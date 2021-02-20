Financial Services
TLG Capital rebuffs Atlas Mara claims, insist it must be liquidated
TLG Capital does not believe Atlas Mara is telling the truth about its discussions with bondholders.
Private Equity firm TLG Capital has rebutted Atlas Mara’s recent press release accusing Atlas Mara of failing to “accurately to disclose – or has materially omitted – a number of relevant facts” regarding disclosures about its discussions with bondholders.
Atlas Mara had published a press release claiming that its discussions with its creditors regarding unpaid bonds that fell due in December 2020 were going well. However, in the press release, it claimed TLG Capital two other creditors “did not agree to enter into the Standstill or similar arrangement with the Company, notwithstanding the benefits of the Standstill to the Company’s creditors as a whole.”
Atlas Mara believes “TLG’s actions as both hostile and detrimental to the interests of the Company and its creditors, including TLG itself.”
However, according to TLG Capital, its $10.8 million loan due from TLG has been due since January 19 2021, and yet to be repaid. The private equity firm believes Atlas Mara’s inability pay its bondholders is because it is insolvent and thus should be liquidated.
” TLG welcomes the news that over 87.7 percent of bilateral creditors agreed to enter the Standstill or similar agreements, along with over 60 per cent of the principal holders of the group’s convertible bonds due 31 December 2020. If this is the case, and if the statements published by Atlas Mara in their press releases of 29 December 2020 and 8 October 2020 are true, then TLG fails to understand why Atlas Mara cannot pay “a small holdout creditor” the debt of USD 10.8 million that is due and payable. The reason of course, is that Atlas Mara is insolvent, which fact fully justifies TLG’s liquidation application.”
TLG Capital Rebuffs
TLG Capital also denied claims by Atlas Mara that it had engaged the former to join other creditors in the Standstill Agreement (a temporary arrangement with other creditors to avoid calling their bonds or liquidating the company).
“Atlas Mara has stated, “[Since executing the Standstill with a significant majority of its creditors, the Company has continued to engage with TLG in an effort to obtain its support and agreement to the terms of the Standstill or to find another consensual solution.” This is incorrect: Atlas Mara has generally refused to engage with TLG for months, failing to reply to no less than six separate legal notices. Along with a wholly-owned subsidiary, Atlas Mara has also failed to comply with its legal obligations under binding and enforceable agreements, despite being requested to do so on numerous occasions.” TLG Capital
Atlas Mara had reached an agreement with some of its bondholders to stay action on loans that had fallen due, however, according to it some “hold out creditors” like TLG did not accept the terms.
Conflict of interest with bondholders?
A spokesperson for TLG informed Nairametrics that Atlas Mara was not being sincere about their handling of the loans citing the relationship between Atlas Mara and Fairfax (who indirectly owns Atlas Mara) as a potential conflict of interest in whatever negotiations were being held with creditors.
“As a creditor of Atlas Mara, TLG finds it curious that in December 2020 Fairfax Financial purchased the entire 42% stake in Atlas Mara held by Helios Fairfax for USD 40m, when Atlas Mara was in the midst of negotiating a standstill arrangement with its creditors and acquiring new financing. Mr Wilkerson will of course have had full visibility of these facts as he hopped between his various fiduciary perches.”
Apparently Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation and UBS O’Connor constitute a significant portion of Atlas Mara’s creditors.
According to TLG Capital “these creditor arrangements, and other interlocking relationships with the potential for conflicts of interest at the Atlas Mara board and shareholder level, are gravely concerning to TLG, and TLG likewise believes they should concern Atlas Mara’s other third party creditors and stakeholders.”
“For example, TLG notes that Mr Prem Watsa, the founder and Chairman of Fairfax Financial, is also the Chairman of Helios Fairfax. Moreover, TLG notes that Atlas Mara’s Executive Director and Chairman, Michael Wilkerson, is also the Executive Vice Chairman of Helios Fairfax. Thus the most senior leader of Atlas Mara is a senior executive of one of Atlas Mara’s largest creditors. TLG cannot understand how these arrangements benefit Atlas Mara’s third party creditors or other stakeholders, or how Mr Wilkerson can purport to discharge properly his fiduciary obligations to both Helios Fairfax and Atlas Mara.”
Why this matters
Atlas Mara holds significant stakes in several banking assets in Africa, including Nigeria’s Union Bank.
- Nairametrics understands it has been tryin to dispose of the Nigeria assets but yet to find any concrete bidder.
- It recently denied it was in talks with any bank to sell its stake in Union Bank.
- However, as it continues to find a way to repay its bondholder, Nairametrics strongly believes it will have to sell its stake in Union Bank to generate cashflow.
- Union Bank has a market capitalization of N152 billion ($370 million). Union Bank has Atlas Mara and Union Global Partners as two of its largest shareholders with 25.03% and 65.3% respectively (as of December 2019).
Financial Services
Atlas Mara continues talk with creditors, as one proceeds with court actions
Atlas Mara has disclosed that it is in talks with creditors to achieve a comprehensive debt restructuring.
