NNPC says no plans to increase pump price of petrol
The NNPC has assured organised labour and Nigerians that there is no plan to increase the price of petrol.
The Nigerian oil giant, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured organised labour and Nigerians that there is no plan to increase the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol in the month of February.
This follows the reported rumour of plans to increase the price of petrol due to the continuous increase in the global price of crude oil and the reported hoarding of the product by some depot owners and marketers.
The assurance was contained in a statement issued by the NNPC and signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru, on Thursday in Abuja.
Obateru in the statement said, “In spite of the rise in the price of crude oil in the international market, NNPC has ruled out any increment in the ex-depot price of PMS in February 2021.’’
Obateru in the statement explained that the decision was to allow ongoing engagements with organised labour and other stakeholders on an acceptable framework that would not expose the ordinary Nigerian to any hardship.
While giving assurances that the corporation had enough stockpile of petrol to keep the nation well supplied for about 40 days, he urged petroleum products marketers not to engage in the hoarding of PMS in order not to create artificial scarcity and unnecessary hardship for Nigerians.
Obateru also called on relevant regulatory authorities to step up monitoring of the activities of marketers with a view to sanctioning those involved in products hoarding or arbitrary increase of pump price.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, had in March 2020 announced the deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry and the subsequent removal of the petrol subsidy.
- He said that subsequently, the prices of petroleum products would be determined by prevailing market forces.
- With the increase in the oil price to about $65 per barrel, oil marketers and other stakeholders have insisted that the current petrol price is not sustainable unless the Federal Government would return back to the subsidy regime, which has no provision in the 2021 budget.
- The ex-depot price is the price at which oil marketers buy products from the depot and the price determines the price at which they sell to motorists at their various petrol stations.
DPR warns against hoarding of petroleum products by depot owners, threatens sanctions
DPR has warned depot owners against the hoarding of petroleum products in their facilities across the country.
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has warned depot owners against the hoarding of petroleum products in their facilities across the country.
This follows the reported appearance of queues at some filling stations across the country, which could be a result of artificial scarcity created by the depot owners and some retail marketers.
According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this warning was issued by the Director/Chief Executive of DPR, Mr Sarki Auwalu, in a statement on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in Lagos.
Auwalu, in his statement, noted that the warning had become imperative following reports received by the agency on the unwholesome activities of some depot owners who have created artificial scarcity by hoarding products in some parts of the country.
Their illegal activities could be to ultimately help achieve their agenda of driving up the price of these petroleum products.
While pointing out that the nefarious activities of these depot owners is causing untold hardship to Nigerians, Auwalu said that from available records, there was product sufficiency in the country and that there was no need for such practices by these group of unpatriotic citizens.
The DPR boss emphasized that as the agency saddled with the responsibility of issuing licenses to all oil and gas facilities in the country, it would not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions on any depot found wanting in this regard.
He said that the agency had set up a special task force to intensify surveillance and monitoring of all depots to check this anomaly and also noted that DPR would continue to provide its regulatory focus of quality, quantity, integrity, and safety (QQIS) for the effective operations of the downstream sector.
What you should know
- The rise in the global price of crude oil to over $63 per barrel has led to a lot of uncertainty in the downstream sector of the oil industry as petrol marketers had expected an increase in the pump price of the product as the Federal Government had earlier announced the removal of petrol subsidy.
- Some oil marketers had directed their members to sell at increased prices for the product despite no official confirmation or approval from the Federal Government to that effect.
- It must be noted that the price of crude oil is a major determining factor in the pricing template of the price of petrol.
Minister says FG spends over N50 billion to subsidise electricity in the country
Power Minister has disclosed that the FG spends over N50 billion to subsidise costs in the country’s electricity supply.
The Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman has stated that the Federal Government spends over N50 billion in subsidizing electricity supply in the country.
This was disclosed in a statement delivered by the Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister, Mr Aaron Artimas, while receiving delegates of the Guild of Actors and Film Producers, otherwise known as, Kannywood in his office.
Artimas quoted the Minister as stating that the FG subsidizes the costs due to the rising costs of power in Nigeria, citing the subsidies are provided to support the DisCos.
“Worried by the incessant complaints by ordinary Nigerians over the unavoidable and periodic increase in the cost of electricity, the Federal Government has been subsidising electricity supply in the country to the tune of over N50 billion.
“The funds are provided to augment the shortfall by the Distribution Companies (DiSCos) who have failed to defray the cost of bulk electricity supplied to them by the Generating Companies.
“However, following a minor increase in the tariff regime, the subsidy has now decreased by half, but still constitutes a serious drain on the nation’s economy,” Mamman stated.
The Minister added that the DisCos were privatised before Buhari’s administration came to power. He also stated that “the government has no alternative than to continue managing the sector before a final solution is secured.”
“Through the Presidential Power Initiative and other intervention measures, the government is diligently working to massively resolve all these inherited problems that have continuously frustrated the success of the sector,” he added.
- Recall Nairametrics reported that the World Bank approved $500 million to support Nigeria in improving electricity distribution in the country.
- The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) also announced that only 62.63% of electric customers in Nigeria were under the estimated billing package as at September 2020.
