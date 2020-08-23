Connect with us
Nigeria’s export earnings dropped to $13.39 billion in April due to COVID-19 – CBN

Due to the decline in the price of crude oil in Q1 2020, aggregate export earnings declined by 14.9%.

Published

2 hours ago

on

The total export earnings recorded by Nigeria dropped by 14.9% from $15.22 billion as at end of March 2020 to $13.39 billion in April. This is attributed to the decline in crude oil prices.

This was disclosed by the Central Bank of Nigeria in its monthly economic report for the month of April.

The report stated, “Due to the decline in the price of crude oil in first quarter (Q1) 2020, aggregate export earnings declined by 14.9% and 12% to $13.39billion, compared with $15.74billion and $15.22billion in Q4 2019 and 2019 Q1 respectively.”

The report also stated that the export of crude oil fell by 20% and 14% to $9.48billion, from $11.84billion and $11.02billion in 2019 Q4 and 2020 Q1 respectively.

This was attributed to the fall in the average price of Nigeria’s reference crude, the bonny light, to $52.48 per barrel in 2020 Q1, from $65.87 and $64.90 per barrel in 2019 Q1 and 2019 Q4 respectively.

“Dampened global demand and supply-chain disruptions due to the lockdown measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic were factors that contributed to the fall in crude oil price,” it added.

Non-oil export

However, the non-oil export witnessed a marginal increase of 0.9% from $2.14 billion in Q4 2019 to $2.16billion. But it was lower than the $2.36billion recorded in Q1 2019.

The share of crude oil and gas export was 70.8% and 13.1% respectively, while non-oil export accounted for the balance of 16.1%.

Drivers of non-oil exports

The main drivers of non-oil exports are cashew nuts, cocoa beans, sesame seeds. The major destinations of the commodities are Netherlands, Cote d’Ivoire, Brazil and the USA.

Non-oil export receipts through banks

Due to the lull in economic activities, occasioned by the partial lockdown of the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, aggregate non-oil export receipts through banks declined in April 2020.

The aggregate non-oil export receipts through banks closed at $0.05 billion, compared with $0.24 billion and $1.83 billion in March 2020 and the corresponding period of 2019, respectively.

Contributions of sectors

The industrial sector’s 70.8% decrease in receipts contributed to the development. The sector stood at $30.07 million in April 2020.

Receipts from agricultural, manufactured products and Minerals sectors, also declined by 87.9%, 79.7% and 18.0% to $11.02 million, $7.71 million, and $1.29 million, respectively, from their levels in the preceding month.

However, receipts from food products increased by 3.9% to $3.62 million, from its level in the preceding month. The growth was due to increased export of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Abiola has spent about 14 years in journalism. His career has covered some top local print media like TELL Magazine, Broad Street Journal, The Point Newspaper. The Bloomberg MEI alumni has interviewed some of the most influential figures of the IMF, G-20 Summit, Pre-G20 Central Bank Governors and Finance Ministers, Critical Communication World Conference. The multiple award winner is variously trained in business and markets journalism at Lagos Business School, and Pan-Atlantic University.

Commodities

Crude oil prices close lower due to growing concerns about global economy

Crude oil markets are still trading unusually been less volatile this week

Published

13 hours ago

on

August 22, 2020

By

global oil market, Bonny Light and Brent crude oil, Arthur Eze, Nigeria cuts crude oil production to 1.77mbpd, Nigeria wants international oil companies to pay up now , OPEC+ deal gets a boost as Russia and Saudi Arabia consider further output cut, 4 key reasons why Brent crude might slip back to $35 per barrel, How substantial is compliance for the Oil market?

Crude oil prices closed the last trading day of the week on a bearish note. The prices dropped by more than 1% on Friday as the global economy continues to falter due to renewed COVID-19 restrictions in some vital economic hubs around the world.

Brent crude futures settled at $44.35 a barrel, down 55 cents or 1.2%. Also, America’s West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $42.34 a barrel, falling by 1.1%.

Brent fell about 1% for the week, while WTI saw a weekly rise of nearly 1%.

America’s most recent economic data showed that the country’s initial jobless claims rose higher than earlier projected. The implication is that the path to economic recovery is not as quick as earlier anticipated.
Meanwhile, crude oil markets were relatively calm this week, despite strong macros like Thursday’s FOMC minutes, and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) data released.

It seems like the current market observation concerning the steep decline in volatility in the crude oil price continues to hold. The oil Vix measure of volatility is now back to mid-February levels.

READ: Why Warren Buffett’s company is buying shares of a gold mining company

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp gave insights on OPEC+ strategy in stabilizing crude oil prices. He said:

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) continued to focus on reigning in laggards, which should be supportive for prices. And although Iraq has made progress but remains above quota, Nigeria is still significantly over-producing. It has been given until August 28th to deliver detailed plans for coming into compliance and over-compensating for their failure to cut production so far.

“Industry reports estimate that 1.2mb/d of additional cuts through August and September are needed to offset oversupply to date, implying OPEC+ cuts fall to 8.9mb/d in the current phase instead of the 7.7mb/d target.