Atlas Mara Limited, a sub-Saharan African financial services group listed on the London Stock Exchange, has disclosed that it is in talks with creditors to achieve a comprehensive debt restructuring.
Atlas Mara said recently that it is in talks with the principal holders of $81 million of convertible bonds due Dec. 31 and other creditors “regarding a range of options to address the upcoming debt maturities.”
In a press release seen by Nairametrics, Atlas Mara revealed its strategy of engaging its creditors on negotiating new terms of its loans was ongoing. Its bonds fell due on 31 December 2020. Atlas Mara is the majority shareholder of Nigeria’s Union Bank Plc.
Atlas Mara earlier reported in December that it had “entered into a standstill agreement with certain creditors in respect of the Company’s and ABC Holdings Limited (“ABCH”)’s financing arrangements (the “Standstill”). Creditors representing over 87.7 percent of the aggregate amount outstanding under bilateral facilities of the Company and ABCH agreed to enter the Standstill or similar bilateral agreements. The Standstill was also entered into by over 60 percent of the principal holders of the Group’s convertible bonds due 31 December 2020.”
The Standstill agreement gives Atlas Mara “sufficient time for engagement” between it and its creditors to reach an agreement over its debt and that of its subsidiary ABCH’s debt. The Standstill Agreement also allows the creditors who signed up to it not to exercise “certain rights, or otherwise take actions, in respect of rights and repayments that may arise under the convertible bonds and bilateral facilities as a result of the Group not making principal and interest payments, until and including the earlier of 31 March 2021 (unless extended) and termination of the Standstill” it explained in the press release.
Creditors demand payment, as one takes Atlas to court
As discussions continue with holdout creditors and other bilateral lenders, Atlas disclosed that lawyers acting for TLG ATMA Limited, one of its holdout creditors, have filed an application with the High Court of Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, British Virgin Islands pursuant to section 159, section 162(a) and section 162(1)9b) of the Insolvency Act 2003.
“A small holdout creditor, TLG, has filed a Court application against the Company. The Company sees TLG’s actions as both hostile and detrimental to the interests of the Company and its creditors, including TLG itself. A number of significant creditors have, since TLG’s application, reaffirmed their support for the Company and intend to assist in contesting TLG’s actions.” Atlas Mara
Nairametrics understands TLG Capital, a private equity firm is seeking for liquidation of Atlas Mara to enable it to recover its $10.8 million loans including interest and other costs.
According to Atlas Mara, TLG and two other creditors “did not agree to enter into the Standstill or similar arrangement with the Company, notwithstanding the benefits of the Standstill to the Company’s creditors as a whole.”
What you should know
- Atlas Mara has total long-term debt of about $373 million dollars.
- Atlas Mara is in talks with Access Bank to sell its BancABC and other African assets of the pan-African banking group.
- Access Bank Plc is interested in Bob Diamond’s Atlas Mara’s businesses in Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia.
- TLG Capital has also rebuffed Atlas Mara’s claims.
Note: This article was updated to reflect new information.
Financial Services
Access bank expects 30% profit outside Nigeria, to expand to 8 new African countries
Access Bank Plc expects to generate as much as 30% profit from markets outside Nigeria.
Nigeria’s largest bank, Access Bank Plc, has said that it expects to generate as much as 30% of profit outside its home market, following a series of acquisitions last year spanning East and West Africa.
The bank which just got regulatory approval to become a holding company expects its African subsidiaries and UK unit to contribute about 25-30% of profit before tax in the next 3 to 5 years from 21% in the third quarter.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the disclosure is contained in a response from the bank to questions through Whatsapp.
The bank in its statement stated that the same level of growth that is expected on pre-tax profit is also projected for assets, deposits, and revenue.
The Lagos-based bank which currently operates in 12 countries, said that it hopes to expand to 8 new African markets by setting up offices in some countries, partnering with existing banks in some nations, or deploying digital platforms to provide services to customers.
Access Bank in its statement said, “We see strong contributions from our key African markets, regional hubs, and our outside of Africa international business driven out of the UK.’’
It said that it plans to grow its risk assets by 10% this year to provide support to customers whose businesses are benefiting from the coronavirus pandemic such as telecom and health companies.
The bank further said that although Nigeria just exited a second contraction in four years in the fourth quarter, they are still skeptical as they pointed out that the sluggish economy gives no incentive to further boost lending.
Nigeria’s biggest banks such as Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, and Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc are diversifying outside their core operations or expanding across Africa in an attempt to boost revenue after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the crash of crude oil prices curtailed the home market.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had in September 2020, reported that Access Bank Plc joined the list of conventional Nigerian banks seeking to diversify and restructure its operations into a holding structure as it announced its Approval-in-Principle from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to restructure into a holding company.
- The proposed holding company structure would enable the bank to further accelerate its objectives around business diversification, improved operational efficiencies, talent retention, and robust governance.
- This is coming after the bank’s recent transaction with Cavmont Bank in Zambia, further ensuring the bank’s presence in the SADC region.
- In Nigeria, the bank is looking to transition to a holding financial institution this year which will enable it open subsidiaries in insurance brokerage and payments.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]