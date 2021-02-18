Spotlight Stories
GDP: Information and communication sector grows by 13.8% in 2020
The information and communication sector grew by 13.8%% in full-year 2020 compared to 11.08% growth recorded in 2019.
According to the Gross Domestic Product Report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday, the information and communication sector grew by 13.8%% in full-year 2020 compared to 11.08% recorded in 2019 and 9.65% in 2018.
The information and communication sector comprises four activities; Telecommunications and Information Services, Publishing, Motion Picture, Sound Recording, and Music Production, and Broadcasting.
The sector recorded a growth rate of 14.95% in real terms, year on year, an increase of 6.45% points over the corresponding period of 2019.
The sector contributed 15.06% to aggregate real GDP in Q4 2020, higher than the same quarter of 2019, in which it represented 13.12% and higher than the preceding quarter, in which it represented 13.47%.
Highlights
- Telecommunications & Information Services grew by 17.64% in Q4 2020 compared to 17.36% in Q3 2020 and 10.26% in Q4 2019. The sector also grew by 15.9% in full-year 2020 from 11.41% in 2019 and 11.33% in 2018.
- Publishing contracted by 2.59% in Q4 2020 from -5.77% in Q3 2020 and 3.12% in Q4 2019. It also contracted by 6.79% in full-year 2020 from 2.6% growth in 2019 and 6.03% in 2018.
- Motion Pictures, Sound recording, and Music production grew by 2.51% in Q4 2020 from 1.61% in Q3 2020 and 0.81% in Q4 2019. It grew by 0.03% in full-year 2020 from 0.2% in 2019 and -0.44% in 2018.
- Broadcasting grew by 4.42% in Q4 2020 compared to 3.23% in Q3 2020 and 2.17% in Q4 2019. It also grew by 4.85% in full-year 2020 from 2.29% in 2019 and 7.38% in 2018.
- The total contribution of the sector to the GDP at the end of 2020 stood at 15.05%.
Manufacturing
Nigeria’s manufacturing sector contracts by 2.75% in 2020
NBS report reveals that the real GDP of Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector contracted by 2.75% in 2020.
The recent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report released by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the real GDP of the manufacturing sector contracted by -2.75% in 2020.
This signals the end of a two-year run of real growth in the sector.
The contraction in the real GDP of the Manufacturing sector, leaves the sector in a vulnerable position, noting that the sector according to NBS computation grew by 0.77% in 2019 and 2.09% in 2018.
It is essential to understand that in nominal terms, without factoring in the change in prices in 2020, the Nominal GDP of the sector recorded a growth rate of 16.44% at the end of the year, compared to 34.73% in 2019.
Highlights
- At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020: the manufacturing sector’s Real GDP contracted by –1.51% (year-on-year). This is lower than the corresponding quarter of 2019 and the preceding quarter by –2.75% points and –0.01% points respectively.
- The growth rate of the sector, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, stood at 5.60%.
- However, in nominal terms, the sector’s GDP growth at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 was recorded at 24.60% (year-on-year), this is -1.69% points lower than 26.29% recorded in the corresponding period of 2019 but 11.06% points higher than the preceding quarter (13.54%).
- In nominal terms, quarter on quarter growth of the sector was recorded at 5.78%
- The Real contribution of the sector to the Nation’s GDP in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 8.60%, which is lower than the 8.74% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the 8.93% recorded in the third quarter of 2020.
- At the end of 2020, the annual contribution of the Manufacturing sector to Nigeria’s GDP stood at 8.99%.
What you should know
The Manufacturing sector is comprised of thirteen activities: Oil Refining; Cement; Food, Beverages and Tobacco; Textile, Apparel, and Footwear; Wood and Wood Products; Pulp Paper and Paper products; Chemical and Pharmaceutical products; Non-metallic Products, Plastic and Rubber products; Electrical and Electronic, Basic Metal and Iron and Steel; Motor Vehicles and Assembly; and Other Manufacturing.
Financial Services
Finance and Insurance Sector contributes 3.36% to GDP in 2020
The finance and Insurance Sector contributed 3.36% to GDP, according to the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product report published by the NBS.
The annual contribution to GDP by the Finance and Insurance Sector, which consists of Financial Institutions and Insurance, stands at 3.36%, according to the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the contribution of Finance and Insurance to real GDP stood at 3.07% as at Q4 2020, lower than the contribution of 3.19% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 (Q4 2019) by 0.12% points, but higher than 2.67% recorded in Q3 2020 by 0.40% points.
The sector’s contribution to the overall nominal GDP was 2.80% in Q4 2020, lower than the 3.12% it recorded in Q4 2019, but higher than the contribution of 2.46% it made in Q3 2020. For 2020, the sector contributed 3.11% of aggregate nominal GDP.
The sector contracted by 1.10% in nominal terms (year on year), with the growth rate of Financial Institutions as 0.07% while –12.05% was recorded for Insurance.
The overall rate was lower than in Q4 2019 by 24.43% points and 7.01% points than Q3 2020. Quarter-on-quarter growth was 26.88% while annual growth of this sector was 11.98% in 2020.
Other Key highlights
- The Financial Institutions and Insurance accounted for 91.40% and 8.60% of the sector respectively, in real terms in Q4 2020.
- Growth in this sector, was -3.63% in real terms, lower than the rate recorded in Q4 2019 (20.18%), and the rate recorded in the preceding quarter (3.21%). Quarter-on-quarter, real growth stood at 26.07%. Annual growth of 9.37% was recorded in 2020, compared to 2.57% in 2019.
