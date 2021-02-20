Atlas Mara continues talk with creditors, as one proceeds with court actions

Atlas Mara Limited, a sub-Saharan African financial services group listed on the London Stock Exchange, has disclosed that it is in talks with creditors to achieve a comprehensive debt restructuring.

According to a news report by Morningstar, the group has provided key updates on the progress made so far in its discussions with creditors of the group and certain principal holders of the Group’s convertible bonds which fell due on 31 December 2020.

In order to provide sufficient time for engagement between the Company and its creditors to reach an agreement and facilitate a comprehensive restructuring of the company’s debt, Atlas Mara notified bondholders at the end of December that it had entered into a new secured facility agreement with a fund entity managed by UBS O’Connor LLC, stating further that a standstill agreement had been reached with a group of creditors – representing 88% of its creditors – in respect of financing arrangements for Atlas Mara and subsidiary ABC Holdings Ltd.

Background of the standstill agreement

Under the standstill agreement, the consenting creditors have agreed not to exercise certain rights, or take actions, to facilitate the repayments of the convertible bonds and bilateral facilities as a result of the Group not making principal and interest payments, until the termination of the Standstill, March 31st, unless extended.

According to a statement by the financial services group, despite not reaching an agreement after series of discussions, Atlas is set on the course to a proposed plan that will help create a sustainable benefit for all stakeholders, inclusively.

Atlas noted that the discussions, however, will include plans for a comprehensive recapitalization and restructuring of the company’s and ABCH’s balance sheet, stressing that further disposals in addition to those already announced, will be made to cushion the disruptions occasioned by the pandemic.

Creditors demand payment, as one takes Atlas to court

As discussions continue with holdout creditors and other bilateral lenders, Atlas disclosed that lawyers acting for TLG ATMA Limited, one of its holdout creditors, have filed an application with the High Court of Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, British Virgin Islands pursuant to section 159, section 162(a) and section 162(1)9b) of the Insolvency Act 2003.

The creditor in its application seeks to appoint joint liquidators in respect of the Company, as the amount of outstanding debt related to TLG is approximately $10.8 million, and this includes accrued interest and other costs, compared to the total amounts due to other consenting creditors who continue to be supportive.

It is important to note that TLG and two other creditors did not agree to enter into the Standstill or similar arrangement with the Company, notwithstanding the benefits of the Standstill to the Company’s creditors as a whole.

Since the execution of the Standstill with majority of its creditors, the Atlas has continued to attempt to engage with TLG, in an effort to obtain its support and agreement to the terms of the standstill or to find another consensual solution, while TLG has not been receptive to these options and instead taken a number of actions which the Company believes are damaging to TLG’s position.

However, a number of significant consenting creditors have reaffirmed their support for the Company by granting certain waivers as a result of these hostile actions taken by TLG, in the event that TLG is unwilling to withdraw the application, Atlas Mara intends to robustly contest it for the benefit of its creditors as a whole and other stakeholders.

