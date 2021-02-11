Columnists
Security and safety: Should one be sacrificed for the other?
Security and Safety are two words that appear to mean the same thing, but in truth are different.
It’s a normal Saturday morning in the Olusesan household in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Bisola the Mother of the house is busy alternating between cleaning and getting breakfast ready for her 3 kids and her husband.
She had spent a considerable time mopping different parts of the expansive 3-bedroom flat in a compound of 3 other flats. She had a housekeeper that lives with them to assist with some of the chores and she beckoned on her to make eggs for the kids while she went to bathe them.
Lara, the housekeeper was humming as she entered the kitchen and was oblivious of the smell of gas and picked up the matchbox and struck a match. The explosion threw her away and shattered the kitchen windows and cabinets.
Bode the husband heard the explosion in the room where he was working on his laptop and his first thought was to head to where the kids were. He found them with his wife shaken and scared, but they all seemed okay. His wife shouted, “Lara is in the kitchen” and he immediately raced to the kitchen and found her on the ground with severe burns on her body. By this time, the neighbours had gathered and she was rushed to the nearest hospital, a victim of a gas leak.
An investigation into the incident showed that one of the gas burner knobs had been left open and gas was slowly sipping out throughout the night and all that was required was for a match to be struck to ignite the inferno.
Unknown to all concerned was that the culprit was neither Lara or Bisola (the two people most involved in cooking and use of the gas cooker), but it was Titilayo the 4-year-old daughter of the Olusesans. She had seen her mom and Lara turn the knob and start a fire to cook and she wanted to try it out. She was apparently interrupted as she opened the gas knob and left it in that state until Lara came in the next morning and the explosion happened. Thankfully, the diagnosis is that she will be fine and did not require any skin graft as she suffered only minor burns.
Tunde drops off Ibrahim, his co-worker at Oshodi Oke bus-stop and as he joins the slow-moving traffic on the bridge, he sees a guy approach him from the driver’s side and before he could react, another guy had jumped into his car and sat beside him. The new occupant shows him a gun and orders him to handover his phone, wallet and other valuables.
After collecting all these, he directs him to park the car in a secluded part of the expressway and he jumps out into the night. Tunde was left in shock and wondered how the guy got into his car so easily. The problem is Tunde’s car though it has auto-lock function when the gear is engaged, does not lock itself once a passenger alights. Tunde did not initiate the manual lock and so the passenger side door was open when his colleague got down from the car.
The above scenarios are fictional but are events that can occur in homes and on the roads in any busy part of Nigeria if adequate precautions are not taken. We expend most of our energy on the security of the household and relegate our safety to the background. We spend thousands of Naira on armored doors, guards and all the other things that give us greater security, but are unwilling to invest in smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, good tyres and other common-sense approaches that will enhance our overall safety.
Security and Safety are two words that appear to mean the same thing, but in truth are different. Our tendency to highlight one over the other has led us to become focused on one and nonchalant in relation to the other.
According to the website, Ask.com, “Safety means keeping yourself and others free from harm or danger. It means taking care not to fall or bump or run into things. It also means to avoid accidents by being careful with what you are doing.”
Security on the other hand is freedom from or resilience against potential harm (or other unwanted coercive change) caused by others.
Let us think of safety as the everyday steps and decisions we take to enable us navigate our activities in the course of each day. Some of these steps and decisions might include using the pedestrian bridge on a 10-lane expressway, facing oncoming traffic as you walk on a two-lane road, making sure pins and small objects that can be swallowed are kept away in the house, ensuring kids have no access to where drugs are kept, etc.
The list is endless, but the key thing is to always have a critical view of each situation and to implement a common-sense approach. Security on the other hand can be all the practical/tangible means of ensuring creating a barrier between us and anyone that could potentially do us harm.
A traffic light is just as important as equipping the Police where the welfare of the people is concerned. The carnage the absence of traffic lights can cause is exemplified by the Lekki axis after the damage done to the traffic lights in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests in Lagos. Apart from the traffic pile-up on most days, there were incidences of fatal crashes involving vehicles unshackled from the direction and control of the traffic lights.
Back to the first scenario I shared about the gas explosion, this is something that has a greater chance of occurrence. This has made some people avoid the use of gas altogether while in truth the issue is not the gas, but people not being careful with its use. I for one, I’m an advocate of placing the cylinder beside the gas cooker. This has the advantage of allowing the user to turn on and off from the cylinder itself.
Also, at a glance, it is easy to know when the knob on the cylinder is off or on. My issue with the cylinder placed outside is that it is perpetually in the on position as going outside to turn it off and on is a bit cumbersome. The danger here is that like in the first scenario, it’s so easy for the knob on the cooker itself to be open and an individual that is not discerning or doesn’t know the smell of gas will unknowingly strike a match and engulf the area in flames.
