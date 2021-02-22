Corporate deals
DEAL: FMDQ Exchange admits Coronation Merchant Bank’s Commercial Papers worth N3.63billion
FMDQ Exchange has announced the admission of Coronation Merchant Bank Series 11 and 12 CP under its ₦100.00 billion CP Issuance Programme.
FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has announced the admission of Coronation Merchant Bank Commercial Papers worth a combined total of N3.63 billion on its platform.
According to a disclosure by FMDQ Exchange, the admitted CPs are; a N1.29 billion Series 11 and N2.34 billion series 12 commercial papers, which are part of a N100 billion CP issuance programme ecosystem.
As part of the regulatory requirements, the admission of the aforementioned CPs is sequel to approval by the Board Listings, Markets and Technology Committee of FMDQ.
The need to raise short–term capital through the CP issuance became imperative due to the impact of the pandemic on the income of most businesses.
What this means: The quotation is most likely to serve as liquidity buffers to Coronation Merchant Bank, providing short-term funds through alternative financing options, to plug capital shortfalls and sustain its business activities.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had earlier reported the admission of Total Nigeria Plc, Mixta Real Estate and Valency Agro Nigeria Limited Commercial Papers on the FMDQ Securities Exchange platform.
- FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has so far announced the admission of six (6) Commercial Papers valued at N22.29 billion in 2021.
- By the virtue of its admission to the FMDQ platform, the recent CP will enjoy value-driven services such as global visibility, liquidity credible price formation and continuous information disclosure.
- Coronation Merchant Bank Limited provides merchant banking services, such as; assets/fund management services, securities trading, treasury services etc., to corporate institutions, institutional investors and high net worth individuals.
DEAL: Dufil Prima announces N30 billion Series 3 & 4 Commercial Paper
Dufil Prima has announced the issuance of its N30 billion Series 3 & 4 Commercial Paper Notes.
Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Nigeria’s pioneer, and largest producer of noodles has announced the issuance of its N30 billion Series 3 & 4 Commercial Paper Notes Under the Company’s Commercial Paper Issuance Programme.
The paper will be listed on the FMDQ trading platform a few days after its allotment date.
Dufil, a leader in the Nigerian fast-moving consumer goods segment made this disclosure in an Investor Presentation sighted by Nairametrics today, the 19th of February 2021.
READ: United Capital Plc raises N15 billion through Commercial Paper
In line with the information contained in the document, the company plans to raise as much as N30 billion through its Series 3 notes, and an additional N30 billion from its Series4 notes under its Commercial Paper Issuance Programme.
However, offer for the N30 billion Series 3 & 4 Commercial Paper which will be officially issued on the 2nd of March 2021, and subsequently listed on the FMDQ trading platform, have been flagged open for interested participant today, 19th of February, the offer is expected to close by the 26th of this month.
READ: MTN Nigeria Communications Plc announces N100 billion commercial paper issuance
Key highlights of the Papers
- The N30 billion Series 3 Commercial Paper comes with a 182-day tenor has an implied yield of 4%, and it is expected to mature on 31st August 2021.
- The Register for the Series 3 paper will be closed from 24 August 2021 until the Maturity Date.
- The N30 billion Series 4 Commercial Paper issued by Dufil under its Commercial Paper Issuance Programme with a 262-day tenor and a maturity date pegged at 25th of November 2021, comes with a 5% implied yield range.
- The Register for the Series 4 paper will be closed from 18 November 2021 until the Maturity Date.
READ: Union Bank issues series 3 & 4 Commercial Paper, to raise N20 billion
Why this matters to the company?
According to information provided by Dufil, the company which is currently operating at a growth phase, requires debt funding to carry out its daily operations.
Hence, the Company relies heavily on debt to meet its growing working capital requirements, as it plans to use the papers to manage its short-term trading and liquidity requirements, given the current favourable interest rates. This will also minimize currency risk, about $12.5 million as estimated by the company, however, this cannot be eliminated due to the large proportion of raw material inputs that are imported.
It is important to note that the company has been able to curtail the escalation of debt in its debt portfolio in a bid to free up free cash flows for other operations, as the group will be taking advantage of the low-interest environment to pay back its existing high-interest short term loan.
Dufil, however, plans to refinance some of its outstanding debts through its commercial paper programme.
READ: NB Plc to raise additional N20 billion from its N100 billion Commercial Paper
What you should know
- Dufil benefits from diverse sources of debt financing, most of which are renewable annually, which includes commercial banks, development institutions and the capital market.
- The company established a commercial paper issuance programme in March 2020 to refinance its dollar-denominated loan due for repayment in May 2020, to date, N15 billion in Commercial Paper has been issued with 270 days tenor out of which N1.5 billion is maturing in September 2020 and the remaining N13.5 billion is maturing in December 2020.
DEAL: CAP Plc completes merger with Portland Paints
The merger with Portland Paints will make CAP the largest player in the Nigerian paints market by market share.
Chemical Allied Products Plc (CAP) has been authorised to receive all the assets, liabilities, product offerings, and property rights of Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc.
This was one of the resolutions passed at the court-ordered meeting of the Shareholders of CAP Plc which held on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos
According to the statement which contains the resolutions made at the court-ordered meeting issued by the Company Secretary, Ayomipo Wey, which was seen by Nairametrics, “Chemical Allied Products Plc “is hereby authorised to enter into a merger, and business consolidation with Portland Paints such that, upon an order of the Court, all assets, liabilities of Portland Paints including but not limited to real property, intellectual property rights, permits, credits, allowances, equipment and machinery, plant, fixtures and fittings, motor vehicles and businesses as at the Effective Date shall be transferred to the Company without further act or deed by the parties”.
READ: CAP Plc’s share price is beginning to tank
Resolutions made at the court-ordered meeting
- In view of the merger with Portland Paints, and to give effect to the full completion of the Scheme Merger, CAP Plc is hereby authorized to pay Cash Consideration of N2.90 to the Scheme Shareholders for each ordinary share of N0.50 held in Portland Paints as at close of business on the Terminal Date.
- Upon the Scheme becoming effective, the CAP Plc is hereby authorized to allot up to 99,176,942 shares to Shareholders of Portland Paints Plc who elect to receive the Share Consideration, as the shareholders hereby waive their pre-emptive rights to any such shares.
READ: CAP Plc Managing Director resigns
What you should know
- According to a statement made by the Managing Director of CAP Plc, David Wright, the post-merger entity of Chemical Allied Products Plc and Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc would be the largest player in the Nigerian paints market by market share.
- The “Enlarged CAP” as it’s fondly called is expected to dominate the Nigerian Market as the largest player in the paints and decorative industry, as the entity is expected to float an enlarged product portfolio with strong brands, and a rich product mix of CAP and Portland Paints in the standard, premium, industrial and marine/protective segments.
- Hence, with a formidable product portfolio, the entity will leverage the strength of powerful brands like Dulux, Sandtex, Caplux and Hempel, as the “Enlarged CAP” will command a diversified product range across the decorative and marine segments.
- Upon the completion of the merger, the “Enlarged CAP” is expected to have an estimated market share of 14.9%, with a product portfolio which cuts across the Decorative, Industrial, Marine and Protective segments, with 26 product offerings in total.
- These product offerings will be distributed across 91 stores across 32 states in the country, as the enlarged entity will leverage the benefits of a wider distribution network.
