Kogi State signs $72 million loan with World Bank, IFAD to boost agriculture infrastructure
Kogi Government has signed two separate subsidiary loan agreements with the World Bank and IFAD.
The Kogi State government has announced that it signed two deals from World Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) valued at $62 million and $10 million respectively, to boost over 500 kilometres of rural roads, and agriculture development to fight food security in the state.
This was disclosed by Mohammed Onogu, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Yahaya Bello, in a statement on Friday in Lokoja.
He said the IFAD programme is an Assisted Value Chain Development Programme to create “agricultural initiative aimed at reducing rural poverty, enhancing food security among the poor households and promoting economic growth on a sustainable basis.”
“The programme is essentially on the production, processing and marketing of rice and cassava in targeted Local Government Areas in the state.
“The programme is made up of three basic components which are: Agricultural Market development, to support value addition, market linkages and support to market infrastructure and to build a very strong agribusiness and value chain orientation to farmers in rural communities,” Onogu added.
He added the World Bank loan would be used to develop agriculture logistic centres and rural connectivity infrastructure.
“The World Bank loan for Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) will upgrade over 500 kilometres of rural roads, improve agro-logistics centres as well as enhance connectivity and access to local markets and agribusiness services in the state.
“The project is to be jointly funded by the World Bank, French Development Agency and the Government of Nigeria,” he added.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported last month that World Bank Group President, David Malpass, announced plans by the bank to invest over $5 billion within the next five years to help restore degraded landscapes, improve agriculture productivity and general livelihood across 11 African countries.
- The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) stated that for the FG to maximize the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, it needs to direct its efforts into strengthening domestic value chains
Lagos police commissioner condemns molestation of protesters, orders investigation
The Lagos State Police Commissioner has condemned the molestation of arrested @#OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters.
The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the molestation of arrested Lekki protesters and has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.
This follows the circulation of a viral video where some arrested #EndSARS protesters were being molested in a bus by some individuals after their arrest.
The disclosure is contained in a press statement that was issued by the Lagos State Police Command and signed by its Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday, February 14, 2021.
What the Lagos State Police Command is saying
Adejobi in his statement said that the state police commissioner was disturbed by the unprofessional and inhuman act, and ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, Adejoke Fayoade, to analyze the video and bring to book those responsible.
Adejobi in his statement said, ‘’The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video where some arrested EndSARS protesters were being molested in a bus by some individuals after their arrest.
‘’The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who was piqued by this unprofessional and inhuman act, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, to analyze the video and bring to book whoever that must have been responsible for the act.’’
The statement said that Odumosu reiterates that, in as much as the command is resolute in enforcing all laws in the state, it will not deviate from the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigerian Police Force and provisions of the law in the discharge of its duties.
It noted that the command will fish out those responsible for the molestation and ensure they are punished for their unprofessional conduct.
The Lagos State Police Commissioner further urged Lagosians to be law-abiding and maintain peace at all times as the police and other security agencies will not allow any violence and break down of law and order in any part of the state.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had yesterday reported that the Lagos state police command arrested some #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate on Saturday morning and moved into waiting black maria. The arrested protesters were later released on bail.
- The protesters said that the recent #OccupyLekkiTollgate protest was due to the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry to allow the Lekki Concession Company to reopen the Lekki tollgate without completing the investigation and prosecution of soldiers responsible for the shootings at the toll gate on October 20, 2020.
REF NO CZ: 5650/LA/PPRO/VOL.3/64
POLICE PRESS RELEASE, LAGOS STATE COMMAND, DATED 14TH FEBRUARY 2021
LAGOS CP CONDEMNS MOLESTATION OF ARRESTED PROTESTERS IN VIRAL VIDEO, INSTITUTES IMMEDIATE INVESTIGATION.
The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn
500 jobs could be lost if toll gate is not reopened – LCC
LCC, operators of the Lekki Toll Gate stated that they are “also a victim” of the EndSARS crisis.
The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has appealed to leaders of movements planning a protest at its destroyed Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza to give peace a chance.
Last weekend’s decision by the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry to return the Tollgate to the LCC had generated strong reactions from youth movements with a group threatening to occupy it and another pledging to defend it.
Speaking at a Press Conference at its head office on Thursday, Managing Director of the LCC, Yomi Omomuwasan, explained that the company had refrained from commenting since the unfortunate event of October 20, 2020, because it realised that “tempers were high, and truth had become a major casualty.”
The MD, who empathised with individuals and businesses that suffered losses, said that as a peace-loving organisation and also an institutional victim, it was distressed that more protests would hold at the Toll Plaza.
He explained that the LCC approached the Judicial Panel of Inquiry to return the Tollgate to it in good faith and stem its losses.
Omomuwasan said: “To set the records straight, LCC never prevented the protesting Nigerian youths from occupying our plaza before the unfortunate incident of Tuesday, October 20, 2020, even as we incurred huge losses from the forced closure of the facility by the protesters who chose to make our facility their protest ground.
“It was in a bid to halt further losses, especially given our subsisting financial commitments to local and foreign lenders, including the African Development Bank (AfDB), that we approached the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry for permission to repossess our facilities.”
He added that the LCC requested the Toll gate’s return to evaluate the damages, process insurance claims, and rebuild the burnt facilities before the commencement of operations to continue to fulfil its loan repayment and other financial obligations.
“We want to place on record that we cooperated fully with the Panel and made a strong representation through our lawyers concerning the return of our assets, a request the Panel graciously granted on Saturday, February 6, 2021.
“We are distressed by the reactions the decision of the Panel has elicited from some members of the public and their resolve to again forcefully take over the already destroyed Plaza on Saturday 13, January 2021.”
The MD, who appealed to well-meaning Nigerians from across the divide to sheath their swords and give peace a chance, said the LCC is “also a victim of the unfortunate circumstance.”
LCC, he reiterated, “had nothing to do with the protest against police brutality, which was the central point of the youth agitation. As an organisation, we were unlucky to have been caught in the web,”
He said that the LCC, incorporated as a special purpose vehicle to build, operate and maintain the Eti-Osa Lekki Toll Road under a 30-year concession, is the first successful PPP intervention in road infrastructure in Nigeria.
Omomuwasan noted that not returning to full operations within the shortest possible time would result in loss of jobs for the LCC’s over 500 direct staff and thousands of others across its business value chain.
“We appeal to the leaders of the protest movement to cooperate with us as we gradually restore and commence operations. To every sored heart and scared body, we at LCC ask for divine comfort and speedy healing. As we grieve together, let us find warmth in the embrace of one another with a common resolve to rebuild a better Lagos upon the ashes of our yesterday,” he said
Omomuwasan disclosed that despite the tolls not being operational since October 2020, LCC has continued to render essential services including free 24/7 emergency assistance, and vehicle breakdown and recovery services to all road users.
