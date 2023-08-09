One of these 3 could be named Nigeria’s next Agric Minister, what’s their Pedigree and why does it matter to stakeholders?

For stakeholders in the Agric sector, the time has come to be proactive in holding ministers accountable and while the onus is not on them to pick a minister, they advise the president to ensure that a thorough capacity assessment is done to pick only the best.

Nigeria’s Agriculture Sector

Nigeria’s agriculture sector plays a crucial role in the country’s economy, contributing nearly 25% to GDP and employing 70% of the workforce.

However, it also faces significant challenges across the value chain, from land tenure issues to supply chain bottlenecks.

In recent years, the sector has seen efforts to develop downstream food processing and agri-business industries, but astute policy management is needed to attract critical investments that would fully unlock its potential.

As Nigerians await the assigning of portfolios to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cleared 48-man ministerial nominees, a wave of premonitions is sweeping across the agricultural sector, which has borne the brunt of a lacklustre performance in terms of policy administration and implementation, that has left the Agric sector’s potential largely untapped.

A review of the profiles of the current ministerial nominees, throw up three outstanding names who have had stints in the Agric sector and any of them could emerge as the substantive minister of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) if their pedigree is considered for their appointments.

Profiles of potential nominees

Mr Abubakar Bagudu

Born on 19 September 1962, Mr Bagudu is the ex-governor of Jigawa State from 2015 to 2023.

He served as the Chairman of, the Presidential Committee on Fertilizer and also the Chairman of, the Presidential Committee on Non-oil Revenue. He is the owner of Talamiz Group of Industries, a conglomerate with diverse interests in automobiles, manufacturing, agriculture and animal husbandry, as well as commodity distribution.

Before he ventured into politics, he was the National President of the Nigeria Association of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

Mr Heineken Lokpobiri

Mr Lokpobiri from Bayelsa State, served two terms in the Senate, he served as chairman of the committee on Water Resources and a member of the committee on Solid Minerals before being appointed Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development in 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Prof Joseph Utsav

Mr Utsev is a civil engineer and pioneer Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Wanune in Tarka LGA of Benue State. He was an associate professor at the University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

Prof Utsev served as a commissioner in the Samuel Ortom government in Benue State.

He was appointed Deputy Director and later confirmed as full Director in the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi from 2013 – 2017.

He became Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Water Resources and Environment Benue State where he was instrumental in the design of the Idye Basin Phase II (Police Zone 4 – Mobile Barracks) drainage.

In 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari approved his appointment as the Executive Director of Engineering, at Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority Makurdi.

During his short stay at the Authority, he led the engineering team and supervised the construction of many dams, bridges, roads, boreholes, and drainages, amongst other engineering projects.

What stakeholders are saying

“He must be able to create synergy.” – Arc Kabir Ibrahim – Past President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria

“The minister must be able to create synergy with all stakeholders in the Agriculture Space, he must be focused, competent and transparent in implementing the national agricultural technology and innovation policy (NATIP), to achieve set milestones within timeframes.”

“The President must closely monitor and constantly evaluate the performance of all those appointed to drive Agriculture through the FMARD, especially in the implementation of all his dreams.”

NATIP is a policy envisioned by the FMARD, working in collaboration with Nigerian agriculture and allied services stakeholders.

The policy aims to bring about long-lasting economic and social change through public and private sector investments in agriculture and rural development, it was launched in 2022 as a policy blueprint for Nigeria’s agricultural development.

Ibrahim acceded that there were quite a few who are passionate about agriculture among the nominees and is confident that President Tinubu will get a capable Minister of Agriculture from among them.

While he pledged the cooperation of the private sector, in particular farmers, he warned that whoever eventually emerges has a lot of work to do to succeed in the country’s quest for the attainment of Food Security.

“We cannot continue to do trial and error.” – Mr Akin Alabi, agropreneur.

“It’s time stakeholders in the Agric Ecosystem lend their voices to what will work for everyone and especially for our Small Holder Farmers and everyone that is playing actively within the value chain Enterprise.

For me, it’s for a better Nigeria that will be Food Secured, in the end, whoever gets the portfolio to drive Food Security and Food systems in the country has a lot to do and I will not keep quiet.

I must be involved because we can’t continue to do the trial and error system.”

Structure and Oversight of the Agriculture Sector

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) is the primary government body responsible for the agriculture sector in Nigeria.

It is supported by various regional and state offices, research institutes, colleges, and agriculture universities.

The ministry collaborates with other government entities, such as the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, to regulate agri-businesses and food processing units.

The FMARD convenes the National Council on Agriculture and Rural Development (NCARD) annually, bringing together federal agencies, state-level officials, and other stakeholders to develop policies. It is saddled with ensuring the effective implementation of these policies.

Outlook

Looking ahead, the agriculture sector in Nigeria holds significant opportunities for growth and development.

The federal government aims to boost the sector’s contribution to GDP and enhance production. Efforts to improve domestic production and reduce imports include import controls, tariffs, and incentives for investors in the food processing and production segments.

The country’s large population and extensive coastline also present opportunities for intra-African trade, particularly with the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Nigeria’s agriculture sector faces both challenges and opportunities in 2023.

With the right policies, investments, and initiatives, the sector has the potential to not only meet domestic demand but also contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth and development.

Tinubu’s Promises

Barely 2 months after assuming office, President Tinubu has promised to provide 225,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer, seedlings and other inputs to farmers who are committed to the nation’s food security agenda.

He also promised to support the cultivation of 500,000 hectares of farmland and all-year-round farming practice. Specifically, he assured that N200 billion out of the N500 billion approved by the National Assembly will be disbursed as follows:

invest N50 billion each to cultivate 150,000 hectares of rice and maize.

N50 billion each will also be earmarked to cultivate 100,000 hectares of wheat and cassava.

“This expansive agricultural programme will be implemented targeting small-holder farmers and leveraging large-scale private sector players in the agric business with strong performance records,” Tinubu said in a recent broadcast to the nation.

It is therefore critical that whoever is appointed from the trio of Bagudu, Lokpobiri and Utsev or anyone outside of these three as an agric minister, would be capable enough to help President Tinubu fulfil his promises and put the sector on a higher pedestal to boost productivity and attract more investments to the sector.