In the second scenario, an unlocked car door is completely avoidable that most people are liable to be victims of especially in a city such as Lagos. Most modern cars have an auto-lock feature that becomes active when the gear is engaged immediately after the engine is switched on. This, however, does not come into effect when the door is opened after the engine has been switched on. It is the responsibility of the driver to re-engage the lock feature as Tunde should have done.
There are instances where safety and security clash in our society and we easily resolve the dispute in favour of security. When we build our homes in Nigeria, we install burglar-proof metals in all the windows and entrances as the name suggests to prevent burglars from getting access into our homes. This appears as a practical solution to a real problem and to most people there is no conflict.
This is not the case in the Western World, where the Fire Marshals would frown at the installation of any impediment to access to the building in the event of a fire. Even though there have been instances in Nigeria where lives could have been saved during a fire outbreak, but the installation of burglar-proof impeded access to the victims; we have weighed the risk of fires and come to the conclusion that there is a higher risk of burglars gaining access to a building than a fire occurring.
As individuals and a group, we have to conduct both a risk assessment and cost-benefit analysis of every situation to determine which approach to take. Downplaying either of security or safety can invariably lead to loss of both lives and properties. In the long run, there should be no need to trade one for the other if we want to build an enduring culture that encourages being proactive.
Columnists
Nigeria’s capital inflows hit a new record low of US$9.7bn since 2016
In Q4 standalone, the foreign inflows stood at US$1.07bn, a 71.9% decline y/y.
According to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on capital importation for Q4 and full-year 2020, the total amount of foreign investment inflows into the Nigerian economy declined by 59.7% y/y to US$9.68bn in 2020 from US$23.99bn in 2019. In Q4 standalone, the foreign inflows stood at US$1.07bn, a 71.9% decline y/y.
The breakdown of the full-year data showed that the largest share of the total inflows is from portfolio investment (accounting for 53.1%), trailed by other investment (36.3%) and foreign direct investment (10.6%). Further analysis showed that the reduction in foreign inflows stems from a 68.6% y/y decline in portfolio investment and a 47.5% y/y decrease in other investments which significantly offset the 10.1% y/y increase in foreign direct investment.
Unsurprisingly, the significant decline in portfolio investment evidenced by low figures recorded in the last three quarters of the year was largely due to elevated vulnerabilities brought by the outbreak of Covid-19, FX pressures and depressed fixed-income yields.
We recall that the sharp decline in oil prices triggered by falling global demand for crude oil led to lower oil earnings which made FPIs to reduce their positions in Nigeria’s assets. The contribution of FPIs remains skewed to investment in money market instruments (hot money made up 80.8% of the FPIs in 2020) which continues to make the economy extremely vulnerable to external factors beyond the control of policymakers.
We note the slight improvement in foreign direct investment (up 10.1% y/y), however, still continues to reflect the inability to attract the much-needed capital to support the real sector and local economy in general. In our view, the longer-term prospects for FDI can only be achieved with stable business & government policies, better infrastructure, improved security and strong investor protection laws. Among other suggestions is the need to attract capital inflows to many states of the country as over 50% of the 36 states record no investments over time.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Columnists
How Nigeria can forge an inclusive economic recovery
While increases in poverty and economic inequality are possible, they are not inevitable.
As of this writing, the spread of COVID-19 in many African countries has been more contained, and the death toll lower, than some had expected in 2020. The economic fallout of the pandemic for Africans, however, will be different and could be more dire than for the rest of the world.
Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for more than half of the world’s populations living at or below the poverty line. A recent World Bank scenario estimates that COVID-19 could push up to 40 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa into extreme poverty, seriously eroding the progress that African countries have made to reduce deprivation during the past two decades.
When the pandemic was declared in April 2020, BCG counseled African governments to develop comprehensive plans in response to the health care crisis and take on broader economic and societal challenges. We continue to believe that the best course for African leaders is to accelerate economic policy reforms and investments that accentuate inclusion and position countries for a stronger post-pandemic recovery.
Indeed, Africa’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis depends on how effectively governments will be able to balance urgent actions to stabilize economies with the structural reforms needed to stimulate sustainable economic development initiatives. An inclusive approach to economic recovery can protect the most vulnerable populations in the short term and improve their prospects in the long term. Select initiatives in Nigeria present a case in point.
The pandemic’s economic fallout in Nigeria
Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa and one of four African countries included on BCG’s Middle Billion list of rapidly transforming developing countries where local entrepreneurs attract global investment, especially in emerging tech-driven industries. Yet almost 83 million peo-Boston Consulting Group | How African Countries Can Forge an Inclusive Economic Recovery 2 ple—40% of the country’s population—live below the country’s poverty line of $381.75 per household, per year, according to the 2018–2019 living standards survey by Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics.
