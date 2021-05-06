Financial Services
Zenith, Access, others move to acquire Union bank, other African assets of Atlas Mara
Atlas Mara has been working with Rothschild & Co. to consider options for its Union Bank stake.
Zenith Bank and Access Bank are among the list of financial institutions from Africa and the Middle East to indicate interest in the acquisition of Union Bank and other African assets of Atlas Mara Group, a Pan-African banking group.
This will likely bring to an end, the incursion of Bob Diamond, the founder of Atlas Mara Limited and a former Chief Executive of Barclays Bank Plc, into the African financial market, after misjudging competition on the continent and overpaying for acquisitions.
According to a report from Bloomberg, which quoted sources who preferred to be anonymous as it was yet to be made public, the London-listed group has received a number of offers for its 49.97% stake in Union Bank of Nigeria Plc.
Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc, in addition to other African rivals like Morocco’s Attijariwafa Bank are among suitors that have shown interest.
Middle Eastern banks and private equity suitors have also shown interest as some of the potential buyers have indicated they may acquire all of Atlas Mara’s remaining assets in Africa, which would include its Zimbabwe unit.
Although no final decision has been taken yet as there is still a lot of uncertainty around the discussions, Atlas Mara has been working with Rothschild & Co. to consider options for its Union Bank stake, the report suggests.
Atlas Mara Group on Wednesday said that it has secured regulatory approval for the sales of its businesses in Botswana and Mozambique and received interest in other assets, without going into details.
The Group also said it completed a planned restructuring exercise and extended a standstill agreement with its creditors to May 17 to complete necessary documentation just as it added that it is still in legal disputes with two creditors, TLG and Norsad.
What you should know
Atlas Mara Limited saw the need to reposition its operation due to the coronavirus pandemic which has negatively impacted its business and seen its shares crash by about 96% since it started trading towards the end of 2013.
The firm’s stake in UBN, Nigeria’s sixth-biggest bank by market value, is its largest investment and seen as a foothold into the continent’s most populous nation.
CBN extends Naira4dollar scheme indefintely
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended indefinitely its Naira 4-dollar scheme for diaspora remittances which was introduced a few months ago.
This is to sustain the foreign exchange market liquidity in Africa’s biggest economy which has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and drop in oil revenue.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the apex bank to all deposit money banks, International Money Transfer Operators (IMTO) and the general public, on May 5, 2021, and can be seen on its website.
The initiative by the CBN, which rewards recipients with N5 for every $1 they receive through licensed IMTOs and commercial banks, was expected to end on May 8.
It was introduced to encourage recipients of dollars to use formal banking channels and help the CBN capture such inflows to boost the liquidity of the forex market and ensure the stability of the Naira, which has been under pressure after the crash of oil prices last year due to the pandemic.
The statement from CBN reads, ‘’Further to the CBN circular referenced TED/FEM/PUB/FPC/01/003 dated 05 March 2021 on the above subject matter, which was originally scheduled to end on 08 May 2021, we hereby announce the continuation of the scheme till further notice.
‘’All aspects of the operationalization of the programme remain the same. Please take note and ensure compliance.’’
The rise of mobile money operators in Nigeria
Almost on every street in most cities across Nigeria, one can find these “POS Agents” in small kiosks, shops and sometimes, under umbrella shelters, providing financial services.
Technology continues to evolve, challenging and transforming the way that things are done across different sectors. Advancements in ICT have made it possible for people to receive, spend and save money on mobile devices like phones and tablets.
In Nigeria, the mobile money (or mobile wallet) concept has gained immense traction with many banks providing backbone support to small agents and operators bringing some aspects of traditional banking to the doorsteps of both banked and unbanked Nigerians.
Almost on every street in most towns and cities across Nigeria, one can find these “POS Agents” in small kiosks, shops and sometimes, under umbrella shelters, armed with POS machines and smartphones, making cash withdrawal, transfers, bill payments and other kinds of financial services available to people.
The COVID-19 pandemic further popularised the activities of these mobile money agents as big financial service providers adopted the concept, creating several partners and agents across the country who run outlets where people can walk in and carry out most of their financial transactions at a small fee.
Mobile Money Operators in Nigeria
Opay
Launched by a fintech company – Opera, Opay has focused on ensuring the inclusion of various financial services such as bill payments, buying of goods and services, sending and receiving funds for both users and consumers.
With over 300,000 agents and 5 million users scattered across the country, Opay has become one of the most popular fintech apps and a household name in Nigeria. Many businesses in the country accept payments via Opay. The fintech company also issues free POS equipment to agents and this has made it easy for various POS centres to spring up across the country.
MoMo
MoMo is owned by Nigeria’s largest telecom operator, MTN. It is a mobile money application licensed by CBN to provide financial services on behalf of banks. The mobile app permits users to send and receive funds across the country.
With over 150,000 agents in every local government area in the country, MoMo has created various outlets that allow users to carry out different types of transactions without necessarily visiting banking halls while these agents charge minimal percentages for every transaction.
In the words of Usoro Usoro, the Chief Executive Officer of YDFS- MTN subsidiary that launched “MoMo Agents,” the goal of MoMo is to reach every underbanked and banked Nigerian.
FirstMonie
This is an official money service of one of the major banks in Nigeria – First Bank. They provide accessible platforms where transactions are made daily. From sending and receiving money and bill payments to POS services.
With over 85,000 agents, FirstMonie provides financial services in neighbourhoods with little or no availability of banks. They are aimed at bridging the gap between high-tech services and low literacy clients. These agents are mostly shop owners or those involved in various commercial activities and they provide services to thousands of customers daily.
Paga
A free mobile application that enables users to conduct free financial transactions such as making payments, sending, and receiving money.
With 27,000 agents across the country, Paga has many retail outlets where consumers can troop in to pay their bills while carrying out various other types of transactions.
Moniepoint
A mobile money platform owned by TeamApt that allows users and agents to carry out different transactions such as money withdrawal, cash transfer, airtime top-up, etc., reliably and profitably.
Moniepoint agents enjoy fair commissions and a stable network. There are over 50,000 agents in various states across Nigeria.
Why this matters
The emergence of mobile money operators in Nigeria has simplified the everyday financial life of an average citizen who can simply walk into any of these centres to perform a wide array of transactions previously restricted to banking halls.
