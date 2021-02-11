Coronavirus
Vaccines and debt relief are critical key to Africa’s recovery from COVID-19 – AfDB boss
The President of the AfDB has urged for Africa’s debt forgiveness as a key path to recovering from the pandemic.
Fair access to COVID-19 vaccines for Africans, as well as debt relief, would help to drive the African economies to the path of faster recovery from the pandemic.
This was disclosed by the President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina while speaking at a virtual event held in his honour as the outgoing African of the Year of African Leadership Magazine.
According to Adesina,
- “There is light at the end of the tunnel – it just happens to be a very long tunnel. I am very positive that African economies will bounce back over the next two years, but the speed of recovery will depend on ensuring that Africa gets enough vaccines for its population. The world must not short-change Africa on access to vaccines
- “To recover faster, Africa will need significant debt forgiveness from bilateral and official creditors.
- “While developed countries have been spending trillions of dollars for fiscal stimulus, Africa does not have such resources. The payment for vaccines is already adding to the already high debt burden.
- “Together, we will create new opportunities for African youth and trigger a youth-based wealth system for Africa. Together, we will ensure that we deliver financing for African women.
- “Together, we will support Africa to build world-class, quality healthcare infrastructure, while ensuring also that the continent builds its pharmaceutical and vaccine industrial production.”
What they are saying
According to African Leadership Magazine Chairman Ken Giami,
- “African Development Bank had scored some outstanding achievements in 2020 under President Adesina and had “infected” Africa with optimism”.
- “ALM feels very proud of the President’s contribution as he has raised the performance bar for future African of the Year winners. Indeed, his award was a call for greater service to the people, especially at a time when Africa needed true leadership.”
What you should know
- The virtual event was attended by Douye Diri, the Governor of Bayelsa State as well as Benoy Berry, Chairman of Contec Global Worldwide.
- A key highlight of the event was Dr. Adesina’s induction into the magazine’s African Leadership Hall of Fame for “raising the performance bar” in Africa.
- Several African leaders have won the African Leadership Magazine African of the Year award as follows: former Liberian President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (2011); Sudanese businessman Mo Ibrahim (2012); former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar (2013); former President of Tanzania Jakaya Kikwete (2014); Tanzanian businessman and philanthropist Mo Dewji (2016); and President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame (2017).
WHO recommends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for all adults
A WHO panel has endorsed AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine for use globally by all adults over 18.
A World Health Organization (WHO) panel has recommended AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine for use globally by all adults over 18, including the elderly, paving the way to speed up inoculations in developing countries.
In what appears as a boost for the vaccine after a series of setbacks, it could also be used in places such as South Africa where the spread of new variants had raised some concerns over its efficacy.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the Chairman of WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, Alejandro Cravioto, said the recommendation might encourage more countries to use the vaccine broadly after some European Union members advised against giving it to the elderly because of insufficient trial data.
He pointed out that the effect of the vaccine on older people was expected to be the same as for younger recipients.
This pronouncement is seen as good news for developing countries, many of which are waiting to administer their first shots as wealthier countries have already inoculated millions of residents.
The WHO also recommended extending the time between the first and second dose to improve efficacy, emphasizing a strategy already being employed in the UK. The panel said that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is more effective when the second dose is administered later and therefore recommended 8 to 12 weeks between the doses.
The U.K. has adopted a similar dosing interval, which is wider than the recommended gap for some other two-shot vaccines.
What the Chairman of WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization is saying
During his briefing, Cravioto said, “We made the recommendation that even if there is a reduction in the possibility of this vaccine having a full impact in its protection capacity, there’s no reason not to recommend its use, even in countries that have the circulation of variants.”
Some sources familiar with the case said the WHO is likely to follow the recommendation by issuing an emergency use authorization for the vaccine as early as next Monday.
What you should know
- AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed by AstraZeneca Plc in collaboration with the University of Oxford, has pledged significant supplies to Covax, a facility that aims to distribute vaccines equitably around the world.
- Covax had said last month that it was on track to deliver at least 2 billion doses, about two-thirds of which will go to lower-income economies and to vaccinate at least a fifth of each participating country’s population by the end of the year.
- It can be recalled that South Africa, where one of the new variants was first discovered, some days ago suspended a rollout of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, after a trial showed it had limited efficacy against mild infections with the strain.
- The WHO and UNICEF had said that a total of about 130 countries, representing almost 2.5 billion people, had not yet administered a single dose of any Covid-19 vaccine.
UK says Nigeria will receive 16 million free doses of Covid-19 vaccine
The UK Government has revealed that the Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) had announced that Nigeria would be one of the first countries to receive 16 million free doses of Covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX Global Vaccines Facility.
This follows the sharing of the first forecasts of countries that would receive Covid-19 vaccines through COVAX’s Advance Market Commitment (AMC).
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the British High Commission Office on Tuesday, stating that the free doses would be received in the first half of this year.
READ: Covid-19: Less than 20,000 vaccines administered in Africa so far – UN
What the British High Commission Office is saying
It stated that COVAX had allocated over 330 million doses for low and lower-middle-income countries, including Nigeria.
The British High Commission, in its statement, said, “As one of the 92 ODA-eligible countries participating in the COVAX AMC initiative, Nigeria will benefit from this arrangement and access free vaccines to cover at least 20 per cent of its population, and the UK is playing a supportive role in ensuring an effective and equitable introduction of COVID-19 vaccines.”
It said that the UK was playing a leadership role in tackling Covid-19 internationally, and so far had pledged up to 1.3 billion pounds from UK aid to end the coronavirus pandemic as quickly as possible.
It noted that the aid would be used in championing access to vaccines for all countries, particularly the world’s poorest.
The High Commission said that the UK is supporting an effective roll-out of the vaccines in Nigeria through engagement and technical assistance to the Ministry of Health and other relevant stakeholders.
It said, “COVAX is a global initiative to support the development, manufacture, and fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for up to one billion people by the end of 2021. COVAX is an international alliance co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organization, with participation from over 180 countries.
“The UK is one of the largest donors to the COVAX facility and has committed 548 million pounds to the AMC, a scheme that leverages the scale assured by the participation of higher-income economies so that the lower-income countries are able to participate and access COVID-19 vaccines.”
What the British High Commissioner in Nigeria is saying
The British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing, said: “This news on the COVAX global COVID-19 vaccine rollout brings us one step closer to delivering vaccines to millions of Nigerians. I am pleased that Nigeria will get millions of these free doses by the end of 2021.
“The UK is playing a global role in promoting an effective roll-out, including as one of the largest COVAX donors and through our engagement with the Nigerian-led response.’’
What you should know
- The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had earlier announced that the first batch of 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, which is from AstraZeneca under the COVAX programme, is expected to be available from February.
- This is coming after the African Union (AU)’s African Vaccines had allocated 42 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Nigeria.