World Bank 2021 projections for SubSaharan Africa as a whole warn of protracted economic flux throughout the year. Even with a modest rebound from recession, there is a risk that a steep drop in per capita income could push tens of millions more people into poverty. South Africa and Nigeria, the continent’s most populous country, face the most severe setbacks, according to the projections. Lower oil prices, combined with pandemic-related factors, add to the strains on Nigeria’s economy and the risks for its most vulnerable citizens.
These concerns prompted the Nigerian government to undertake a wide range of activities to stimulate economic growth with a focus on economic inclusion. Specifically, Nigeria aims to leverage public-private partnerships to create economic opportunities for marginalized populations.
In June 2020, Nigeria’s government revised its economic sustainability plan to double down on stimulus investments and policy interventions in order to revive the growth of bedrock industries (such as oil, tourism, and aviation), and accelerate growth in emerging businesses in other industries (such as small and midsize enterprises and alternative energy) that promote economic inclusion and opportunity. Specifically, the government is focusing on expanding mobile smartphone service, digital financial services, and home-based solar electricity for low-income households.
Mobile Money and Telcos connect
Using cash and paying bills in person have historically been the norm, especially among the unbanked populations. This has changed since COVID-19. From the early days of the pandemic, leading contactless payment startups in Nigeria launched initiatives to encourage consumers and merchants to sign up for their services. As BCG has written, financial institutions in Africa were the first to introduce mobile payments.
In Nigeria, the push for cashless transactions has prompted mobile money providers to leverage the networks of telecommunications companies in order to sign up mobile money customers. This is important because most poor Nigerians own a cell phone, but they don’t have a bank account.
The percentage of the adult population with access to financial services in Nigeria grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2008 to 2012 but by only 1% from 2012 to 2018, according to an annual survey by Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access, a financial-sector development organization. This low rate persisted despite meaningful reforms implemented by the Nigerian government before the pandemic to accelerate financial inclusion.
In 2018, for example, the government issued payment services guidelines for financial service providers and telcos seeking to expand their customer bases among the unbanked, especially in rural areas. However, it took some time for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to issue the licenses that telcos need to operate as a payment service bank (PSB). In August 2020, the CBN licensed three new PSBs, which can now offer high-volume, low-value digital transaction services, such as remittances, microsavings accounts, and withdrawals. Extending the reach of mobile banking services to rural unbanked populations could also allow the government to deliver social welfare benefits directly to those citizens’ bank accounts.
Pay-as-you-go solar service
The Nigerian government is aiming to install new home solar power systems and minigrids for 5 million low-income households by the end of 2023. Many of those households—which either rely on small, inefficient generators for electricity or have no power source at all—will need to use PAYGo, an installment financing option of- Boston Consulting Group | How African Countries Can Forge an Inclusive Economic Recovery 3 fered with mobile money bank accounts, to purchase the installation kits for these systems. Customers with an existing mobile money account may apply and qualify for a PAYGo loan more easily than others.
Our analysis shows that a PAYGo loan would make solar kits affordable for about half of the 31 million households that do not have reliable electricity and may also consider to be in a low-income bracket. What’s more, we found that 3.2 million out of 17 million households currently using kerosene and candles as their lighting source could afford the monthly PAYGo payments based on their current spending on lighting, plus about 10% of their nonfood budget.
We expect that the scaling of mobile money accounts, along with home solar power kits financed with installment loans, will have a sustained economic impact on low-income populations well beyond any 2021 recovery. A recent USAID research brief estimates that 15% to 30% of PAYGo solar customers will create a credit history for the first time when they purchase a solar home system with a PAYGo plan. That credit history could, in turn, lead to other loans for large expenses, such as school fees, which can consume up to 40% of a family’s annual income. Credit histories are also a critical driver of growth for small-business enterprises and first-time business entrepreneurs. The USAID brief also noted advantages for providers: PAYGo solar customers generate more than twice as much revenue per user for a mobile money provider than the average customer.
A stronger recovery and future
While increases in poverty and economic inequality are possible, they are not inevitable. As we see it, the economic hardships caused by the pandemic give governments a chance to examine the strengths and shortcomings of past policies and strategies and address the current structural inequities in their economies. Linking economic inclusion initiatives across several industries could also have positive, and enduring, multiplier effects. Time will tell whether Nigeria’s inclusive recovery plans succeed. All African governments, and the policymakers who are working with them, must look beyond the crisis to ensure that the resources deployed today build a better foundation to achieve a more equitable future.
About the author
Tolu Oyekan is a partner at Boston Consulting Group. He leads the firm’s work on total societal impact across West Africa and is a core member of BCG’s Corporate Finance & Strategy practice. You may contact him by email at [email protected].
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc […]
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 unaudited […]