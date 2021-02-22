Business
Court vacates order against Jimoh Ibrahim’s assets over alleged N69.4 billion debt
An Abuja court has set aside the interim order gotten by AMCON to seize property belonging to Jimoh Ibrahim over debts owed.
The Federal High Court in Abuja has set aside the interim order used by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to seize property belonging to businessman and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Global Fleet Group, Jimoh Ibrahim, over an alleged N69.4 billion debts.
This follows an earlier application by Jimoh Ibrahim, seeking a reversal of the interim order obtained by AMCON as he claimed that it was erroneously issued, considering that AMCON hid material facts in its ex-parte application
While delivering the judgment, Justice Okon Abang, in the ruling, also vacated all consequential orders made earlier by the court on January 4, but differently constituted by Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court, Lagos.
A Federal High Court in Lagos had on February 17, 2021, refused to vacate an interim order used by AMCON to seize property belonging to Jimoh Ibrahim.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in November 2020, Justice Rilwan Aikawa of Federal High Court Lagos, had granted an interim order, allowing AMCON to seize properties and freeze bank accounts belonging to Jimoh Ibrahim, over a N69.4 billion debts.
- Some of these properties include; the building housing NICON Investment Limited at Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Central Business District, Abuja; NICON Hotels Limited building at Plot 557, Port-Harcourt Crescent, off Gimbiya Street, Abuja, the building of NICON Lekki Limited also at No. 5, Customs Street, Lagos, the building of Abuja International Hotels Limited located at No. 3, Hospital Road, Lagos, Energy House located on No. 94, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, NICON Hotels Building at Plot 3, Road 3, Victoria Garden City, Lagos as well as the NICON Luxury Hotel’s Building, Garki I, FCT, Abuja and so on.
- However, Jimoh Ibrahim urged the Federal High Court in Lagos to discharge an interim order obtained by AMCON taking over his assets. He said that AMCON is aware that they have a deposit of N86bilion or 172million pounds with Union Bank and AMCON is aware that an application to collect the money from Union Bank is pending before an Ikeja High Court. All of these facts, Ibrahim said, have not disclosed to an innocent Federal High Court.
- Ibrahim, NICON Investment Ltd and Global Fleet Oil and Gas Ltd, had prayed the court to set aside the order for non-disclosure and misrepresentation of material facts and also prayed the court to order AMCON to pay N50 billion indemnity for alleged failure to conduct due diligence before obtaining the said order and for misrepresentation and concealment of fact.
- But Aikawa, in a nearly 2-hour ruling, upheld the argument of AMCON’s counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, which insisted that AMCON made full and substantial disclosure of all material facts at the time of obtaining the orders on November 4, 2020.
Business
Billiri crisis: Buhari calls for parties to exercise maximum restraint
President Buhari has called for parties involved in the Billiri crisis to exercise maximum restraint to avoid escalation.
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed great shock over the violence that erupted in the Billiri chieftaincy tussle in Gombe state and has urged that all parties involved should exercise maximum restraint to avoid escalation.
The President disclosed this in a statement posted by Garba Shehu on Sunday evening.
“I’m seriously disturbed by the outbreak of violence in Gombe State and call on the parties involved to exercise maximum restraint to avoid escalation.
“The easy resort to violence is uncalled for because there are enough avenues to resolve differences amicably without threatening law and order,” Buhari said.
The President revealed that in a circle of violence, there would be “no winners except losers,” and advised both Muslims and Christians to avoid the temptation of resorting to violence in order to express their grievances.
“Nigerians have shed enough blood over issues that could have been peacefully resolved. I appeal to the two parties to sheathe their swords for the sake of peaceful coexistence,” the President added.
What you should know
- The Government of Gombe State imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Billiri Local Government Area of the state, following the eruption of violence in the area.
- “What we want to establish is peace so that we can reach out to the people and conclude issues with regard to the appointment of the new Mai Tangale” the State said.
Business
Herder crisis: Not impossible that non-Nigerian elements are involved – Fayemi
Governor Fayemi has stated that non-Nigerian elements could be involved in the Herder-Farmer clashes in Nigeria.
Governor Kayode Fayemi, the Ekiti State Governor has said that it is not impossible that elements that are not Nigerian are involved in the herder clashes with farmers in Nigeria.
Fayemi who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Governor Forum urged the importance of ensuring that ECOWAS protocols are comprehensively implemented with regards to the crisis.
Governor Fayemi disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday evening.
“I believe some people are looking at other perspectives to explain what is going on in many parts of Nigeria.
“There can be no doubt that we have elements from the ISWAP terrorist group that are proliferating all over Nigeria and there is no question that we have the porosity of our borders to deal with,” Fayemi said.
Fayemi said that it is not impossible that non-Nigerian state actors are involved in the crisis and revealed that the FG is working to ensure ECOWAS protocols on freedom of movement are properly implemented.
“It is not impossible that elements that are not Nigerian are involved in this, which was why the NGF and NEC also emphasized the importance of ensuring that ECOWAS protocols are comprehensively implemented with regards to its trans-human protocols and with regards to its protocol on free movements of goods and people across the various countries in the ECOWAS sub-region,” he said.
He revealed that some bandits have been apprehended and that while some are clearly Nigerians, there are also some who are not Nigerians and spoke languages that are not Nigerian.
“What is important is that Nigerians across the country want those apprehended for crimes to be swiftly prosecuted. It is the seeming delay in ensuring access to Justice that contributes to the feeling that some people consider themselves above the law,” Fayemi added.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that the National Economic Council (NEC) said that State Governments have statutory jurisdiction over forest reserves and will seek federal support for efforts to eradicate forest-based crime.
- The Council added that the National Livestock Transformation Plan, as a comprehensive strategy, will address the farmer-herder conflict.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]