenada for the year 2020—according to the Managing Director of Kimpton Kawana Bay, Tom Scott.
Kimpton Kawana Bay is located on one of the world’s most appealing beaches, the Grand Anse beach—voted by CNN and Condé Nast Traveller as one of the world’s best beaches—, with magnificent views over the Caribbean Sea. The hotel will feature an infinity-edge pool, state-of-the-art gym and spa facilities, world-class fine dining restaurant, roof-top and beach bar, lounge with terrace, and water sports facilities, which will not fall short of its promise to be a valuable and financially sound real estate investment. The Kimpton Kawana Bay resort is the newest 5-Star luxury resort in Grenada and the country’s most elite Citizenship by investment project.
Kimpton Kawana Bay is currently under construction and is scheduled for completion in 2022. Upon completion, the resort will come under the management of the boutique operator Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, part of IHG (Intercontinental Hotels Group), one of the world’s largest hotel chains. The freehold condominiums are priced from US$220,000, comprising title-deeded one-bedroom suites and studios and include up to two weeks of free usage. In addition to these benefits, the property invested in is included in the hotel’s rental pool, earning an annual return on your behalf via Kimpton. Investors can choose to disinvest after five years and recoup their initial property investment whilst retaining lifetime citizenship.
3. Permanence and generational considerations
By sowing the single seed of this investment in Kimpton Kawana Bay, one could stand to reap an entire tree of benefits. And this benefit takes the literal form of one’s family tree, with provisions being made to allow for the main investor to include their spouse, dependent children, unmarried siblings, parents and grandparents under one family application. This makes the investment inclusive of larger family sizes, whose members, upon acquiring citizenship will be granted access to top schools and provided a 90% tuition discount at Grenada’s St. George’s University—the world’s largest offshore American accredited medical school.
With a stable democratic government, the citizenship programme ensures consistent regulations that have no negative impact on the acquired citizenship status. This citizenship once acquired, comes with permanence and will stand to be benefited from for a lifetime.
Conclusion
Investing in Grenada CBI comes as a quick and straightforward process, taking as little as two to three months to process. Upon investment, citizenship comes with a number of benefits relating to visa-free travel extending to over 140 countries, tax exemptions from worldwide income, gift, inheritance, wealth or capital gains taxes and access to a world-class educational institution.
The application process can also be completed remotely and does not require any interview, language or educational tests. Grenada is also accommodating of dual citizenship and does not require residency.
For the African HNI looking to make a global impact and improve the ease of conducting business across continents, and in the hearts of countries leading the charge globally, the Kimpton Kawana Bay resort presents a unique opportunity too good to pass up.
To get started, contact La Vida Golden Visas for more information and counselling.
This US stock gained 185% since we selected it
We are doubling down on US stocks starting with this stock.
The US stock market is on a bullish run that started in April last year after suffering a devastating sell-off when the very first wave of lockdown was announced.
Since then the stock market is up and had continued at this blistering pace in the new year. Our analysts also diversified our portfolio and picked up some US-listed stocks last year and plan to add a few more to our Stock Select List.
We will get to this in a bit, but first, let’s check out the home front.
The National Bureau of Statistics released its 2020 4th quarter GDP numbers showing the economy just about eked out a slim 0.11% growth. The implication of this is that we are officially out of recession.
READ: Here are the Insurance Stocks you need to look out for capital appreciation
I recommend you read this Nairametrics article where our Blurb Team explained how we were able to get out of the recession. We will also be publishing our monthly Macroeconomic Review very soon and as usual, our SSN Subscribers get to read it first.
You will agree with me that any growth is much better than a contraction especially if it is able to get us out of a recession. The NBS also released its inflation numbers earlier in the weak showing Nigeria’s headline inflation rate for the month of January was 16.47%.
No surprises here as I have often stated that Nigeria’s inflation rate will rise to over 16% as the effects of fuel price increase, electricity price hikes start to filter into the cost of goods and services.
This set of data is by no means good for the country and as things stand, we will continue to be in stagflation for some time to come. My immediate worry however is how do we hedge against all these headwind risks?
READ: Rising bond yields expected to add pressure on Nigerian and U.S stock markets
With the inflation rate galloping and economic growth ever so fragile it is increasingly precarious to leave all your investments to the hazards of economic stagflation. When an economy is in this sort of dire straits, you flee to save havens to hedge against risks.
Unfortunately, there is hardly anywhere else to turn to. Nigerian stocks have mostly reached their peak, so value is hard to find. Interest rates on risk-free government securities are extremely low and real estate just cannot generate enough yields to hedge against inflation. So, what does this leave us with? Three investments; Cryptocurrency, Agri-tech, and US Stocks. I chose US Stocks for now,
Investing in US Based Stocks
In Week 31 of this Newsletter, I delved into the world of US Stocks and how you can invest in them. If you have not read that newsletter, I suggest you go ahead and do so before reading the rest of this newsletter.
In that newsletter, I mentioned some of the US Stocks I had purchased and included in my portfolio. Let us recap for a bit and let you into how these stocks are performing today.
1.Comcast Corporation – This is a US-based cable operator that offers a variety of consumer entertainment and communication products and services.
How is it performing? The stock is up 15.78% since I purchased it.
2. Impinj Inc. – This is another internet-based company this time it helps power the world of IoT, the Internet of Things. The stock was trading at $42 when we mentioned it in December and up 78% since then.
How is it performing? The stock is up 180% since I purchased it.
3. Pinterest Inc – This company needs to introduction. It is a social media-based company that allows users to pin images and videos they receive online on the website.
How is it performing? The stock is up 47.34% since I purchased it.
4. Zynga – This is a mobile gaming company that makes money from selling advertising and in-app purchases to its users.
How is it performing? The stock is up 49.82% since I purchased it.
US Stock Pick of the week
The rest of this content is for our Premium Newsletter Subscribers SSN. Subscribe here to receive this newsletter every week via your email.