“But with enforcement tactics reduced to merely public smearing of laggards or a very unlikely disbanding of the agreement, the proof will need to be in the pudding as it remains critical that non-compliant members toe the line to bring the markets closer to equilibrium.

Commodities

Crude oil prices rally higher as OPEC+ ramps up effort to curb oversupply

Also Brent crude soared by 0.4%, to trade at $44.07, heading for a weekly rise around 0.5%.

Published

2 days ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

reserves, Nigeria Crude Oil Prices, Nigeria wants international oil companies to pay up now , Trade conflict between United States, China continues to affect oil prices, Global oil prices rally to $69.16, as Soleimani killed in US air strike, Crude oil prices continue to rise on the backdrop of US-Iran tension, Coronavirus projected to affect crude oil demand negatively , Worry, as Coronavirus threat pushes oil price below budget benchmark, Coronavirus: FG to review budget as oil price plunges, BOOM: Crude oil price crash below $30 in worst trading day since 1930,Bears ravage Global market, Brent Oil surges 10% trading at $27.29 per barrel, Crude Oil up 10% as Brent crude raises to $27 per barrel, Oil market crisis – possible production shutdown looms, The time crude oil became cheaper than water,, Brent crude surges past $40, analyst recommends investment in crude oil derivatives, Nigeria's Bonny light hit four months high, Nigeria's Bonny light hit four months high

Crude oil prices soared higher on Friday morning, on track for the third consecutive week of gains.

This had been triggered by OPEC+’s  efforts to cut down crude oil output, coupled with growing concerns over the global economic recovery from the COVID-19-induced recession.

What we know: At about 5.55 am GMT, U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained 0.2% to $42.90. The price is on course for a 2% rise this week.

READ MORE: Petroleum Industry Bill set to go to President Buhari

Also, Brent crude rose by 0.4% to trade at $44.07, heading for a weekly rise around 0.5%.

Both benchmark oil contracts dropped about 1% yesterday after weekly U.S. jobless claims came in higher than expected.

Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp gave vital insights on the macros disrupting crude oil demand-supply rebalancing. He said;

“The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) continued to focus on reigning in laggards, which should be supportive for prices. And although Iraq has made progress but remains above quota, and Nigeria is still significantly over-producing, has been given until August 28th to deliver detailed plans for coming into compliance and over-compensating for their failure to cut production so far.

READ: CBN’s MPC unlikely to cut rates, as Nigeria’s foreign reserves hit $36.16 billion

“Industry reports estimate that 1.2mb/d of additional cuts through August and September are needed to offset oversupply to date, implying OPEC+ cuts fall to 8.9mb/d in the current phase instead of the 7.7mb/d target.

“But with enforcement tactics reduced to merely public smearing of laggards or a very unlikely disbanding of the agreement, the proof will need to be in the pudding as it remains critical that non-compliant members toe the line to bring the markets closer to equilibrium.”

Hopefully, the ongoing recovery of global demand will relieve some pressure on OPEC+. However, it is worth noting that OPEC+ release did suggest there remains “growing risks” of a prolonged second wave. It also hinted that the global recovery is moving slower than expected.

Commodities

OPEC+ to slash production by extra 2.31 million barrels for members to limit oversupply

OPEC+ agreed to production cuts of 9.6 million barrels after record lows in April.

Published

3 days ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

OPEC+ Alliance, US, Russia, Canada, Mexico reach historic deal to cut 13.4 million bpd, Oil market still uncertain over the OPEC+ deal as prices react positively, 7 oil producing countries most affected by covid-19, see where Nigeria is placed

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, OPEC+, said some members would have to reduce the group’s total production by an additional 2.31 million barrels per day in order to deal with its oversupply issues.

This was disclosed through an internal OPEC+ report which was reported by Reuters. Nairametrics understands that the oversupply between May and July should be compensated from August through September.

READ: Saudi Crown Prince in talks with President Buhari over oil price stability

Yesterday, Nairametrics reported that the Saudi King, Salman bin Abdulaziz, spoke with Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on the need for Nigeria to comply with its OPEC+ production quotas. Nigeria, Iraq, and other non-compliant members were placed on extended cuts just before the cartel’s meeting this week.

OPEC data for the period of May-July shows that Nigeria, Iraq and others did not comply with their production cut quotas for the period, having recorded overproduction of 50,000 barrels per day for the period. Russia, for instance, overproduced by 280,000 bpd while Kazakhstan overproduced by 190,000 bpd for the same period.

READ: OPEC+ to reduce production cuts in August to 7.7 million barrels a day

OPEC+ agreed to production cuts of 9.6 million barrels after record lows in April. Following the rebound of oil prices to above $40, the group plans to limit production cuts by 7.7 million bpd this month. However, with the new report revealed by Reuters, total production cut would settle at 8.85 million bpd if the additional 2.31 million bpd are added to OPEC production numbers.

The report also forecasts global oil demand to decline by 9.1 million bpd for the rest of the year, 100,000 higher than OPEC’s previous prediction. The group expects oil demand decline to rise to just 7 million bpd by 2021.

In the case of no vaccine and longer COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, North America and Europe, OPEC+ forecasts demand to decline by 11.2 million bpd for the rest of the year.

