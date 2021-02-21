Cryptocurrency
Unknown whale transfers $256 million worth of Bitcoin
Someone moved 4,501 BTC (256,327,624 USD) transferred from Coinbase to an unknown wallet.
Bitcoin whales have been moving large stacks of Bitcoins at record levels, amid high institutional demand for the world’s most popular crypto asset.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 4,501 #BTC (256,327,624 USD) transferred from #Coinbase to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) February 21, 2021
This is triggered by the strong bullish momentum prevailing in the BTC market amid significant gains seen in major altcoins like Stellar, Ethereum, Cardano, and Polkadot.
It’s critical to however understand that tracking Bitcoin wallet activity is not really anonymous because all BTC transactions are kept permanently and publicly on the blockchain or ledger system.
This makes it very easy for anyone to see the transactions and balances of any BTC address.
Normally in the crypto-verse, investors or traders who own a large number of Bitcoins are typically tagged as Bitcoin whales. This means a Bitcoin whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
The low cost of transferring financial assets when compared to conventional transfer systems such as transfers through commercial banks that may attract up to 1% or more of the amount being used to facilitate the transaction has given Bitcoin a strong edge among large entities.
As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoins circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend BTC finds itself in. Meaning that over time, it’s possible that as Bitcoin approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
Bottom line: Although it is difficult to predict market movements, Bitcoin whales have shown historically that they often determine Bitcoin’s trend.
Billionaire Watch
World’s richest man, Elon Musk says Ethereum and Bitcoin is looking expensive
In a tweet released some hours ago by Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, he has disclosed that the price of the leading two cryptos seems to be in overbought territory.
The leader of the world’s most valuable electric car maker was replying to Peter Schiff — a highly revered gold hedge fund manager that is popularly known for his strong bias against crypto assets and has always believed gold was much better than Bitcoin and fiat money.
An email saying you have gold is not the same as having gold. You might as well have crypto.
Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of barter.
That data, like all data, is subject to latency & error. The system will evolve to that which minimizes both.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2021
“Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of barter,” Musk said. “That data, like all data, is subject to latency & error.”
In the following post, he added, “that said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol.”
That said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2021
The world’s most demanded crypto-asset, some hours ago, broke a very important milestone. With the price of Bitcoin breaching $55,000, Bitcoin’s market value has now breached $1 trillion.
Some leading traditional finance experts are also not buying into the flagship crypto bullish run as they see little value in the digital currency on the account that they believe Bitcoin, and other leading Cryptos are just part of a larger speculative bubble.
However, many crypto experts argue that this could be Bitcoin’s most important milestone to date, as it is now the sixth most-valuable asset worldwide.
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $57,207.44 with a daily trading volume of $67.6 billion and is up 4.61% for the day. It is currently valued at $1.067 trillion.
Also, the world’s utility crypto, Ethereum, at press time traded at $1,999.67 with a daily trading volume of $31.4 billion. Ethereum is up 1.88% for the day.
With a trillion dollars to its name, Bitcoin has now joined the highly prestigious club of trillionaires, which includes the likes of Apple, Saudi Aramco, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet A.
Still, many crypto pundits are dueling with skeptics for the dominant narrative around the surge, some crypto experts are also of the bias that these popularly known crypto assets are being embraced for their ability to hedge risks such as inflation, while others sense a precarious mania riding atop waves of monetary and fiscal stimulus.
There is no doubt, 2021 continues to shape up as a very exciting year for Bitcoin. The flagship crypto has gotten more credibility in recent days due to blue-chip companies like Mastercard and America’s oldest bank, BNY Mellon, showing support for it.
Mastercard had earlier disclosed that it would open up its network to some cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin.
Bitcoin joins the trillion-dollar club with Apple, Saudi Aramco and Google
The world’s most demanded crypto-asset, some hours ago, broke a very important milestone. With the price of Bitcoin breaching $55,000, Bitcoin’s market value has now breached $1 trillion.
Many crypto experts argue that this could be Bitcoin’s most important milestone to date, as it is now the sixth most-valuable asset worldwide. At press time, the world’s most valuable crypto asset traded at $56,434.8, up 10.01% on the day. It was the biggest one-day percentage gain since February 8.
The buying pressure sighted on Bitcoin pushed its market value up to $1,047.9 billion or 61.52% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,038.9 villion.
READ: Why Bitcoin could triple in value annually
With a trillion dollars to its name, Bitcoin has now joined the highly prestigious club of trillionaires, that includes the likes of Apple, Saudi Aramco, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet A.
Bitcoin had been trading between $55,415.1 and $56,552.6 for the day.
Over the past week, The flagship crypto asset has seen a rise in value, as it gained 18.5%. The volume of Bitcoin traded for the day to the time of writing was $64.7 billion or 38.41% of the total volume of all crypto assets.
READ: Ethereum breaks above $1,520 amid strong buying demand
