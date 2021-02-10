Business
Heineken to cut 8,000 jobs under its restructuring programme by the end of Q1 2021
Heineken moves to reduce its employee base by 8,000 people, by the end of the first quarter of 2021.
Heineken Brouwerijen B.V, the majority shareholder of Nigerian Breweries Plc, has announced that it is set to reduce its employee base by 8,000 people, at the end of the first quarter of 2021.
This disclosure was made by the Dutch brewer in a recent media release published on its site today.
The brewer stated that the decision was in line with Heineken’s overall restructuring programme, adding that the cost mitigation actions of the company would consolidate the gains from the investment made by the Dutch Brewer to drive growth.
The management of the company noted that the timelines of the restructuring will vary depending on the specific circumstances of each of the company’s local operations, including a reduction of the personnel costs at the head-office by a run-rate of 20% to be implemented at the end of the first quarter of 2021.
In line with this, the overall restructuring programme will reduce Heineken’s employee base by 8,000 people. The job cut will lead to a total restructuring charge of around €420 million and run-rate direct savings on personnel expenses of €350 million.
However, no statement has been made by the company on similar actions in key subsidiaries, especially the ones in Nigeria. It is essential to understand that the Dutch Company which is also a substantial shareholder of Nigerian Breweries Plc, and maintains an active presence through its brand in Nigeria, revealed that its restructuring programme would extend to its regional offices.
What you should know
- Heineken Breweries B.V is the majority shareholder of Nigerian Breweries, as of December 31st, 2019, the Dutch brewer has an ownership stake of 37.76% in Nigerian Breweries Plc. Heineken in 2020 when the shares of Nigerian breweries were trading at record low prices, acquired additional stakes in the company.
- In January this year, the company increased its indirect stake in Champion Breweries Plc, by 24.3% through an acquisition done by its fully owned subsidiary, Raysun Nigeria Limited.
- The company floats a robust portfolio of impressive brands in Nigeria, it is important to understand that that in 2020, Heineken’s beer sales in Nigeria improved.
- The company noted that its sales volume recovered strongly in the second half of the year delivering low-single-digit growth for the full year, ahead of the market, adding that its premium portfolio grew double-digits, led by Heineken and Tiger.
LCCI, MAN task CBN to review Nigeria’s foreign exchange policies
Mrs Toki Mabogunje and Mr Mansur Ahmed have both called on the CBN to make the unification of the exchange rates across boards a priority.
The President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, and the President, of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Mr Mansur Ahmed, have tasked the Central Bank of Nigeria to review the nation’s foreign exchange policies.
According to a news report by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, the Heads of LCCI and MAN agreed that a working framework to expand the scope of the market mechanism in the determination of the exchange rate is needed in the country.
Mabogunje explained that the unification of the exchange rates across boards should be prioritised. This according to her would help to stimulate a sustainable recovery and bolster investor’s confidence.
Ahmed on the other hand, called on the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a review of the Foreign Exchange (FX) policies of the country, as the current policies do not support the importation of unavailable local inputs.
He stressed further saying that the acute shortage of FX has resulted in persistent erosion of naira’s value, and this is a key challenge that manufacturers, industrialists and households continue to battle within Nigeria.
What they are saying
The President of MAN in his statement said:
- “The high-cost import bill for the productive inputs decreases manufacturing working capital and feeds into manufacturing commodities prices, thereby making the sector less competitive.
- “The acute shortage of FX resulting in the erosion in naira parity has been a major operational nightmare to manufacturers in the country.
- “Most worrisome is the inability of manufacturers to meet transactional obligations with oversea suppliers as required. A favourable exchange, a case of appreciation of the naira, no doubt, would present good omen and improves manufacturing production,”
Mrs Mabogunje the President of LCCI called on the CBN to take more proactive steps, as a disproportionate reliance on-demand management strategies is not a sustainable solution to the recurring foreign exchange crisis, in her words, she said:
- “While the Lagos Chamber appreciates efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in preserving the scarce foreign exchange resources at a time the country is faced with relatively lower oil price and production, we reiterate our position that a disproportionate reliance on-demand management strategies is not a sustainable solution to the recurring foreign exchange crisis.
- “In the year 2021, we urge the CBN to de-emphasise demand management policies and intensify efforts in improving the supply side of the foreign exchange market.
- “We welcome the CBN’s recent policy stating that beneficiaries of Diaspora Remittances should be paid in foreign exchange. The policy is a step in the right direction in resolving the liquidity issue in the currency market by ensuring availability of foreign exchange, especially at the retail segment.
- “This should be replicated for other sources of inflows such as export proceeds, Foreign Direct Investment (FDIs), and Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs).“Robust remittance inflow is expected to moderate FX pressure and narrow the wide parallel market premium as economic agents would have access to a harmonised rate.”
What you should know
- It is essential to note that foreign exchange is a key determinant of investment via its link with macroeconomic and monetary determinants like inflation and interest rates.
- The volatility of a nation’s exchange rate and large depreciation in its value is a deterrent to investment, production and economic activities.
- This volatility does not only erode the real value of investment and capital. In extension, it leaves manufacturing activities under pressure, as the depreciation in naira value (decline in the real value of naira) leads to an increase in the cost of imported inputs.
