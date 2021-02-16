NCC raises alarm over fake recruitment exercise circulated by fraudsters

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has raised an alarm over a reported fake recruitment exercise by the agency which is being circulated on online media soliciting for applications.

While warning the general public against the activities of fraudsters who engage in such false advertisements, the NCC said that it is not recruiting either directly or through any proxy for any position.

The warning is contained in a public statement that was issued by the NCC on Monday, February 15, 2021, and signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde.

The commission in its statement said that it has standard recruitment processes and procedures which it strictly abides by and therefore warned the general public to be wary and vigilant to avoid falling victim to the antics of these fraudsters and scammers.

The statement from the NCC reads, ‘’ The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) would like to draw the attention of the general public to the false advertisements being circulated online soliciting applications for a purported recruitment exercise by the Commission for 2021/2022.

The Commission hereby states as follows:

The Commission is NOT recruiting either directly or through any proxy for any position.

The general public is hereby warned to be wary and vigilant to avoid falling victim to the ploys of fraudsters and scammers who are circulating the false recruitment notices.

The public should note that the Commission has standard recruitment processes and procedures which it strictly abides by.

For accurate and reliable information, members of the public are advised to ALWAYS visit the Commission’s website (www.ncc.gov.ng) and its verified social media handles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.’’

