Nigeria’s export earnings dropped to $13.39 billion in April due to COVID-19 – CBN
Due to the decline in the price of crude oil in Q1 2020, aggregate export earnings declined by 14.9%.
The total export earnings recorded by Nigeria dropped by 14.9% from $15.22 billion as at end of March 2020 to $13.39 billion in April. This is attributed to the decline in crude oil prices.
This was disclosed by the Central Bank of Nigeria in its monthly economic report for the month of April.
The report stated, “Due to the decline in the price of crude oil in first quarter (Q1) 2020, aggregate export earnings declined by 14.9% and 12% to $13.39billion, compared with $15.74billion and $15.22billion in Q4 2019 and 2019 Q1 respectively.”
The report also stated that the export of crude oil fell by 20% and 14% to $9.48billion, from $11.84billion and $11.02billion in 2019 Q4 and 2020 Q1 respectively.
This was attributed to the fall in the average price of Nigeria’s reference crude, the bonny light, to $52.48 per barrel in 2020 Q1, from $65.87 and $64.90 per barrel in 2019 Q1 and 2019 Q4 respectively.
“Dampened global demand and supply-chain disruptions due to the lockdown measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic were factors that contributed to the fall in crude oil price,” it added.
Non-oil export
However, the non-oil export witnessed a marginal increase of 0.9% from $2.14 billion in Q4 2019 to $2.16billion. But it was lower than the $2.36billion recorded in Q1 2019.
The share of crude oil and gas export was 70.8% and 13.1% respectively, while non-oil export accounted for the balance of 16.1%.
Drivers of non-oil exports
The main drivers of non-oil exports are cashew nuts, cocoa beans, sesame seeds. The major destinations of the commodities are Netherlands, Cote d’Ivoire, Brazil and the USA.
Non-oil export receipts through banks
Due to the lull in economic activities, occasioned by the partial lockdown of the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, aggregate non-oil export receipts through banks declined in April 2020.
The aggregate non-oil export receipts through banks closed at $0.05 billion, compared with $0.24 billion and $1.83 billion in March 2020 and the corresponding period of 2019, respectively.
Contributions of sectors
The industrial sector’s 70.8% decrease in receipts contributed to the development. The sector stood at $30.07 million in April 2020.
Receipts from agricultural, manufactured products and Minerals sectors, also declined by 87.9%, 79.7% and 18.0% to $11.02 million, $7.71 million, and $1.29 million, respectively, from their levels in the preceding month.
However, receipts from food products increased by 3.9% to $3.62 million, from its level in the preceding month. The growth was due to increased export of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.
Crude oil prices close lower due to growing concerns about global economy
Crude oil markets are still trading unusually been less volatile this week
Crude oil prices closed the last trading day of the week on a bearish note. The prices dropped by more than 1% on Friday as the global economy continues to falter due to renewed COVID-19 restrictions in some vital economic hubs around the world.
Brent crude futures settled at $44.35 a barrel, down 55 cents or 1.2%. Also, America’s West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $42.34 a barrel, falling by 1.1%.
Brent fell about 1% for the week, while WTI saw a weekly rise of nearly 1%.
It seems like the current market observation concerning the steep decline in volatility in the crude oil price continues to hold. The oil Vix measure of volatility is now back to mid-February levels.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp gave insights on OPEC+ strategy in stabilizing crude oil prices. He said:
“The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) continued to focus on reigning in laggards, which should be supportive for prices. And although Iraq has made progress but remains above quota, Nigeria is still significantly over-producing. It has been given until August 28th to deliver detailed plans for coming into compliance and over-compensating for their failure to cut production so far.
“Industry reports estimate that 1.2mb/d of additional cuts through August and September are needed to offset oversupply to date, implying OPEC+ cuts fall to 8.9mb/d in the current phase instead of the 7.7mb/d target.
“But with enforcement tactics reduced to merely public smearing of laggards or a very unlikely disbanding of the agreement, the proof will need to be in the pudding as it remains critical that non-compliant members toe the line to bring the markets closer to equilibrium.”
Crude oil prices rally higher as OPEC+ ramps up effort to curb oversupply
Also Brent crude soared by 0.4%, to trade at $44.07, heading for a weekly rise around 0.5%.
Crude oil prices soared higher on Friday morning, on track for the third consecutive week of gains.
This had been triggered by OPEC+’s efforts to cut down crude oil output, coupled with growing concerns over the global economic recovery from the COVID-19-induced recession.
What we know: At about 5.55 am GMT, U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained 0.2% to $42.90. The price is on course for a 2% rise this week.
Also, Brent crude rose by 0.4% to trade at $44.07, heading for a weekly rise around 0.5%.
Both benchmark oil contracts dropped about 1% yesterday after weekly U.S. jobless claims came in higher than expected.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp gave vital insights on the macros disrupting crude oil demand-supply rebalancing. He said;
Hopefully, the ongoing recovery of global demand will relieve some pressure on OPEC+. However, it is worth noting that OPEC+ release did suggest there remains “growing risks” of a prolonged second wave. It also hinted that the global recovery is moving slower than expected.
OPEC+ to slash production by extra 2.31 million barrels for members to limit oversupply
OPEC+ agreed to production cuts of 9.6 million barrels after record lows in April.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, OPEC+, said some members would have to reduce the group’s total production by an additional 2.31 million barrels per day in order to deal with its oversupply issues.
This was disclosed through an internal OPEC+ report which was reported by Reuters. Nairametrics understands that the oversupply between May and July should be compensated from August through September.
READ: Saudi Crown Prince in talks with President Buhari over oil price stability
Yesterday, Nairametrics reported that the Saudi King, Salman bin Abdulaziz, spoke with Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on the need for Nigeria to comply with its OPEC+ production quotas. Nigeria, Iraq, and other non-compliant members were placed on extended cuts just before the cartel’s meeting this week.
OPEC data for the period of May-July shows that Nigeria, Iraq and others did not comply with their production cut quotas for the period, having recorded overproduction of 50,000 barrels per day for the period. Russia, for instance, overproduced by 280,000 bpd while Kazakhstan overproduced by 190,000 bpd for the same period.
READ: OPEC+ to reduce production cuts in August to 7.7 million barrels a day
OPEC+ agreed to production cuts of 9.6 million barrels after record lows in April. Following the rebound of oil prices to above $40, the group plans to limit production cuts by 7.7 million bpd this month. However, with the new report revealed by Reuters, total production cut would settle at 8.85 million bpd if the additional 2.31 million bpd are added to OPEC production numbers.
The report also forecasts global oil demand to decline by 9.1 million bpd for the rest of the year, 100,000 higher than OPEC’s previous prediction. The group expects oil demand decline to rise to just 7 million bpd by 2021.
In the case of no vaccine and longer COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, North America and Europe, OPEC+ forecasts demand to decline by 11.2 million bpd for the rest of the year.