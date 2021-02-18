GDP: Information and communication sector grows by 13.8% in 2020

According to the Gross Domestic Product Report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday, the information and communication sector grew by 13.8%% in full-year 2020 compared to 11.08% recorded in 2019 and 9.65% in 2018.

The information and communication sector comprises four activities; Telecommunications and Information Services, Publishing, Motion Picture, Sound Recording, and Music Production, and Broadcasting.

The sector recorded a growth rate of 14.95% in real terms, year on year, an increase of 6.45% points over the corresponding period of 2019.

The sector contributed 15.06% to aggregate real GDP in Q4 2020, higher than the same quarter of 2019, in which it represented 13.12% and higher than the preceding quarter, in which it represented 13.47%.

Highlights