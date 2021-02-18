Business
GDP: Agriculture sector grows by 3.42% in Q4 2020
The Agriculture sector grew by 3.42% in real terms in Q4 2020 compared to a growth of 1.39% recorded in Q3 2020.
This was disclosed in the Q4 GDP report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday. The 2020 Agric GDP grew by 2.17% compared to 2.36% recorded in 2019.
The NBS disclosed that Crop Production grew by 3.68% compared to 1.38% in Q3 2020 & 2.52% in Q4 2019. The total 2020 GDP for Crop Production grew 2.24% compared to 2.51% in 2019
- Livestock grew by 2.38% in the quarter under review compared to 2.29% in Q3 2020 & -0.20% in Q4 2019. It also grew by 1.91% in 2020 full year compared to 0.16% in 2019
- Forestry grew by 1.24% in Q4 2020 compared to 2.55% in Q3 2020 & 1.26% in the corresponding period of 2019. Forestry also grew by 1.62% compared to 2.59% recorded in 2019
- Fishing however contracted by 3.60% compared to a similar contraction of 2.07% recorded in Q3 2020 & a positive growth of 2.33% in Q4 2019. Fishing grew 0.26% compared to 3.33% in 2019
Appointments
President Buhari appoints new heads for Nigeria Correctional Service, NSCDC
President Buhari has appointed new heads of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigeria Correctional Service.
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Abubakar Audi as the new Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
He replaces Abdullahi Muhammadu who retired from service after completing his term as commandant-general.
The President has also nominated Haliru Nababa as the new head of the Nigeria Correctional Service (former Nigerian Prison Service).
According to a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, on February 18, this was disclosed by the Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.
What the statement from the Federal Ministry of Interior is saying
The statement from the Ministry of Interior reads, ‘’President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR has approved the appointment of Ahmed Abubakar Audi PhD, mni as the new Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) following the retirement from service of Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu.
‘’Ahmed Audi, emerged the top best candidate out of those that went through the transparent selection process initiated by the Ministry of Interior through the Board to ensure that the most suitable among the top-ranking officers in the service was appointed to replace the out-going Commandant-General of the NSCDC.
‘’Furthermore, President Muhammadu Buhari has also nominated Haliru Nababa mni, as the new Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), subject to the confirmation of the Senate in line with the provision of the new Act establishing the Nigerian Correctional Service 2019.
‘’The Minister of Interior and Chairman, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola who congratulated the new appointees, called on them to ensure full implementation of the mandate of their services as well as to ensure synergy with other security agencies in the country with the view to providing efficient internal security services and citizenship integrity for Nigerians and foreigners alike in line with the policy thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.’’
What you should know
- The Nigerian Correctional Service, formerly known as Nigerian Prison Service is a government agency of Nigeria, headquartered in Abuja and operates prisons. It is under the supervision of the Ministry of the Interior and the Civil Defence Immigration and Correctional Service.
- Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is a paramilitary institution that was established in May 1967 by the Nigerian Government, with the act of the National Assembly. The act was amended in 2007, to enhance the statutory duties of the corp. Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps is a para-military agency of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that is commissioned to provide measures against threat and any form of attack or disaster against the nation and its citizenry. The corps is statutorily empowered by lay Act No. 2 of 2003 and amended by Act 6 of 4 June 2007.
Business
Shell Foundation and DFC mobilize $145 million for renewable energy in Africa, Asia
Shell Foundation and DFC have signed a partnership to strengthen their investments in renewable energy in Africa and Asia.
The Shell Foundation and U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC) have signed a partnership agreement to invest $145million by 2025 in renewable energy in Africa and Asia.
According to Afrik 21, the two partners are strongly committed to investing $145million to enable them to support the African private sector, particularly small electricity producers who install clean energy systems in rural areas.
What they are saying
According to Dev Jagadesan, Acting CEO of the DFC said;
“The new partnership has the potential to expand the pool of investment opportunities that DFC can make by providing deeper connections to a portfolio of energy investments that the Shell Foundation has built in tandem with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Power Africa and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) over the past five years – and by providing information, co-financing and guarantees that reduce the risk of supporting new types of businesses in emerging sectors.
“We are delighted to work with the Shell Foundation to help companies grow through commercial financing, a sign of long-term sustainable development while prioritizing women’s economic empowerment and supporting economic growth as countries continue to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.”
What you should know
- DFC is committed to providing $100 million by way of debt and equity.
- While the Shell Foundation would deploy more than $45 million in grants by 2025 to build a network of high-growth, high-impact businesses that provide distributed renewable energy (DRES) to households, farmers, and businesses in off-grid areas in Africa and Asia.
- DFC intends, through this partnership, to give a boost to the Power Africa initiative launched in 2013 by former US President Barack Obama, with the aim of generating 30,000 MW to electrify 60 million homes and businesses in Africa.
- DFC as well wants to utilize the platform to economically empower the rural women in Africa, through the growth of social enterprises that would provide essential renewable energy services especially to people living on $2 to $10 a day in off-grid areas.