- Nairametrics reported yesterday that the exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar weakened at the NAFEX (I&E Window) to close at N398.5/$1 on Monday, 8th February 2021. This represents a decline of 0.6% compared to the closing rate of N396.17/$1 recorded on Friday, 5th February 2021. While the exchange rate at the black market remained unchanged at N480/$1.
- Bloomberg recently reported that Nigerian naira weakened to a more than 10-month low on the interbank market on Tuesday as the nation continues to grapple with a double-whammy scenario of low-dollar supply and high demand for the greenback.
FG approves contracts worth over N26.7 billion for projects
FG approved contracts worth over N26.7 billion for projects under some ministries on Wednesday.
The Federal Government has approved contracts worth over N26.7 billion for projects under some ministries. The decision was taken by the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday.
This was disclosed by the Ministers in charge of the ministries after the meeting.
The ministries involved are Information and Culture; Communication and Digital Economy, and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.
According to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, disclose that the council approved about N8.98 billion for a new National ICT park in the FCT to coordinate public and private ICT hubs in the country.
He added that the federal government would soon release the timelines for the replacement of BVN with NIN in bank accounts after his meeting with the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN and other relevant stakeholders.
He said, “The wisdom behind the ICT Park is for it to be a center where public and private ICT hubs are going to be coordinated by the federal government of Nigeria, where young innovators with crazy and disruptive ideas will be mentored and all what they need provided for.
“We will provide enabling environment for them to utilize and come up with disruptive technologies.
“This is the first of its kind in Nigeria, we have so many parks and hubs but they are regional. This one will be central and will be a center of job creation for our teaming youths.
“It will be a center where technology will be developed and incubated. It will play a significant role in reducing unemployment and the reduce the gap of un-employability.
“The Federal Executive Council has approved the memo and we are going to start of establishing it in Abuja and we hope Abuja is going to be another Silicon Valley in Nigeria.”
In his own case, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, explained that the FEC gave approval for the sum of about N9.43 billion for his ministry to complete the digital switchover, which had previously missed the deadline set for implementation.
Mohammed said: “The ITU had two cut-off dates, one in 2017 another in 2020, where nations were supposed to completed their movement from analogue to digital. Regrettably, we were not able to make it. But with the approval of this memo today, we would be striving to switch from analogue to digital.
“We will now agree on a date for a launch in the biggest cities like Lagos, Kano and Port Harcourt. And we will start the switch off in the already switched on states.
“The effect of the more today is that, digital switch over is now real and the economic effect of it will be the creation of hundreds of thousands of jobs in content production, channel distribution, Nollywood and Electronic appliance productions to service about 20 million Nigerian homes.”
At the end of the switch over, the Minister said the nation would have created the biggest free to air TV platform in Africa adding that he will be announcing a ministerial task force that will execute the council resolve either this week or next.
The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, said that the FEC considered and approved a memo he presented for his ministry for the implementation of Damaturu water supply scheme at the cost of N8.43 billion.
He said, “ I presented a memo for the construction of Damaturu Water Supply project in Yobe State in favour of three contractors and a total sum of N8.43 billion.”
Adamu explained that the contract for Lot A was awarded to Mallam Matari and Service Center Water Supply Project. Lot B is the construction of Water Supply at Nufakalam and Lot C Water Supply scheme at Sunsuma.
“They are all ground water or borehole projects spread over wide distance because they are covering three major cities. They will be mostly solar based and also it’s in response to the critical needs of these localities in Yobe State.
“We hope that with this intervention, the water supply within this area will be greatly enhanced. The completion period is 24 months,” he added.
What you should know
- Physically present at the meeting were Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.
- Ministers physically present were the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Power, Sale Mamman, and Minister of State-Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.
- The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers participated from their various offices in Abuja.
Daystar plans to raise $100m for West African solar projects
Daystar Power is set to raise about $100m within the next three years to expand solar energy projects in West Africa.
Daystar Power, a West Africa hybrid solar power solutions provider, intends to raise about $100 million within the next three years to satisfy existing client demand.
The funding which will mostly be by debt would be sought in $20 million in each fundraising round.
This disclosure was made by Olaedo Osoka, Daystar’s CEO for Ghana, according to the news report by The Africa Report.
According to Osoka,
- “The market size and funding gap is huge, and our role in bridging this gap will involve us continuously raising funds.
- “The cost of power in West Africa has curtailed the growth of competitive businesses and industries. Daystar’s solution is to reduce typical power costs by up to 30%. Covid-19 pandemic has intensified the need for reliable and affordable electricity.
- “Indications into 2021 show an increased demand for our services. Our expectation is to grow exponentially this year.
- “Governments are making headway in creating policies to encourage the transition to solar energy. Still, there is a considerable amount of work to be done from a policy perspective to build the industry.
- “We hope to see a more consistent and cohesive approach in policymaking as well as execution of policies to support solar power growth.”
What you should know
- Daystar was founded in 2017 by Sunray Ventures and is quite active in Nigeria, Ghana, Togo and Senegal, with a representative office in Côte d’Ivoire.
- A core investor team led by Danish development finance institution, The Investment Fund for Developing Countries raised the sum of $38m for Daystar, in January 2021.
- The funds raised are being used to expand and execute critical operations in Ghana, Senegal and Togo
- Daystar Power’s clients pay a flat monthly fee or a variable tariff per kilowatt-hour to outsource the management of their power systems.
- Services include power audit and assessment of energy needs, proposal of a solution, installation, operation and maintenance.
- Customers do not incur capital expenditure or pay up-front costs.
